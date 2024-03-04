Mowi: Annual Harvest Volume Growth Continues But Profits Weaken

Liudmila Chernetska

Mowi ASA (OTCPK:MHGVY) is a leading Norwegian seafood company that is the largest supplier of farm raised salmon in the world.

In 2023, Mowi was the largest producer of Atlantic salmon with harvest volume of around 475,000 tonnes, which is equivalent to approximately 20% global market share.

In recent years, Mowi stock has not done particularly well, with the decline in 2020 largely due to the negative effects from the beginning of the pandemic, and another decline in 2022 due in part to the resource rent tax on aquaculture proposal in Norway which subsequently became law in 2023.

Data by YCharts

After the decline in the latter half of 2022, Mowi stock has strengthened as harvest volumes and revenues have grown.

Mowi on February 14, 2024, reported its fourth quarter 2023 results and full year 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Mowi had harvest volume of 129,234 GWT, down 1% year over year, operational revenue of €1.4279 billion, up 5% year over year, and operational EBIT of €203.1 million, down 15% year over year.

Underlying EPS was €0.26 in Q4 2023, versus €0.33 in Q4 2022.

For 2023, Mowi had harvest volume of 474,664 GWT, up 2.4% year over year, revenue of €5.5134 billion, up 11% year over year, and operation EBIT of €1.0275 billion, up 2% year over year.

Underlying EPS for 2023 was €1.3 versus €1.42 for 2022.

The company also realized €55 million in cost savings in 2023.

Mowi Investor Presentation

One reason for the lower underlying EPS despite the higher harvest volumes was the resource rent tax in Norway, which took effect in 2023.

For 2024, Mowi has harvest volume guidance of 500,000 GWT, which would represent growth of around 5.3% from 2023.

For 2023, Mowi paid an annual dividend per share of NOK 7.20 (around €0.63), down from NOK 7.35 in 2022 (around €0.64). The reason for the decrease is likely slightly lower underlying earnings.

In terms of its dividend, Mowi says its quarterly ordinary dividend shall under normal circumstances be at least 50% of the underlying earnings per share. Excess capital will also be paid out as extraordinary dividends.

My takeaways are that Mowi's underlying harvest volume has been growing, and the company is doing relatively well in terms of realizing decent prices for its salmon, but the resource rent tax in Norway is a headwind. Management sees further harvest volume growth in 2024.

Resource Rent Tax in Norway

One factor that affected Mowi in 2023 was the resource rent tax in Norway, which took effect beginning in 2023.

In terms of the tax for the company's Norway operations, earnings in the seawater phase are subject to a 25% resource rent tax in addition to the traditional 22% corporate tax. Across the value chain for Mowi Norway, management estimates the effective resource rent tax rate is around 10%.

Given Mowi produces substantial salmon in Norway, the company has been affected by the tax. In Q4 2023, for instance, 81,177 GWT of the company's total harvest volume of 129,234 GWT came from Norway.

In terms of financial effects, Mowi had €224.6 million in one-off effects in 2023 due to the implementation of the resource rent tax in Norway.

Excluding one-off implementation effects in the P&L, the resource rent tax cost in Norway for 2023 was €54 million and management sees resource rent tax of around €55 million for 2024.

Interest Rates

Given the increase in interest rates from 2022, Mowi has had to spend more in terms of interest expenses, which is mostly variable according to the 2022 annual report.

In the report, Mowi said,

Our financing is generally at floating interest rates. It is Mowi ASA's policy to hedge the Group’s long-term interest-bearing debt by currency, including external interest-bearing debt and leasing in the parent company or subsidiaries, through fixed-interest or interestrate derivatives. Over time, Mowi ASA shall hedge 0%-35% of the Group’s longterm interest-bearing debt by currency through fixed-interest or interest-rate derivatives for the first 5 years, and 0% at fixed rates thereafter.

In terms of interest expenses, Mowi had interest expenses of €59 million in 2021, €52.6 million in 2022, and €113.1 million in 2023, with the increase in 2023 largely due to the increases in interest rates. For 2024, management sees interest paid of around €100 million.

As of December 31, 2023, Mowi has net interest bearing debt of €1.7903 billion, up slightly from €1.7589 billion at the end of 2022.

