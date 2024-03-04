Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: 11% Yielding Bonds Good Alternative To Volatile Shares

Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust faces challenges related to interest rates and tenant troubles, leading to a drop in revenue and an increase in expenses.
  • The company holds significant debt, and saw a decrease in shareholder equity in 2023.
  • While the company generates positive free cash flow, the dividend obligation is not sustainable, and analysts predict a dividend cut in the future.

Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital

JazzIRT

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a healthcare REIT that has taken its shareholders on quite a ride over the last couple of years. With the highly leveraged hospital landlord facing headwinds related to interest rates and tenant troubles, I’ve

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.28K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Comments (2)

K
KPD
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (93)
I agree, sold common I bought near lows and moved into the bonds in my IRA. I think the bumpiness of the turnaround may give chance to trade the common. Bonds look like a safe way to play this.
o
omttepescott
Today, 1:02 PM
Comments (903)
At the moment I'm in the green on a spec buy. Gonna let it ride and see what happens? Basically it's for entertainment purposes because MPW generates so much anxiety!
