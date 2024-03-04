NicoElNino

Investment Thesis

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) specializes in data center solutions, providing services for managing and cooling computer systems globally.

Its thesis is not blemish-free. Indeed, there's one aspect that makes me slightly apprehensive, namely, the amount of debt on its balance sheet, and how I think through that factor.

Nevertheless, there are clearly more positives than negatives to this thesis. Accordingly, I estimate that Vertiv is priced at 18x forward non-GAAP operating profits, while it's growing at approximately mid-teens CAGR on the top line.

All in all, I'm bullish on this stock.

Why Vertiv Holdings? Why Now?

Vertiv helps businesses manage and cool their computer systems.

With a focus on customer relationships, technology innovation, organizational resilience, and efficient capital deployment, Vertiv has set a solid foundation for sustained growth. Their strong finish in 2023, marked by a 12% organic sales increase in Q4 and a 23% y/y growth in organic orders, positions them well for continued success in 2024.

Vertiv's strategic moves, such as the acquisition of CoolTera in December (a small acquisition, limited by Vertiv's balance sheet, to be discussed soon), further enhance their technological leadership in high-density and liquid cooling, aligning with the industry's trend toward AI deployment.

The expansion of manufacturing capabilities and a focus on thermal management underline their commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the market.

As the global market signals strong demand, particularly driven by AI applications, Vertiv's emphasis on resiliency and global scale position them as a key player in the evolving landscape of data center solutions.

The positive trajectory in Q1 2024 orders and a robust backlog further bolster confidence in Vertiv's near-term prospects, as they continue to navigate and capitalize on a dynamic market landscape.

However, there are some challenges too. For instance, the Chinese market remains weak, posing a challenge to Vertiv's global expansion efforts. The sluggish recovery pace in the rest of Asia also introduces uncertainties, something for investors to remain watchful over.

Altogether, even though Vertiv's prospects are solid, it should be said that this is not a high-growth story. However, there's more to this bull case, which we discuss next.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Accelerate From Here

VRT revenue growth rates

The guidance for Q1 2024 points to approximately 8% y/y revenue growth rates. However, keep in mind that Q1 is up against a really tough hurdle with the prior year. Consequently, the comparable was always going to struggle.

But we should keep in mind the following. If Q1 points to 8% y/y, this implies that a two-year stack, Vertiv is delivering approximately mid-teens growth rates.

Furthermore, as Vertiv's 2024 quarters go through, there's a natural propensity towards the comparables growth rates with the prior year easing up, which would naturally allow the company to put forward accelerating revenue growth rates.

Therefore, as we progress from Q1 through Q4 2024, every quarter Vertiv is likely to deliver stronger revenue growth rates. Therefore, together with its easier comparables with the prior year, as Vertiv will be delivering stronger revenue growth rates, Vertiv's management will put together an alluring narrative, which will altogether scream of a ''strong turnaround'' since the start of 2024.

Even though, as you can see, this is just the natural unfolding of the quarters relative to the prior year. Therefore, unless Vertiv's prospects significantly derail, investors will be clamoring for this ''turnaround'' story.

Particularly, when we observe that its valuation is rather enticing.

VRT Stock Valuation -- 18x Forward Operating Income

There are positives and negatives.

I'll first discuss one blemish in this bullish investment thesis. Vertiv holds about $2 billion of net debt. This isn't a massive problem, indeed, its net leverage has been moving down at a significant rate and is now at 1.9x net leverage.

Therefore, there's no significant problem with its balance sheet. But when I'm finding so many opportunities in this extremely strong bull market, I'm being given more choice. Hence, since I'm being offered more choices, rather than buying ''yet another'' stock, I'm turning more selective and more picky.

I recognize that starting with a very strong balance sheet allows me a wider margin of safety in case the market where for whatever reason becomes less exuberant, effervescent, excited, and euphoric. I don't expect most readers to agree with me. And that's perfectly fine with me.

But I've been through enough investment cycles to know that things that didn't matter, can suddenly start to matter. And there's no memo going round to provide a suitable warning. With that context in mind, let's now discuss the bullish aspect.

Vertiv is on a path to deliver $1.5 billion of adjusted operating income at some point in 2024, as a forward run-rate. This means that the stock is priced at 18x forward non-GAAP operating income. This is fair price point for this well-position stock, particularly given that its organic growth rates will exit with mid-to-high teen growth rates.

The Bottom Line

In weighing Vertiv Holdings as a potential investment, the company's robust financials and strategic positioning are notable.

While the balance sheet carries around $2 billion in net debt, it's essential to recognize the significant reduction in net leverage to a more moderate 1.9x.

The ability to maintain a strong balance sheet provides a broader margin of safety, a factor I consider crucial in case market sentiment shifts.

However, Vertiv's trajectory is undeniably positive, targeting $1.5 billion in adjusted operating income by 2024, reflecting an 18x forward non-GAAP operating income valuation.

This fair valuation aligns well with Vertiv's organic growth rates reaching mid-to-high teens, making it an intriguing investment potential.