Some of the company's debt is in green bonds that depend on the EURIBOR, which is influenced by the ECB main refinancing operations interest rate.

Data by YCharts

If the ECB main refinancing operations interest rate decreases, Mowi could pay less than the €113.1 million in interest expenses it paid in 2023.

I personally think interest rates will decline more than expected over the next few years as inflation is less of a problem, so there's a chance that the company pays less than the around €100 million in interest expenses management expects for 2024.

Risks

Mowi's financial performance depends to a substantial degree on salmon prices which are largely outside of the company's control as salmon prices depend on economic conditions, demand conditions, and supply conditions.

If economic conditions weaken, salmon prices could weaken and Mowi's financial performance might not be strong.

If demand does not grow as much as supply, there could be lower salmon prices and lower margins.

Given Europe accounts for the majority of the company's revenues, Mowi gets most of its revenues in terms of euros. As such, there is risk in case the euro depreciates versus the U.S. dollar, making Mowi's earnings lower in dollar terms.

Mowi also faces uncertainty as the European Commission in January 2024 informed six Norwegian salmon producers including Mowi its preliminary view that they allegedly breached EU antitrust rules by colluding to distort competition in the market for spot sales of Norwegian farmed Atlantic salmon in the EU. The EU antitrust investigation isn't good for sentiment, and it might not be good for pricing of Norwegian farmed Atlantic salmon in the EU. It may also increase legal expenses, although by how much is still uncertain.

Valuation

In terms of demand, Mowi benefits in the medium to long term from rising incomes in Europe, the United States, and also in China, which currently isn't particularly as big of a market for the company but with time could contribute more to demand as the middle class in the country grows.

In terms of supply, Mowi benefits from more production. Management has done a good job in the past several years in terms of growing harvest volume versus the industry average. In fact, if it achieves its 2024 harvest volume goal of 500,000 GWT, Mowi will have a 4.9% CAGR in terms of GWT produced from 2018 to 2024, versus the industry CAGR of 2.9%.

In terms of harvest volume growth, I think Mowi can achieve its production growth goals as management is spending more than maintenance capital expenditures by a decent amount. For 2024, for instance, management is planning on spending around €300 million in net capital expenditures, with maintenance level capital expenditure slightly higher than €200 million. Mowi could also benefit from advances in technology that could increase salmon production, such as better feed for salmon.

In terms of expectations according to Seeking Alpha, analysts have an average EPS estimate of $1.67 per share for 2024, which would give it a forward PE ratio of 11.34 as of March 3.

When incorporating net debt, Mowi has a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.51 and a TTM EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.26.

Both valuations seem somewhat attractive for a leading salmon producer in my view. Nevertheless, it is important to realize that the price of salmon can fluctuate, sometimes by a fair amount.

Mowi Investor Presentation

As a result of salmon price fluctuations and other cost changes, Mowi's earnings have changed by a fair degree in recent years.

In terms of underlying EPS, for instance, Mowi earned €1.11 in 2018, €0.99 in 2019, €0.43 in 2020, €0.71 in 2021, €1.42 in 2022 and €1.30 in 2023.

Given the substantial fluctuations, it is hard for Mowi to have a higher valuation than what it currently has in my view as the company would have a much harder time meeting EPS estimates if salmon prices were meaningfully weaker than expected for 2024.

In terms of salmon prices, salmon of European origin enjoyed a strong period in Q4 2023 and remain strong at the beginning of 2024, and prices for salmon of American origin were weak in the fourth quarter of 2023 but are recovering as of 2024.

In terms of 2024, management sees low supply growth of 'at best 2%' in 2024, which if true, means that salmon prices could rise if demand grows substantially for economic reasons.

Given many factors affect salmon prices, however, including economic factors that aren't really predictable, there is the chance that salmon prices might not be that strong.

There's also the uncertainty around the EU antitrust investigation which could potentially affect the prices of Norwegian farmed Atlantic salmon in the EU.

Given the uncertainty, I rate Mowi a 'Hold' and I would own it in a diversified portfolio that includes the Magnificent Seven. I think Mowi has potential to grow in the long term as its harvest volumes increase but the company might not have a premium valuation given the commodity nature of its business.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.