Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: Beast Unleashed After Q4 Earnings

Mar. 04, 2024 12:05 PM ETSea Limited (SE) Stock1 Comment
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea Limited reported strong Q4 earnings, with revenue increasing 4.8% YoY and achieving a full year of profit.
  • The company's e-commerce business gains market share and its digital financial services segment shows significant growth.
  • Sea Limited expects profitability to continue in 2024, but faces competition and the challenge of balancing growth and profitability.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Demonic eyes

Bastetamn/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has reported Q4 earnings and the stock is up over 10% pre-market.

Despite modest YoY growth, the company has shown a follow-through on its plans to expand its e-commerce business, which has

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18.87K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Ghost of Graham profile picture
Ghost of Graham
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (644)
Thanks for this write-up. I am an ower, bought at $60 just before the big drop last year. Slowly climbing back.

I'm finding it hard to justify holding this one. The operating income was 920 million in TTM, but stock-based compensation was 706 million. You can take that right off operating income. You're left with 214 million. I like to also add back R&D, of 1128 million. You're therefore left with 1342 million in what I call "real operating income". The EV is currently 29,222 million. That's a real multiple of 21.8. That's what you're paying for a company growing revenues at 10-12%.

If you do the same calucation for Amazon:
EV: 1,930,000m
/
(Stated operating income: 36,852m
+
R&D: 85,622m
-
SBC: 24,023m)
=1930000/146,497
=13.2 real operating multiple.

Amazon's revenue is also growing at 10-12%. So the better buy is Amazon.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.