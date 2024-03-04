Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DMB: Muni Fund Offers Speculative Opportunity

Summary

  • Municipal CEFs are experiencing wide discounts, making them a speculative opportunity with potential for superior returns.
  • We examine BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and see whether you can get a bang for your buck.
  • There are certain positives for sure, and the DMB fund is one of the better CEFs in this category over the last decade.
  • We go over what holds us back and what we actually own in this space.
Lee Van Cleef

Lee Van Cleef weighing whether he should trade those Gold coins for some Muni bonds

Hulton Archive

Municipal closed-end funds, or CEFs, are one of the best places to look for alpha. The CEFs tend to gyrate from one extreme to another

Comments (2)

f
fairmountcreek
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (382)
One of the worst Muni Bond ETF's out there...
In my opinion
L
LoStInvestor
Today, 3:14 PM
Comments (788)
@Trapping Value I'm looking into Bond investing for the first time, as for most of investing career interest rates have been so low that it hasn't seemed like a compelling space.

Any general advice on fixed income you'd give on someone who has a fair amount of equity and options trading experience but hasn't done much with fixed income? Are there particular types of opportunities you like in the current macro environment?

Totally understand if you can't/won't answer but I've followed you for a while, and seeing you post about bond ETFs at the same time I'm looking into them felt like a sign.

Thanks for the article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

