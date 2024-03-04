solarseven

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) is a key player in the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in developing, manufacturing, and distributing pharmaceutical products. AMPH's growth strategy hinges on developing products and strategic acquisitions. Its portfolio includes high-margin products such as OTC asthma inhaler Primatene MIST and Glucagon Injection for severe hypoglycemia. Moreover, AMPH’s Insulin Aspart [AMP-004] product submitted for BLA is a significant diabetes care advancement, and its acquisition of Baqsimi enhances its position in diabetes management as well. AMPH's pipeline is also promising with upcoming products such as Rextovy. My valuation analysis shows that AMPH seems relatively undervalued compared to its peers, particularly in light of its promising underlying business. Therefore, I deem AMPH a “Strong Buy” and think it’ll continue to deliver above-average returns.

Business Overview

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1996, with an IPO in 2004, and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. AMPH focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company's portfolio includes injectable, intranasal, inhalation products, biologics, innovative drug delivery systems, and proprietary platforms. AMPH is mostly a B2B business, with roughly 68% of its revenues concentrated on four customers.

Furthermore, AMPH's growth model includes products in development and strategic acquisitions. The pipeline contains launched products, such as Primatene MIST, an over-the-counter [OTC] asthma inhaler, and Glucagon Injection for severe hypoglycemia. AMPH has also ongoing development in the Insulin Analog drug for blood sugar control, certified as a Biologics License Application product [BLA] and recombinant DNA [rDNA] technology. Also in the pipeline is the FDA-approved Rextovy, an intranasal naloxone to reverse opioid effects, which is programmed to be launched in 2024.

Lastly, the company's newest strategic acquisition is Baqsimi, a powder for an intranasal delivery alternative to the injectable Glucagon. AMPH bought Baqsimi from Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) in a deal worth around $1.08 billion to complete its portfolio of drugs to control blood sugar. AMPH paid $500 million upfront, and $125 million is to be paid in 2024, plus $450 million in sale-based payments. This move showcased AMPH’s embedded M&A growth strategy, which I believe is fantastic, as good transactions can quickly unlock or increase shareholder value.

AMPH's technical platforms are used in the development of its products. The particle engineering platform with novel formulation manipulates the reduction, coating, or creation of complex particles using new formulation techniques to improve the characteristics of the drugs. A product generated for these platforms is Primatene MIST. AMPH also delivers platforms for Characterization / Immunogenicity Evaluation, rDNA, and Highly-Purified Peptide/Protein platforms used to analyze the biological aspects of drugs, producing copies of a particular gene or producing a protein, and generating highly-purified peptides and proteins. The results of these platforms are the anticoagulant Enoxaparin, Insulin Analogs, and Glucagon.

AMPH's Growth with Insulin Aspart BLA and Baqsimi

On February 28, AMPH submitted the first BLA for Insulin Aspart (AMP-004) for diabetes management to expand its diabetes portfolio further. In the last earnings call, the company's executives reported strengthening its market position with the growth of high-margin products such as glucagon injection, Baqsimi, and Primatene MIST. They also reported that the hospital and clinic use products increased demand due to shortages from other suppliers. The company doesn't have insights into when these shortages will end but expects these markets to remain for at least two more quarters. AMPH can capitalize on these market shortages to support its financial status.

The company expects to launch four new products, such as Rextovy, using its proprietary delivery device in the near term. It anticipates regulatory progress for Rextovy with a GDUFA date of Q2 2024. AMP-002, part of the diabetes portfolio, is expecting a GDUFA date. AMP-002 is an important drug with a market exceeding $500 million, according to IQVIA. The inhalable AMP-007 has a GDUFA date for Q4 2024. Also, AMP-008 received priority review status with a GDUFA goal date in Q4 2024. All these approvals will have a significant market impact and allow a future increase in AMPH's revenue.

On the other hand, sales of Baqsimi totaled $28.7 million in Q4 2023, a value slightly impacted due to seasonality factors. However, AMPH appears optimistic about this product's success, as AMPH’s executives believe that its performance is going according to plan. The company is transitioning to its own distribution and sales of Baqsimi. It is selling in the US and Italy, with other countries soon to follow. However, sales and marketing expenses are expected to increase by around 17% of Baqsimi's revenue. The gross margins may go downward due to the transition of Baqsimi, whereas AMPH expects that the launch of new products will improve margins.

