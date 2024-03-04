benjaminalbiach

There are many investors who try to beat the market, and while there is nothing wrong with that goal, it’s important to keep in mind that investing is a marathon and not a sprint.

That means sticking with one’s own investment goals rather than constantly monitoring one’s portfolio performance compared to the market index at all times, which can lead to unconstructive emotions such as FOMO, YOLO, and everything in between.

At the same time, investors don’t have to chase market trends, and can get plenty of value and returns from off-the-grid names that aren’t in the tech sector. This brings me to Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL), which I last covered in November, highlighting its well-covered dividend and conservatively managed portfolio.

BXSL has done well for investors since then, rising by 4.8% and giving a 7.7% total return including dividends since my last piece, as it continues to demonstrate growing fundamentals. In this article, I revisit the stock, providing key updates and discuss why it remains a solid choice for high income and potentially strong returns, so let’s get started!

Why BXSL?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a BDC that’s externally-managed by private asset management giant Blackstone (BX), which has over $1 trillion of AUM as of the end of 2023.

BXSL has a sizable portfolio of its own with a portfolio fair value of $9.9 billion spread across 196 companies. Its portfolio is well-diversified across a mix of both technology and defensive industries, with no single investment comprising more than 4% of portfolio total. As shown below, Software, Healthcare, and Business Services comprise BXSL’s Top 3 industries comprising 36% of portfolio total.

BXSL also emphasizes portfolio safety, as demonstrated by 98.5% of its investments being first lien senior secured debt with a conservative 48% average loan-to-value amongst its portfolio companies, and it’s benefitting from higher interest rates, as 99% of its debt investments are floating rate.

Moreover, BXSL’s portfolio companies are seeing solid financial performance, with LTV growing just slightly on a YoY basis by 70 basis points, while Revenue and EBITDA grew by a robust 11% and 15%, respectively, as shown below.

Meanwhile, BXSL itself is demonstrating solid operating fundamentals, with NII per share growing by 1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to $0.96, representing a 14.5% annualized return on equity. BXSL has also demonstrated good NAV/share performance with it growing by $0.12 on a sequential QoQ basis to $26.66, driven largely by the aforementioned NII/share of $0.96 sitting ahead of the $0.77 regular dividend, leaving BXSL with retained capital. As shown below, this puts BXSL’s NAV/share ahead of where it was at IPO at the start of 2022 by over 1%.

Importantly, credit performance remains strong for BXSL, with a minimal non-accrual rate of under 0.1% at both cost and fair value, putting it at the lowest among publicly traded BDC peers, and just 1.5% of BXSL’s debt investments are marked at below 90% of cost basis.

Looking forward, BXSL is well-positioned to grow its portfolio with a strong balance sheet with BBB-/Baa3 credit ratings from S&P and Moody’s. This is supported by $1.8 billion of available liquidity and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0x, sitting well below the 2.0x statutory limit for BDCs. It also helps to have a share price that currently trades at an 11% premium to NAV/share, thereby enabling accretive equity raises as an alternate funding source for deals besides debt.

Since the start of Q1 2024, BXSL continues to make conservatively-positioned fundings, with first-lien senior secured debt representing over 98% of new fundings at an average loan-to-value ratio of 41.5%, sitting well under the aforementioned 48% portfolio average. BXSL is also seeing a healthy investment spread on these investments, with a 580 basis points spread over its cost of debt.

Looking ahead, BXSL is set to benefit from a re-awakening of private equity volumes after an industry slowdown in 2023. The is reflected by robust M&A volume after the build-up of record levels of private equity dry powder last year as well as a growing pipeline at “big brother” Blackstone, as noted during the recent conference call:

From a market activity's perspective, we see strength building as fourth quarter M&A volume increased almost $400 billion, a 40% boost year over year. We expect M&A activity to continue to build and accelerate in 2024. This view is supported by our ongoing dialogues with the top financial sponsors that we cover as well as the sell-side advisers with whom we partner with. M&A activities expected to be largely driven by the buildup in record levels of private equity dry powder, large amounts of unsold assets that sponsors are sitting on, and older previous vintage funds, and the impact of lower M&A activity in 2023, 54% lower than the most recent peak in 2021. This expected market activity can be sustained by the prospect of lower interest rates and continued narrowing of bid-ask spreads between buyers and sellers. In addition, the number of deals in the Blackstone credit and insurance pipeline doubled as of the end of the fourth quarter versus the end of the first quarter. These pipeline deals are predominantly first-lien senior secured exposure on companies, and historically recession resilient sectors we know very well.

Risks to BXSL include uncertainty over the trajectory of the economy this year, with some market observers like the CEO of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) saying marked expectations are too high and that the economy will see a soft landing this year.

In addition, lower interest rates could put pressure on NII/share growth as it would reduce what BXSL charges its borrowers on its largely floating rate debt investments. Investors should also bear in mind that as an externally-managed BDC, management compensation is largely based on the amount of assets under management, which may result in conflicts of interest with shareholders, who would, should prize portfolio performance oversize.

Importantly for dividend investors, BXSL currently yields an appealing 10.4% and the dividend is well-protected by a 125% NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio, resulting in plenty of retained capital to grow net asset value and fund opportunistic investments. Notably, the current dividend rate is 10% higher than where it was at the same time last year.

Considering all the above, I continue to see value in BXSL at the current price of $29.65. While BXSL’s 11% share price premium over NAV doesn’t make it necessarily cheap as an externally managed BDC, it’s fairly evident that BXSL is run fairly efficiently considering its well-covered 10.4% dividend yield while trading at a premium. Moreover, BXSL doesn’t appear to be all that expensive from a forward PE ratio of 7.7, especially if it can sustain its current level of profitability with its conservatively-managed portfolio with a low non-accrual rate.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, BXSL continues to demonstrate solid operating fundamentals and credit performance, making it an attractive investment option in the BDC space. With a strong balance sheet and high liquidity, the company is well-positioned for growth opportunities in the future, especially considering catalysts from its pipeline from big brother Blackstone. Furthermore, BXSL's dividend yield of 10.4% and conservative investment structure make it a promising option for dividend investors. As such, I view BXSL as being deserving of trading at a premium to its NAV, which enables accretive equity raises. I maintain 'Buy' rating on BXSL.