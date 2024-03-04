Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Salesforce: Now A Dividend Stock With Upside Potential

Mar. 04, 2024 1:10 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM) Stock
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Salesforce beat top and bottom line estimates last week.
  • The cloud-based software company achieved $9.5B in free cash flow and FCF margin growth.
  • The firm is buying back a ton of its stock and introduced its first-ever dividend.
  • Salesforce's AI service offering, Einstein, is a catalyst for growth.
  • Shares are not cheap, but continue to have upside potential.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)'s shares have increased 70% in the last year as the company executed well against its growth strategy, announced aggressive stock buybacks and targeted an improved free cash flow profile. The cloud-based software company also released a very solid earnings

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

