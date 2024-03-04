Lee Van Cleef weighing whether he should trade those Gold coins for some Muni bonds Hulton Archive

Municipal closed-end funds, or CEFs, are one of the best places to look for alpha. The CEFs tend to gyrate from one extreme to another a bit more frequently as investors combine yield-chasing with FOMO of tax-free income. On our last coverage of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB), we lightened up on our dour stance and told you that there was some relief in sight for long-suffering shareholders. That relief though was from a total return prospect, and not on the distributions you would get.

We may have even become buyers of DMB as it invests in an asset class that we can get behind at the moment, in limited amounts. But we are just saying "no" to leverage at this point. The overwhelming leverage will continue to harass its bottom line, and we anticipate another distribution cut within a year. That said, we think this is a slightly better entry point as the combination of the bond price drop and wider discount improve prospects for the next 5-year returns to be better than the last 5.

Source: "3% Total Return Over 5 Years, But Prospects Improve From Here."

That article came out on September 26, 2023, and DMB waited one whole month to throw in the towel on the distribution.

CEF Connect-DMB

The fund has done ok since then, though.

Seeking Alpha

We go over the prospects from here, highlighting the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Good

The first thing that you notice when you examine this municipal CEF is that it is trading at big discount. 14.45% is pretty massive, and you can see this same fund almost traded near its NAV when you look at the 52-week history. The current discount is about the worst we have seen in the last year.

CEF Connect-DMB

But it gets better. This discount is not just wide in relation to the last 52 weeks, it is wide relative to DMB's entire history. Below you can see the last 11 years (inception date April, 26, 2013) and the recent 15.28% discount was the widest. The current 14.45% was unmatched in any other period outside of the last few weeks.

CEF Connect-DMB

The same chart also shows just how investors shot themselves in the foot by bidding this up to a premium in late 2021 and in late 2022. If you gave into your "this time it is different" voice, you had a total return of negative 20% from that point. We have shown below how Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) did in the same timeframe. We chose this one as it is one we follow, and its pricing was in line with its history during that period.

Data by YCharts

But all that said, at least today you are getting a speculative opportunity with a nice setup. Any kind of discount normalization becomes a tailwind that gives you superior returns. On that note, let us remember, that DMB's total returns on NAV have NOT been awful. In fact, they have beaten the category average over the last decade.

CEF Connect-DMB

Some recent buyers did awful, as we showed in the previous chart, but that was because they screwed up and bought at premiums to NAV. No sensible investor who purchased this around the average discount to NAV has done badly.

The Bad

The bad here is that the fund is levered up to the gills, and we don't believe the macro supports a rate-cut cycle. That is, of course, our interpretation of what is bad, but we can only give you our version.

CEF Connect-DMB

As always, we will once again bring attention to the fact that this leverage is presented as debt ($116.405 million) divided by total assets ($338.749 million). Yes, websites do this uniformly for all funds, so the numbers are comparable. But it always tends to present a less risky picture than if someone showed this as debt ($116.405 million) divided by total common assets ($222.344 million). That brings up the number to 52.35%. This leverage is bad, and unless and there is some big unwinding here, we won't be going in on this.

The Ugly

If you screen on CEF Connect for Municipal bond funds, one thing becomes clear. Nobody wants these today. As an asset class, their discounts have persisted and in some cases worsened, even when investors have been bidding up everything else. If we look at these funds, though, by arranging from the highest/deepest discount to NAV, one peculiar thing does strike you right away.

CEF Connect

Even in this general area, DMB sports the lowest yield on the current price. This is despite using very similar levels of leverage as other funds. Now, we have not examined the credit quality, duration and distribution sustainability of these other funds on the screenshot. There likely are tradeoffs with those higher yields you are getting. What we do want to emphasize is that this setup means that the "trigger" for reversal, or the catalyst if you will, is missing. DMB could stay cheap for a long time.

Verdict

DMB could probably fall in the category of "it is so bad that it is now actually good." In this market, investors have been paid handsomely for risk-reversal bets and penalized for betting on Armageddon. Certainly if someone wants to have a speculative bet on Muni bonds, we think BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. at these levels would fit the bill. The leverage still remains a deal-breaker for us, and we are actually sticking with MHF and trying to get lower beta returns for now. We are keeping an eye on this and may pounce if the setup gets even more compelling.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.