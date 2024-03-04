Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Buy Weakness, Wait Patiently And Don't Hurry

JR Research
Summary

  • Alibaba faces significant challenges in its core China market. It intends to invest more aggressively to rejuvenate its growth momentum.
  • Despite intense competition from Pinduoduo, Alibaba has reclaimed its throne as China's most valuable e-commerce platform.
  • The company plans to invest aggressively in local and cross-border commerce to regain market share and defend against further losses.
  • Alibaba Cloud's more aggressive pricing strategy is built on solid corporate profitability foundations.
  • I argue why BABA's recovery has regained momentum. Investors should consider buying weakness before the market realizes its over-pessimism folly.
Alibaba Regains China's E-Commerce Throne

China's leading e-commerce platform, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), has continued to face significant challenges, as seen in Alibaba's recent fiscal third quarter earnings report in early February. As a result, Alibaba's management has strengthened

JR Research
32.6K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

T
Tiger231
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (724)
If their balance sheet and FCF profile is so strong why aren't they buying back their stock hand over fist and creating a floor. I am aghast that despite having Tons of cash on the balance sheet why don't they drop the hammer. Something is amiss here. This applies to all of these Chinese tech firms. They announced these grandiose buyback programs and then you realize all they bought back is the shares they diluted through stock options to employees. I have taken significant losses and may have to exit for good soon.
A
AP-SAlp
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (3)
Well, I have been waiting patiently for years. this stock goes only in one direction. I regret investing in this stock.
S
Strathos
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (128)
I read through your article but I didnt get the point. Its a fact that Alibaba lost market share especially against PDD but also the other competitors. You are not making any argument, why they should be able to stop or revers this trend.

5 years ago it was priced as a high-growth stock. Now its priced as value stock. What will it be 3-5 years from now?
John_III_XVI profile picture
John_III_XVI
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (2.02K)
Thanks for the article. Can't bring myself to agree 100% because I simply do not know. China is a guess & long term investing there by foreigners is a big gamble. China has lost $7T in outside investor's money in 2 years. Hugeeee negative.

That is $7,000,000,000,000.00 & there still exists others who wish to escape but cannot due to manufacturing & infrastructure obligations like Apple. Apple is in the process of creating manufacturing capability elsewhere. Another good example of avoiding putting all of your eggs in one basket.

BABA is a Swing Trader's dream. Buy at $71.50 & sell at $77, rinse & repeat. Since Dec 2023 this cycle has repeated 3 times for $16.50 in short term gains & we are approaching the fourth buy point. I have my order in to buy again at $71.50.

I "feel" a lot better doing this than waiting year(s) for a full blown recovery run up. Lol. Compare my short term gains to BABA's annual dividend of $1. As the author has stated it seems safe that I can easily get out of my position at $71.50 since BABA eventually hits $200/$300 levels. I do have a 2nd position at $98 that I will be happy if it ever breaks even. It is a lottery ticket & I will let it run. ;>)

Good hunting all.
tincupinhand profile picture
tincupinhand
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (728)
The history of the e-commerce marketplace has been a race to the bottom ... matching price cuts on popular products to the point of negative cash profits on sales. It has taken AMZN many years and billions in cap exp to recently get some margin out of their North American marketplace but have yet to solve profitability globally ex US. That is where BABA has also stalled out and with no clear path to profitability while reducing prices against PDD/Temu and JD.

But then came Cloud services, and AMZN lit the P&L up with strong volume CAGR and huge profit margins. Unfortunately BABA has an also ran Cloud product and now finds itself cutting prices to compete with the likes of JD.
If I were again in a corporate role making the tech buy on Cloud services...I would immediately disqualify any Chinese company over the data privacy concern of CCP policies relating to their AI surveillance of anyone & everyone.
BABA needs other legs of the stool other than e-commerce...they just aren't working and likely never will at a scale to move the needle.
What is the difference between "undervalued" and "dead money"? A decade plus of zero returns to holders of BABA.
A
Actuary_ec
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (8)
Baba is a multibagger stock. My average price is 71 usd.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (10.93K)
I guess we can talk to the Hodlers from 2018 about the patience part.
CharlesMontgomeryBurns profile picture
CharlesMontgomeryBurns
Today, 3:33 PM
Comments (87)
@Djreef1966 if you are in a rush - the stock market is the wrong place for you. Munger, Buffett or Dalio are playing this game for decades and have never been in one. You just have to be prepared if things come to your favor like right now with this attractive price. 2018 price wasn’t attractive at all!
2018: 480 billion market cap and 14 billion FCF = 34 multiple
2024: 180 billion market cap and 25 billion FCF = 7.2 multiple
About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