I believe acquiring Baqsimi was actually a sound strategic move to extend the diabetes portfolio and amplify AMPH’s overall international footprint. With this acquisition, AMPH enhanced its diabetes-branded products and accessed 26 countries. Moreover, the acquisition could build on the company’s intranasal products. Still, the actual product's performance remains to be seen if it’ll be enough to justify its $500 million price tag. In fact, AMPH has to pay an extra $150 million after one year and up to $450 million depending on commercial milestones. Since the company’s market cap was roughly $2 billion at the time, this acquisition undoubtedly represents a huge financial and strategic long-term commitment.

Compelling Multiples: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, we must consider AMPH as a company with diversified revenues across its products but concentrated on a few larger customers. This could provide long-term revenue stability if its relationships with its key customers remain. Still, it also exposes shareholders to severe risks if any of these clients cease purchasing from AMPH. But for the most part, this arrangement seems to be working well for AMPH so far, as shares have appreciated since September 2021, and revenues grew from approximately $349.8 million at the end of 2020 to $593.2 million in December 2023. This growth implies a revenue CAGR of about 19.25%. For context, its sector median top-line growth rate is 6.47%, so AMPH grow almost three times faster than its peers.

Moreover, probably the most healthy indicator of AMPH’s underlying business is its growing EBIT margins. The company’s EBIT margins in 2020 were 3.79%, but for 2023, these have grown to an impressive 30.99%. This is likely due to the company’s strong product portfolio, but it’s even more remarkable after considering that they’ve maintained their R&D expenditures while growing their profitability. Indeed, their research pipeline also provides a solid base for its long-term sustainability, and currently, AMPH is entirely sustainable with internally generated cash flows.

I estimate that AMPH generated roughly $145.3 million in cash flow in 2023. I obtained this figure by adding the company’s CFOs and CAPEX but excluding its recent acquisition to make it more representative of the business itself. Moreover, AMPH also holds $256.8 million in cash and short-term investments against $623.6 million in debt and lease obligations, mostly attributable to the recent acquisition’s cash outflow. This means that if AMPH wishes, it should be able to pay down its debt in about 4.3 years, which indicates a manageable debt level. Plus, since AMPH has proven to grow its revenues profitably at a significantly faster pace than its peers, this leverage effect should create shareholder value.

AMPH’s equity book value is currently worth $639.4 million, which, at the current market cap of $2.22 billion, yields a P/B ratio of 3.5. However, the rest of the sector trades at a median P/B ratio of 2.47, denoting a slight premium. Yet, after considering the previously mentioned positives on AMPH, I think it’s a fair multiple. But more importantly, when we evaluate the company’s EBIT/EV, we see that AMPH’s valuation is actually cheap. For context, AMPH’s EBIT margin sits at 30.99% today, and according to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on AMPH, the company should do $853.81 million in revenues by 2025.

Thus, assuming the company sustains the same EBIT margins, it’d imply a 2025 EBIT of $264.60 million. I also used the company’s current cash and debt levels to estimate its EV at $2.59 billion, resulting in a forward EV/EBIT ratio of 9.78. I believe this is a cheap valuation multiple in general, and certainly for a company with manageable debt levels and above-average growth. For context, the sector’s median forward EV/EBIT ratio is 13.28, so it’s also undervalued compared to peers. This metric, more appropriate for AMPH due to its leveraged balance sheet, indicates it’s trading at a compelling valuation. Thus, rating AMPH a “Strong Buy” is reasonable because of its strong business prospects and attractive multiples.

Investment Caveats

Nevertheless, I think the company’s main risk is related to its concentrated customer portfolio. If one of these commercial relationships breaks down, AMPH could quickly lose a substantial portion of its revenues. Moreover, product development is always inherently risky, and its research pipeline could fail to deliver the expected value. This would hamper the company’s long-term sustainability if it doesn’t supplement its growth with more hits from its pipeline in the following years. Lastly, while I think AMPH is perfectly capable of M&A, there are always risks related to integrating its acquisitions. Since the recent acquisition inflated its debt levels, it could be troublesome if the company fails to extract fully the value it anticipated from this transaction. But for the most part, I find it hard to come up with faults in AMPH, which is why I’m so optimistic about its prospects.

Conclusion

The company is a promising bet in its sector, particularly due to its recent acquisition, which I believe was quite savvy. Post-acquisition, AMPH can leverage its diversified product portfolio with its expanded footprint. Moreover, the debt it took to finance the deal seems manageable with internally generated cashflows. Also, it’s currently trading at cheap valuation multiples and has consistently compounded its revenues at an above-average rate while expanding its EBIT margins. These metrics are a testament to AMPH’s strong underlying business. Despite the mentioned risks, I believe developing a strong bearish argument for the stock is difficult. Therefore, I deem AMPH a “Strong Buy”; I think it’ll most likely continue delivering shareholder value over time.