February AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Equity Allocations Remain Above Average

fufunteg

Individual investors’ allocations to equities slightly increased in the February Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 0.8 percentage points to 67.8%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 45th consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 15.4%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the first time in four months.

Cash allocations decreased 0.1 percentage points to 16.8%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 15th consecutive month.

February AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 67.8%, up 0.8 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 15.4%, down 0.7 percentage points

Cash: 16.8%, down 0.1 percentage points

February AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.6%, no change

Stock Funds: 37.3%, up 0.8 percentage points

Bonds: 5.0%, down 0.5 percentage points

Bond Funds: 10.3%, down 0.2 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.