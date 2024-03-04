Adro_Hatxerre/iStock via Getty Images

We generally like royalty companies have traded on the long side of plenty of them. This is especially true on the Canadian side where undiscovered gems have been aplenty. But when we last covered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (OTCPK:LIFZF) (TSX:LIF:CA) we gave it a pass. To us, there was still a lot to like about this one, but the backdrop of the big picture were just too bad to get involved. With the stock having done little since then, we take a look once again today, and tell you where we stand.

The Company

LIF Presentation

LIF has been a great play on iron ore for the past decade. Structured in a way to avoid all the headaches that come with mining, the company has been a gold (well at least iron) mine for those that got into this for income.

LIF Presentation

The company goes full variable on the dividend policy in the sense that it aims to pay out what it makes, rather than pleasing the dividend groupies who swear by companies that never cut.

Recent Results

Q4 2023 results are in about 10 days (expected March 12th) and we don't expect a big surprise for this one. Iron ore prices, volume and currency fluctuations generally make up the bulk of what is needed by analysts to get their estimates in, and we think they will be on the money again.

Seeking Alpha

The company has had some surprises in the last few quarters, but the adjusted non-GAAP number estimate has been a good guide. For this quarter, the most recent guide by the company also gives everyone the benefit of the realized price for all of 2023, and that helps as well.

LIF Presentation

Outlook

With a 24 year reserve mine life, one might think we are getting a great deal at just 10X earnings.

Seeking Alpha

The company also will send most of it back to you, so the possibility of bad decisions remains low.

LIF Presentation

But there are concerns here on the pricing of iron ore and that is the topic du jour.

China on last check was still consuming 70% of the world's iron ore, and that percentage has not waivered materially over the last few years. The bulk of that was the country chronically "stimulating" its economy by endless roads and bridges to nowhere. On top of that was built the largest bubble known to mankind: the Chinese residential real estate showstopper. The size of this is estimated to be close to $60 trillion and could possibly be even larger when all numbers are added up.

Goldman Sachs

A lot of values and debt are hidden on state and local government balance sheets. Of course, everyone has to live somewhere and the expansion in China over the last 3 decades might make the counterargument that this is all justified. But most metrics like price to income ratios, or rental yields show that this is not at all justified and the price remains out of touch with reality.

Bloomberg

How all of this plays out over the next 5 years will be key underpinning of the demand side of the "supply and demand" equation. So far, sales values have dropped but remain outlandishly high relative to backdrop.

Visual Capitalist

Real estate construction starts have also fallen, but remain extremely high relative to underlying fundamentals.

IMF

Those fundamentals are best narrated from this article.

He Keng, a former deputy head of the National Bureau of Statistics, spoke on Saturday about the struggling housing market in China. When commenting on its vast oversupply of homes, He said some experts have suggested that these empty homes available in China would be enough to accommodate a whopping 3 billion people. "How many vacant homes are there now?" said He at an economic forum in the city of Dongguan. "The experts are presenting figures that vary greatly. The most extreme believe the number of vacant homes are now enough for 3 billion people. We only have 1.4 billion people." "That estimate might be a bit much, but 1.4 billion people probably can't live in all of them," He added. This astronomical figure has been discussed for some years in China, and is typically calculated based on official reports that the average home size in urban areas is 39 square meters, or around 420 square feet. Pundits then factor in the number of people in every Chinese household, which is 2.62 persons, per China's Seventh National Census held in 2021.

Source: Business Insider (emphasis added).

Yep, they have only 1.4 billion people and that population is not growing at the moment. Whatever inventory they have versus what is calculated, you can bet that they do not need any housing construction. But the bind here is how does China slow this down to a glide path without taking a wrecking ball through its economy. Many jobs are tied to construction, and reducing those would make the bubble fallout worse.

People's Bank Of China

The world has embraced some of this as evidenced by demand forecasts, but even these seem incredibly optimistic.

WoodMac

On the supply side, we are bringing on a lot, and Australia is expected to add the most over the next 5 years. So far, iron ore prices have been quite resilient.

LIF Presentation

This is even stranger considering that the marginal cost of production is extremely low. There are 5 different ways to show this, but you can get the picture by looking at BHP Group Limited's (BHP) EBITDA margins on iron ore relative to the rest of the commodities.

BHP Presentation

We would have expected some major weakening, at least by this point, but it remains missing in action.

Verdict

If you disregard the evidence for the large bubble implosion and China's demand over the next 5 years, you should see nothing stopping you from hitting the buy button. We understand that this has certainly not played out as we expected till this point, and iron ore prices have stayed relatively resilient.

Reuters

Reuters is not the only one confounded by this.

We also think the next 5-8 years will see a general commodity bull market, which is in contrast to what we expect for iron ore specifically. But on the whole, it is hard to love an iron ore producer/royalty player today. Investors must keep in mind that Lithium fundamentals appeared 10 times better than iron ore's, and the price still collapsed by 80% from the peak. Here the delay is perplexing, but it could be explained by extremely low inventories prior to this or from China stockpiling large amounts. We think, at a minimum, investors wanting to take the long side should consider longer dated covered calls to enhance their buffer. An example is shown for the December 2024 calls below.

Author's App

Of course, the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation dividends could be substantially reduced if we are right, but the covered calls give you a fairly strong yield if price stays flat over the next 9 months.

