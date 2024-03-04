koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the past 12 months, the stock of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), the fabless semi supplier that provides data infrastructure solutions that power the data economy, has been on a tear; whilst U.S. tech stocks, in general, have generated solid returns of 47% on average during this period, Marvel has notched up much more impressive returns of 77%!

In another few days, MRVL will have to deal with a potential catalyst that could help drive further outperformance (or vice-versa); the catalyst in question, is the company’s Q4 2024 results (note that MRVL follows a Jan ending fiscal), which are due to be published on the 7th of March, post-market hours.

Here are some of the key talking points that could dominate the earnings event

Earnings-Related Considerations

If one is to go by MRVL’s track record during earnings season, investors don’t need to get overly tensed; MRVL, is of course, not profitable on a GAAP basis, but on a non-GAAP basis, over the past three years, it has missed bottom-line estimates on only two separate occasions.

On two other instances, it met street estimates, and on every other occasion, it has beaten consensus numbers. All in all, on average, this is a company that typically delivers a bottom-line beat of +3% on average (over 13 quarters).

For the upcoming quarter, the expectation is for an EPS figure of $0.46.

On the top line, note YoY growth has been coming in negative for the past 3 quarters (Q1 -8.7%, Q2-11.6%, Q3-7.7%), but we may finally see a shift here (although not by much) with consensus looking at $1.42bn on the top line (this would represent marginal positive growth of just 0.1%).

A major driver of subdued top line growth is MRVL’s enterprise networking business, which has had to cope with excess inventory buildup in the channels for a while now. In Q3 it was down both annually (-28% YoY) and sequentially (-17% QoQ), and management implied that even though they’ve done their best to curtail their own inventory position, adverse demand conditions are still stunting the growth of this business. In Q4 as well, one can expect a sequential decline here (although the degree of weakness may not be as strong as what was seen in Q3) and even looking ahead to the next fiscal, growth will only likely come in at mid-or low-single digits.

The other major segment that could experience weakness is Marvel’s carrier portfolio. So far, this business has demonstrated healthy resilience (in Q3 it was up by 15% qoq), driven by underlying strength in the wireless business, and the 5G rollout effect has lingered as well. Looking ahead, we don’t believe this theme has enough legs, and we would expect a slowdown in Q4.

Nonetheless, despite the doom and gloom of the enterprise and carrier segments, investors can be very optimistic about developments in the data center side of MRVL’s business (which is currently serving as the main driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock).

In the last quarter, we saw the traditional cloud infrastructure side of the data center segment show signs of life, but crucially, it is the AI-related business momentum that is now calling for a drastic re-adjustment of expectations to the upside (back in 2021, management had pegged the AI-related total addressable market, or TAM, at only $800m by FY25 but now they expect to comfortably beat that figure). Until recently much of the expectations here have been centered around MRVL’s high-speed optical communication solutions, but what has been causing positive surprises has also been the demand for MRVL’s custom silicon portfolio. All in all, after growing at a pace of 20% sequentially in Q3, the data center side of the business should grow at 30% in Q4.

Now this may not immediately reflect on the gross margin profile, but next year onwards as custom silicon takes up a larger share of the overall mix, there’s a chance that MRVL’s gross margin progression may stall. In Q3, gross margins had dropped to 38.8%, almost 1000bps lower than the 5-year average, but management suggested that a cross-functional effort to optimize the cost structure would help gross margins transition well ahead of that level in Q4 (expected Q4 range of 48.2%-50.7%). Even on the OPEX front, where things have been trending up for 3 straight quarters, one could finally see a pivot lower by around 2% sequentially (expected figure of $680m)

One area where investors may not want to get too carried away is the operating cash flow generation in Q4, where last quarter's reading was well beyond the norm (half a billion of operating cash in just one quarter, when this firm typically only generates a little over $200m per OCF on average).

A normalization of the cash flow position shouldn’t be seen as overly concerning, as MRVL has already been doing pretty well to bring down its level of debt, and stretch its maturities. For context over the last 3 years, net long-term debt is down by 20%, and the firm does not have any major maturities due until 2027 (when $959m is due)

Closing Thoughts: Valuation and Technical Considerations

AI-related tailwinds should do a world of good for MRVL’s data center segment, but investors shouldn’t also forget that other key cogs, such as the enterprise and carrier businesses are still likely to come in weak, and stay that way over the next few quarters.

In light of that, we don’t feel too comfortable with shedding out a heightened forward P/E of 38.5x, which also translates to a +17% premium over the stock’s 5-year rolling average of 32.9x.

Our optimism on the MRVL stock is also tempered by the thesis that the stock is unlikely to appeal to investors who are looking for rotational opportunities in the digital data infrastructure space. The chart below provides some context on how relatively overbought the MRVL stock looks to other stocks that are expected to play a key role in the progress of data digitization and AI (the current relative strength ratio is almost 50% higher than the 5-year average).

Then the dividend narrative may only be a secondary factor but note that MRVL has been paying dividends for 11 years now, and the unsavory variance between the current figure and the 5-year average (it is currently only half as good as what you’ve been getting on average) is another reason to not get too enthusiastic here.

Finally, also consider the developments on MRVL’s own standalone weekly chart. Marvell last peaked at the sub $95 levels back in late 2021, after which we saw a rapid descent. Between Oct 2022, and May 2023, the price then showed signs of bottoming out (close to the $34 levels), and that’s when one should ideally have jumped in.

Since then we’ve seen an uptrend, a pullback, followed by yet another steeper uptrend (which is what is currently in play).

The MRVL stock may well continue to benefit from bullish momentum, but within its broad peak-to-trough range ($95-$35), a fresh long position at the $78 level represents poor risk-reward.

Also consider that the current uptrend is taking place within a steep ascending channel, and the stock has just hit the upper boundary of this channel. Compounding issues, you also have the RSI indicator which has just hit the overbought territory.

Even if Marvell Technology, Inc. plays a binder during earnings and delivers compelling guidance, we don’t believe it would be too wise to deploy one’s resources at these elevated levels. The stock is a HOLD.