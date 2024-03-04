JazzIRT

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a healthcare REIT that has taken its shareholders on quite a ride over the last couple of years. With the highly leveraged hospital landlord facing headwinds related to interest rates and tenant troubles, I’ve been advising investors to avoid the shares and invest in the company’s high yielding debt. While bonds have rallied slightly as of late, the company’s 2027 maturing bonds remain attractive with a yield to maturity of over 11%.

Medical Properties' income statement for 2023 highlights the multitude of challenges being faced by the organization. Revenue was cut nearly in half at $872 million, while expenses also rose $300 million to $1.2 billion. While a good amount of the expense increases were chalked up to noncash items such as depreciation and amortization, interest expenses also rose as interest rates rose throughout the year.

A deeper dive into the revenue side reveals a good chunk of the drop in revenue had to do with the financial problems of Medical Properties’ tenants. The doubt of full collection has led to the company needing to move more funds into rent reserves, much like a bank would handle an increase in bad debts.

From the balance sheet side, Medical Properties Trust mainly holds real estate assets and debt. The company did sell off some real estate assets in 2023 but was unable to pay off debt dollar for dollar. The company also holds over $3 billion in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and unconsolidated operating entities. Shareholder equity fell by nearly $1 billion to $7.6 billion last year.

While it may appear that the sky is falling, the statement of cash flows gives a better representation of the company’s standing from both a bondholder and dividend sustainability perspective. While operating cash flow did decline in 2023, it dropped nowhere near the level of revenue. The company also continues to generate positive free cash flow, which demonstrates its ability to pay dividends and/or debt. Free cash flow, while positive, did fall from $530 million in 2022 to $210 million in 2023.

While free cash flow is ample to pay down debt, the dividend obligation of $615 million is not sustainable in my view. In fact, the company already cut its dividend by nearly 50% in 2023. The only reason that Medical Properties Trust was able to fund its dividends and reduce its debt load was because the company sold assets. Unfortunately, the new dividend annualized comes out to approximately $350 in dividend obligations, which is higher than the current free cash flow levels. Additionally, it appears analysts are seeing a dividend cut coming in the future, which would drop the common shares yield below that of the 2027 maturing bond.

Looking ahead, Medical Properties Trust has $750 million in debt coming due this year and $1.8 billion coming due next year. A little over $1 billion of debt coming due in the next two years is comprised of senior unsecured notes, which will be more costly to refinance. The company is trying to get out in front of this by raising $2 billion in additional liquidity, a move they announced last quarter. While they have not met their target yet, it appears as if they have made progress and plan to raise the entirety of the money through asset sales.

The risks to Medical Properties Trust remain looming like a storm on the horizon. The situation with their largest tenant Steward, seems to be deteriorating. Steward is a tenant in 19% of Medical Properties’ assets and accounts for $400 million in loan and equity investments.

While rents from bankrupted tenants can still come in and generate cash flow, Medical Properties opted to restructure some of Steward’s back rent to them during 2023. Additionally, in the conference call, it has become clear that Steward is facing a liquidity crisis that has directly impacted their ability to operate. The company has already consented to a subordinated bridge loan and additional rent deferrals. These items can negatively impact cash flow and consequently the funding of dividends.

Being a debtholder here has its advantages as Medical Properties Trust can opt to not pay a dividend and their decision would have no negative repercussions on the company's debt. Additionally, the company has several healthy tenants with long-term leases in place. As it stands, 88% of the company’s leases expire after 2033. I believe the Steward storm is strong enough to take down the dividend, but not the company.

Medical Properties Trust’s tenant issues, combined with its cost of borrowing, are threatening to undermine its ability to pay a dividend. The execution of asset sales to pay down debt and the managing of Steward’s struggles will be crucial for the company to get through the next couple of years without further cash flow erosion. I’m not seeing a strong chance for default, which makes the 11% yielding bonds maturing in 2027 the safest income approach for investors in my opinion.