Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Profit From Tesla's Dip (Rating Upgrade)

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. exceeded 1.8 million vehicle deliveries in 2023, marking a 38% growth and asserting its lead in the EV market.
  • Tesla anticipates slower expansion in 2024, focusing on energy sector advancements and AI innovations.
  • Tesla's energy segment outshines its vehicle business, setting the stage for explosive growth and becoming its most profitable business.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Tesla Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis Update

In 2023, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) exceeded 1.8 million electric vehicle ("EV") deliveries, marking a 38% growth and asserting its lead in the EV market. Yet, looking to 2024, Tesla anticipates a slower expansion. This adjustment aligns with its broader

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
5.36K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

C
Clark158f1
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (6.13K)
TSLA just reported a HUGE drop in shipments for the second month in a row AND

BYD just started a new price war.

Maybe $ 180 holds but I doubt it.
b
bturley
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (246)
Technology Equity Strategies.
If I were you, I would not bet on that!!
Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (4.33K)
@bturley Thanks for the heads up.
Sambo Neube profile picture
Sambo Neube
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (758)
with no federal credit for the base and long range model 3 , there really is no point of buying the EV anymore.
Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (4.33K)
Tesla is old rotting fish.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.