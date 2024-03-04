Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taking Selective Risk In Credit

Summary

  • We get granular as the environment for risk-taking is supportive for now. That’s why we like euro area high yield credit, emerging market debt and U.S. stocks.
  • U.S. stocks soared to record highs again last week. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were largely unchanged but slightly below their 2024 highs.
  • We’re watching January U.S. payroll data out this week. A strong reading could confirm that still-high wage growth will stoke inflation, as we expect.

As the macro backdrop improves in the near term, we get granular to seize opportunities in the new regime.

We see more market risk-taking as inflation falls and the Federal Reserve readies interest rate cuts.

1) Credit yields

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

