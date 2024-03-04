Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Let's Talk About Some Downside Risks

Nexus Research
Summary

  • The bears have been pointing out some downside risks as reasons for investors to tame their future growth expectations.
  • In this article, we help investors better understand Nvidia Corporation’s positioning amid the risks.
  • The market is too focused on the "Forward P/E" metric, but Nvidia is actually dirt cheap based on another, more comprehensive valuation metric that considers the speed of Nvidia’s earnings.
  • Nvidia should be trading at around $1,928 per share, based on the valuation levels that the stock has historically traded at, and its dominant market positioning amid the AI revolution.
  • Nvidia stock remains a compelling "Buy."

Interior of big modern server room. 3d rendering illustration

IR_Stone

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) once again surprised the market to the upside with its blowout Q4 earnings report for the last quarter. CEO Jensen Huang reassured investors that the company foresees continued strong growth going into 2025, which

Nexus Research
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

wanster profile picture
wanster
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (6.19K)
Aw heck, just round it up to $2,000 - by April ~~
Oxbow11 profile picture
Oxbow11
Today, 2:42 PM
Comments (716)
I own some Nvidia- but at some point this year- there will be a day when it loses more market cap in a day than any other stock in history. Its just a company- a good company yes- but I do look forward to day traders getting crushed
Lance G profile picture
Lance G
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (199)
The performance of this stock is mind boggling but when you consider the underlying metrics of the business, it seems to be justified. NVDA just keeps moving relentlessly higher. I bought in December and added in February.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (6.59K)
"Nvidia should be trading at $1,928 per share". Well folks the only thing left is for your barber to lean over your shoulder and whisper in your ear "I've got a great stock tip for you buddy". LOL
wanster profile picture
wanster
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (6.19K)
@ChuckXX My kid in college and all her friends are talking about NVDA - afraid you are right ~
RettW profile picture
RettW
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (1.24K)
I guess so, after a long,exhaustive analysis. Meanwhile, FinViz has a target price about 8% above the current price.
Somewhere between 8% and your 100% upside, I guess.
Glenn Abrett profile picture
Glenn Abrett
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (3.28K)
Thanks Nexus. Excellent points all around. I think around 2k/share is fair value at this point. Or thereabouts. Two points: 1. Yes, eventually demand will slow down but that eventually is a long way away. Because of many of the reasons you stated but also because a] Training is exponential in terms of neural net size. If a one billion node (are there really such things? Maybe the 1 billion is for something other than individual nodes in the network, to me, old AI guy that I am 1 million is incomprehensible, a billion is not even imaginable) take n hours to train on a 20,000 h100 super system, a 2 billion node neural network will take far more than 2n hours to train. I don't now what the function is but it an exponential function for sure. Perhaps even more important b] AI is the tip of the iceberg here. There are all sorts of other applications that will require even more massive parallel processors. And are, perhaps, even more important than AI. Molecular level biological simulations. Far more long-range and accurate weather simulations to enable precise geo-engineering to start cooling things down. c] Large scale detailed economic simulations -- a 20,000 h100 super computer actually has 400 million individual 'cuda cores' or discrete processors. Imagine every person in the USA having their own cuda core to try to predict their individual economic choices? China would love something like this. LOL.
p
prbakker
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (2)
lol...4.75 trillion valuation for $1,928 a share. Where will you find that liquidity?
JustAskin' profile picture
JustAskin'
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (1.08K)
@prbakker where? Among instutions, mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, independent money managers, where else? Then again, at perhaps $900 to $1000 a share, we might see a split (3 or 4 to 1)?
p
prbakker
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (2)
@JustAskin' the split doesn’t change the valuation. That is just a crazy amount of liquidity needed. Perhaps in 10 years, yes, but not anytime soon. And by then competition will have caught up.
S
SeanLoughran817
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (1)
If you listened to half these guys over a year ago then you missed the boat.
GuyPardon profile picture
GuyPardon
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (285)
Thanks. Forgive me for being naive, but "Forward PE" is all about expectations. Not about reality. When those 2 disagree, it's reality that takes over the share price.
