Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is increasingly being priced for bankruptcy. The common shares are down 85% over the last 1 year, dropping a substantial 66% since the start of 2024. Credit risk has come to the forefront of OPI's story and has become the most important factor for a position in the common shares or baby bonds (NASDAQ:OPINL). The REIT recently had its credit rating downgraded by S&P Global further into junk at "CCC+" with the rating agency citing pressured liquidity from upcoming lease expirations and refinancing risk with the Fed fund rates set to remain high for most of 2024 even against expectations of some level of cuts to exit 2024. I own a position in the bonds whose equity value has deteriorated since I last covered the ticker.

OPI's property portfolio is expansive but faces a tripartite of headwinds including what's probably the worst lease expiration and debt maturity schedule of an office REIT that I've seen. One of the schedules would be difficult to overcome, both form a near-Sisyphean barrier for OPI to overcome. However, this is a speculative position with a potential 100% capital uplift on the bonds in the event the REIT can decisively address upcoming maturities and ramp leasing activity to maintain a healthy occupancy rate.

Same-property occupancy at the end of its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter came in at 89.5%, dipping sequentially from 93.3% at the end of the third quarter. Occupancy is expected to dip further with 15.5% of OPI's leases expiring in 2024 with a further 10.6% expiring in 2025. Leasing activity during the fourth quarter saw 196,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing at a roll-up in rent of 60 basis points and with an average lease term of 7 years.

Will OPI File Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In The Next 11 Months?

OPI has $650 million of unsecured senior notes coming due for repayment in February of 2025, roughly 11 months away. The REIT was able to address the May 2024 maturity of $350 million of 4.250% unsecured senior notes through the issue of $300 million of 9.000% senior secured notes due 2029. However, OPI received $272 million in net proceeds after purchaser discounts and offering costs. This February 2025 maturity of a substantial $650 million of unsecured senior notes has forced OPI to engage Moelis & Company, a recapitalization specialist, for financial advice.

Firstly, replacing debt at 4.25% with debt at 9% is destructive to FFO. This "pull up" of OPI's cost of capital represents the third part of the tripartite of headwinds the REIT faces. This forced the dividend to a peppercorn 1 cent per share quarterly payout, a move that will save OPI roughly $15 million per quarter for debt repayments. When aggregated with cash and equivalents and restricted cash of $26.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter, OPI will have to make some tough decisions to meet upcoming maturities. While asset disposals would be the obvious choice, properties held on OPI's balance sheet will likely be set for discounts versus their current book value. There are several scenarios for OPI to emerge from this. The first would be a quick salvo from the Fed in the form of steeper cuts to base rates than current market expectations.

Current base market expectations are for at least 75 basis points worth of cuts through 2024, this was 150 basis points going into 2024 but expectations have been pared back. This will be critical to set an environment where OPI will be able to refinance at lower rates than it currently has access to. The REIT also currently has $193 million of undrawn capacity in its credit facility which will be useful for addressing the 2025 maturity. Critically, OPI is projecting $38.3 million in quarterly interest expenses through 2024, around $153.2 million for 2024. The REIT generated rental income of $543 million in its fiscal 2023, this will drop in 2024 in response to lower occupancy rates. The interest expense projection is also roughly a 39% increase over 2023. OPI faces an extremely difficult backdrop and I estimate a pathway to recovery of roughly 33%. Fed rate cuts will be crucial for the REIT to tap refinancing to address the 2025 maturity and begin the reduce its cost of capital with asset disposals and taking on property-level mortgage debt also potential options. Hence, the bonds trading for 44 cents on the dollar seems fair. They're currently extremely speculative but OPI does have a few levers to pull to remain a going concern. The REIT needs to take care to avoid a fire sale and has most of 2024 to work through its options systematically. I'll continue to hold the bonds.