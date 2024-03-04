Taking Selective Risk In Credit

champpixs

As the macro backdrop improves in the near term, we get granular to seize opportunities in the new regime.

We see more market risk-taking as inflation falls and the Federal Reserve readies interest rate cuts.

1) Credit yields

The spread between yields for sovereign bonds and credit has steadily tightened, even as the bond market has seen outsized volatility. We stay neutral high yield and prefer it to investment-grade credit, as it offers attractive income and returns are less sensitive to interest rate swings.

2) Regional differences in credit

We prefer European credit overall. U.S. investment-grade and high yield credit spreads are further below their 10-year average than their European peers. Also, Europe’s cooling inflation and weaker growth mean that the European Central Bank could cut rates, which would cushion credit returns.

3) Potential credit risk

Yet, we see a risk that high yield spreads could widen as debt comes due in 2025. Even the lowest-rated high yield issuers have been able to refinance debt this year, but doing so at higher interest rates could challenge operating models based on low rates. We think the stronger balance sheets of investment-grade firms are much more flexible.

We’re overweight U.S. stocks, and get granular in credit assets like European high yield and emerging market debt in U.S. dollars.

Getting granular and being nimble to seize opportunities in the new regime are key lessons guiding us. We heed that lesson as inflation falls and the Federal Reserve readies interest rate cuts. This more supportive backdrop for risk-taking anchors why we’re overweight euro area high yield credit, dollar-denominated emerging market debt and U.S. stocks. We had preferred investment-grade credit but now eye fixed income where spreads haven’t tightened as much. We still like private credit.

Relatively attractive

Spreads Of European Credit Relative To U.S. Counterparts, 2012-2024 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from LSEG Refinitiv, March 2024.)

Notes: The chart shows the spreads for European credit relative to U.S. credit as a ratio. The orange line shows European investment grade (IG) relative to U.S. IG. The yellow line shows European high yield (HY) relative to U.S. HY. The black arrow represents a rising ratio, which means that European credit spreads are underperforming relative to U.S. spreads.

Even as sovereign bond yields were volatile over the past year, the spread between them and credit yields has tightened steadily. We cut global investment grade (IG) credit to underweight on a tactical, six- to 12-month horizon last September after preferring it over stocks and high yield since mid-2022. That change funds risk-taking in pockets of credit where the risks seem better compensated for. We favor high yield and stay neutral: Its yield is attractive and returns are less sensitive to interest rate swings. Regional differences underpin why we prefer European credit overall. U.S. IG and high yield credit spreads are further below their 10-year average than European peers. See the chart. European spreads have underperformed since 2020 partly due to a different sector composition and weaker growth in Europe, in our view. Yet, we think the excess yield in European credit compensates for the risks.

We see markets embracing a more supportive near-term macro outlook. In the U.S., we expect inflation to fall near the Fed’s 2% target this year before resurging beyond 2024. We went overweight U.S. stocks this year because we think the upbeat risk appetite can persist and broaden out beyond artificial intelligence, until resurgent inflation comes into view later this year. Robust U.S. growth, nearing Fed rate cuts and falling inflation have lessened the market’s recession worries. That’s good news for emerging market (EM) assets, in our view. We’re overweight EM hard currency debt - mostly denominated in U.S. dollars - as spreads look more fairly valued than U.S. high yield. We see broader credit spreads staying tight for now given the supportive risk-taking backdrop, and strong demand for new issuance of U.S. IG and U.S. high yield credit bonds.

Maturity costs

Yet, we see a risk that could cause high yield spreads to widen as markets price in more credit risk. About 10% of the market value of euro area high yield debt is maturing in 2025, 6% of U.S. high yield debt - and even more the next year, BlackRock Aladdin data show. We find that’s not an exorbitant amount, and even the lowest-rated high yield issuers have been able to refinance debt this year. Still, refinancing at higher interest rates may challenge operating models that assumed rates would stay low, in our view. IG companies also have debt maturing, but we think their stronger balance sheets are more flexible.

A year after a few U.S. regional banks collapsed, we have seen the funding challenges higher interest rates create. We’re monitoring the impact of higher rates and maturing debt on commercial real estate. The sector will likely face more pain, but we think it will be manageable as the reset to lower valuations occurs over multiple years. We see a more supportive near-term macro backdrop. Firms that need to refinance may turn to private credit as banks cut back on lending. We prefer private market credit over public on a strategic horizon of five years and longer because we think demand will rise and higher yields better compensate for risk. Yet, private markets are complex, with high risk and volatility, and aren’t suitable for all investors.

Our bottom line

We get granular as the near-term macro outlook improves the environment for risk-taking. We’re overweight U.S. stocks, euro area high yield and EM hard currency debt. We also see opportunities in private credit as public debt matures.

Market backdrop

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq keep marching higher, with both indexes hitting new all-time highs last week. U.S. Treasury yields retreated even as markets priced out more Fed rate cuts given resilient growth and sticky inflation - and now see just three quarter-point cuts this year. We still see inflation on a rollercoaster that the market could wake up to later in the year. The U.S. PCE inflation data confirmed that inflation will likely settle closer to 3% after falling toward the Fed’s 2% target this year.

U.S. payroll data for January is in focus this week. A strong reading could confirm that elevated wage growth will push up on services inflation - and overall inflation once the drop in goods prices has run its course. Structurally slower labor force growth due to an aging population is a key long-term production constraint we think the U.S. will face. Elsewhere, we expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to hold rates tight at its policy meeting.