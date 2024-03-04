J. Michael Jones

The US faces an increasing count of billion-dollar weather disasters. From tornado outbreaks in the Midwest and Deep South to Hurricanes along the Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard, only the Mountain-West seems left out from risks due to climate-change-induced extreme weather events. As time goes on, and as more people move to vulnerable geographic areas of the nation, demand would appear to be strong for portable power generators. Of course, key macro factors, such corporate borrowing costs, are at play for a company like Generac (NYSE:GNRC).

I was bullish on the stock heading into the 2023 hurricane season, and the stock rallied for a time before stumbling in Q3 and Q4. Still, shares have managed to steady after a tumultuous decline from late 2021. I reiterate my buy rating on the stock but am cautious about its seasonal trend.

Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters in 2023

NOAA

According to Bank of America Global Research, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of a broad class of standby and portable generators. The company holds an estimated 80% market share in the North American residential standby generator market. Generac has also recently invested in a backup solar energy storage business that is growing rapidly, while also maintaining a large commercial and industrial business that accounts for about 40% of sales.

The $7 billion market cap Industrials-sector stock fell following an EPS miss reported last month. Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 fell shy of the $2.09 estimate, with its top line also coming in light. It will be key to watch Generac’s margins as 2024 unfolds – the management team outlined its expectations for higher contribution from its home standby generator sales and favorable price-cost dynamics in the Q4 report and call – should a gross margin ramp indeed take place, improved profits are likely to materialize. A key risk is seen in market interest rates - the firm has more than $1.4 billion in net debt.

Ahead of its May Q1 reporting date, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) shows an elevated 8.2% earnings-related stock price swing priced into the stock when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the earnings date.

Expectations are for $0.75 of operating EPS to be reported, which would be a solid 19% jump from $0.63 earned in the same period a year ago. GNRC has a mixed history with respect to stock price reactions post earnings, but there has been a slew of negative sell side EPS estimate changes in the last 90 days.

Generac: Earnings Growth Forecast For Q1

ORATS

On valuation, analysts see earnings rising from $5.14 in 2023 to above $6.20 this year. Out-year estimates are particularly bullish – non-GAAP EPS may top $8.20, though the current consensus forecast, per Seeking Alpha’s latest data, shows $8.00 in 2025.

Still, that would be a 29% YoY bottom-line growth rate while revenue increases are seen in the 5% to 10% range annually. Generac does not pay a dividend, but I would note that its free cash flow yield is currently north of 5% while its EV/EBITDA ratio is just 11.4x on a forward basis – that is a large 36% discount to its 5-year average.

Generac: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume $6.50 of normalized operating EPS over the coming 12 months and apply a 23x P/E, still a discount to its long-term average given higher interest rates today compared to much of the pre-2022 period, then shares should be near $150.

Finally, GNRC’s PEG ratio is downright cheap versus history at 2.4, and if we assume long-term EPS growth of 20%, then the PEG is even lower.

Generac: Cheap Across Valuation Metrics vs Its History

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, GNRC features a slightly better-than-average valuation grade by Seeking Alpha’s quant system with a healthy growth trajectory. Profitability trends certainly point to an EPS rebound over the coming quarters, though share-price momentum is admittedly to the soft side. EPS revisions, hinted at earlier, are very weak, but maybe that’s a good thing as the sell side appears to have thrown in the towel on this once-high-flying growth stock.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Wednesday, May 1 before market open. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

It’s important to note that GNRC is a very seasonal stock. March and April are historically soft months when analyzing 10-year performance history trends. But when the hurricane season gets going in the Atlantic Basin, shares tend to rise – the May through August period has been particularly strong.

GNRC: Bearish March-April Seasonal Trend, Bullish May-August

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With shares undervalued and a growth story seemingly being in the early innings of rekindling, the technical situation still leaves some work left to do by the bulls. Notice in the chart below that shares are confined to a trading range after a steep bear market from late 2021. But this basing pattern is a good thing, in my view. The trend is slowly being handed off from the bears to the bulls, and an upside breakout through key resistance in the low to mid-$130s could help send GNRC toward its mid-2023 highs near $157. Support is seen in the $104 to $109 zone, and the Q4 2023 nadir below $80 appears to be a solid long-term low.

But with a flat long-term 200-day moving average and bearish seasonality ahead, we cannot ignore the technical headwinds. Moreover, recent price action since the Q4 earnings report has been dreadful on both an absolute and relative basis (considering that the Industrials sector has been very strong over the last several weeks). Finally, RSI momentum has turned south which could put a potentially bullish reverse head and shoulders pattern in jeopardy as the Q1 report nears.

Overall, GNRC has some trouble spots on the chart despite its potential turnaround story in 2024.

GRNC: Bullish Reverse Head & Shoulders In Play, Long-Term Resistance Near $157

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on GNRC. Its valuation is attractive today as earnings growth unfolds. Now we just need to see margin improvement materialize along with price action on the stock power up.