Introduction

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), a West African gold miner, offers a compelling opportunity to gain leveraged exposure to gold at a very reasonable price. In addition, a few recent events have negatively affected sentiment in the company. As a result, Endeavour has significantly underperformed the overall sector. This has, in my opinion, created a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

A look at Endeavour's asset portfolio

Recently, gold miners have faced challenges. Despite the strong gold price, rising inflation has squeezed margins. However, the impact has not been equal for all miners. Wage inflation has been more significant in North America compared to West Africa. This is why gold miners like Endeavour can maintain all-in sustaining costs (AISC) around $1000 per ounce, while many peers are experiencing costs above $1200 per ounce, and even higher in some cases.

Endeavour Corporate Presentation

I believe that intermediate producers in non Tier-1 jurisdictions, such as West Africa, currently offer the best potential returns. Although there is higher political risk, this is offset by lower valuations. Moreover, the permitting process is simpler and costs are easier to manage. Additionally, there is significant exploration potential in an under-explored region.

Endeavour is the largest gold miner in West Africa, operating in Senegal (Sabodala-Massawa), Côte d'Ivoire (Lafigué), and Burkina Faso (Mana, Houndé).

Company's Presentation

What stands out about Endeavour is their proactive approach to managing their asset portfolio. They have a clear policy in place, focusing on large mines with a life-of-mine of 10+ years and annual production exceeding 250 thousand ounces. Large mines benefit from economies of scale, making them more profitable. Endeavour is dedicated to developing and operating projects with strong economics (internal rate of return above 20% at conservative gold prices) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) below $950 per ounce. This demonstrates their focus on prudent capital allocation, rather than pursuing growth for the sake of it.

In practice, Endeavour has divested or ceased operations at mines that no longer meet their criteria, such as older mines with shorter remaining lives or higher costs. Recently, they divested their non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines, which also allowed for greater geographical diversification.

Endeavour Corporate Presentation

The divested mines, as depicted in the previous visualization, were the least attractive in Endeavour's portfolio. The proceeds from the divestment have been utilized to finance the ongoing Sabodala-Massawa expansion, which is currently in the process of commissioning activities, as well as the new Lafigué project.

Sabodala-Massawa: the company's crown jewel

Endeavour acquired the Sabodala-Massawa mine in February 2021 as part of its acquisition of Teranga. This mine is the company's flagship asset. In August 2022, expansion works began for the construction of a 1.2Mtpa BIOX plant, specifically designed to process high-grade refractory ore. The planned initial capital expenditure is $290 million, with $260 million (90%) already committed and pricing meeting expectations. The project's after-tax net present value (NPV), at a 5% discount rate and a conservative gold price of $1,900/oz, amounts to an impressive $1,184 million, with a remarkable internal rate of return (IRR) of 94%.

Company's Presentation

Following the expansion, Sabodala-Massawa is projected to achieve annual production between 360 and 400 thousand ounces, representing a 30% increase compared to the actual production in 2023. Moreover, it will maintain a sector-leading all-in sustaining cost (AISC) range of $750 to $850 per ounce, positioning it as one of the largest and most cost-efficient gold mines in Africa. The construction process is progressing as planned and within budget, with the anticipated commencement of gold production in early May 2024.

Company's Presentation

While production is expected to experience a gradual decline after the initial three years, I have a strong belief that Endeavour will successfully sustain its target production of 400 thousand ounces per year. This belief stems from their track record of replenishing and expanding reserves, as well as their ongoing exploration efforts at Kiesta and Bambaraya, which show great promise.

Company's Presentation

Lafigué: the next cornerstone asset

Lafigué is a new project that is currently under construction and is expected to deliver first gold in Q2 2024, which is one quarter ahead of schedule. The project is projected to produce between 90 thousand and 110 thousand ounces with an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) range of $900-$975 per ounce.

Company's Presentation

The after-tax NPV of the project at a 5% discount rate and a conservative gold price of $1,900/oz is of $870 million, with an IRR of 33%.

Company's Presentation

The big picture

2024 is anticipated to be a transformative year for Endeavour as its two major projects, Lafigué and the Sabodala-Massawa expansion, commence operations. This will result in an increase in production and a gradual decline in all-in sustaining costs (AISC). Furthermore, capital expenditures are expected to decrease, leading to the generation of substantial free cash flow. Endeavour plans to allocate this cash flow towards higher dividends.

Company's Presentation

In fact, Endeavour is known for its commitment to returning capital to shareholders, making it one of the most generous gold miners in this regard. As illustrated in the accompanying visualization, in FY 2023, the company provided an indicative yield of 6.1% through a combination of dividends and buybacks, surpassing the average yield within the sector.

Company's Presentation

Endeavour is dirt cheap

In the provided table, I have calculated the price to net-asset-value (P/NAV), enterprise value to net-asset-value (EV/NAV), and forward free cash flow yield for various scenarios involving the gold price and discount rate. Please note that these figures are only indicative, and I have taken a conservative approach in their estimation. The net asset value excludes the exploration portfolio and smaller operations. For Ity, Houndé, Lafigué, and Sabodala-Massawa, I have made assumptions based on the current mine plans disclosed by the company.

Author's estimates

Endeavour's valuation appears to be very attractive, especially when considering the EV/NAV multiple. For instance, at current spot prices and using a 5% discount rate, the EV/NAV multiple is approximately 0.6x.

It is worth noting that the reported gold price represents the realized gold price, which may differ from the spot price. This difference arises because Endeavour has implemented a system of collar hedges to safeguard against downside risks, even if it means sacrificing some potential upside. These hedges are expected to be phased out once the Lafigué project and the Sabodala-Massawa expansion are completed.

Company's Presentation

Why Endeavour has underperformed

Endeavour has generally underperformed its peer group since the beginning of the year.

Data by YCharts

It is evident that the negative sentiment surrounding Endeavour is largely a result of several short-term circumstances:

January 4: Endeavour fires its CEO, Sébastien de Montessus, for serious misconduct, following an investigation by the Board into "an irregular payment instruction in relation to an asset disposal undertaken by the Company".

January 28: amid political chaos, Burkina Faso and Mali quit ECOWAS.

February 28: Endeavour reports a fatal accident at its Mana mine.

While it is true that West Africa poses challenges due to political risks, it is important to recognize that these headwinds are temporary in nature and represent an opportunity for the patient investor.

Conclusions

Endeavour has faced negative sentiment recently, particularly due to the termination of its CEO. Although this incident may have created some unfavorable perceptions, I firmly believe that it will not have a lasting impact on the company's underlying business.

Investors should take note that this year marks a pivotal moment for Endeavour, as two important projects, Lafigué and the Sabodala-Massawa expansion, are set to commence operations. This will enable the company to shift its focus to capital returns to its shareholders.

Currently, Endeavour trades at a significant discount to its net asset value. I anticipate that this discount will narrow as the company demonstrates its ability to achieve planned production targets.

Given the quality of its portfolio and the considerable potential for generating free cash flow, even at the current gold prices, I see Endeavour as an extremely appealing risk/reward opportunity. Despite the challenges presented by the jurisdiction, I have taken advantage of recent market weakness to increase my position to a 5% portfolio weight.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.