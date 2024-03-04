Michael Loccisano

Alibaba Regains China's E-Commerce Throne

China's leading e-commerce platform, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), has continued to face significant challenges, as seen in Alibaba's recent fiscal third quarter earnings report in early February. As a result, Alibaba's management has strengthened its resolve to invest more aggressively in its local and cross-border commerce endeavors to take on its arch rivals. I believe there's little doubt that intense competition in Alibaba's core China market has battered it, as seen in its BABA 1Y total return of nearly -16%. Compared to discount rival Pinduoduo (PDD) stock, investors saw PDD register an almost 40% gain over the past year.

Notwithstanding PDD's remarkable performance, Alibaba has reclaimed the throne as China's most valuable e-commerce platform, with a market cap of $187.1B. PDD saw recent declines after a sharp surge to overtake BABA's market cap, consolidating at the $168.5B level. Consequently, I assessed buying sentiments in BABA have progressed constructively since its January 2024 bottom, as it held the $65 resolutely, forming a higher low against October 2022 lows at the $57 level.

Observant investors should recall that buying sentiments on BABA initially weakened post earnings, even though it upgraded its stock repurchase authorization. Consequently, Alibaba telegraphed a substantial war chest of more than $35B as it looks to reduce its outstanding shares by more than 3% over the next three fiscal years. Therefore, investors must be circumspect about the nuances underlining its repurchase strategy, even though BABA's valuation remains reasonable. Seeking Alpha Quant's "C" valuation grade suggests that the material undervaluation thesis has weakened as analysts downgraded Alibaba's earnings accretion opportunities over the next few years.

The Battle For Market Share Is Far From Over

Alibaba is expected to make a renewed push to recover lost market share to Pinduoduo and its rivals in the e-commerce space, leveraging its pricing levers. As a result, investors should expect to sacrifice a faster margin recovery to defend against further market share losses. Alibaba management also underscored its return to focus on its core business, even as it highlighted a faster mix shift toward the lower-margin Taobao business. However, the unproductive market environment has significantly weakened the IPO/spinoff opportunities that it previously telegraphed. Therefore, it has justifiably lowered the market optimism on unlocking value on these assets and enhancing its ROIC concurrently.

China's economic recovery is expected to face challenges in 2024. Bloomberg reported that Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to "announce an annual growth target of around 5%" at the upcoming NPC meeting. Despite that, economists hold a consensus view of GDP growth estimates of 4.6% this year. Therefore, I assessed that the market remains tentative over the pace of China's economic recovery unless the Chinese authorities announce more robust measures to bolster investor confidence.

Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Given Alibaba's key focus on driving consumption growth recovery in China, I anticipate BABA's buying sentiments could remain tentative as we navigate the NPC through March 11. Despite that, I view Alibaba's ability to compete in cross-border and cloud computing as robust, given its strong free cash flow or FCF capabilities. Accordingly, analysts anticipate an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8% for FY25 (year ending March 2025), slightly below FY24's 20.8%. As a result, the mix shift is not expected to be highly detrimental to Alibaba's margin accretion, given its solid profitability (also assigned an "A+" profitability grade by Seeking Alpha Quant).

Consequently, I view Alibaba's more aggressive cloud pricing strategy in the public cloud context and cross-border e-commerce push to be built on solid profitability foundations. With an FCF conversion resulting in an estimated FY25 FCF margin of 17.3%, Alibaba remains a cash flow behemoth to be reckoned with.

BABA price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

As seen above, BABA buyers returned in January 2024 to defend the $65 resolutely. Its post-earnings pullback hasn't resulted in a steeper selloff to re-test that level.

Also, BABA has continued to hover well above its October 2022 lows, suggesting investor optimism has gained traction. Despite that, I assessed that buying sentiments must improve further to regain the $77 level decisively to sustain a decisive breakout. Given the upcoming NPC, I expect sentiments to remain cagey as the market assesses for more robust initiatives to rejuvenate China's economy and further boost BABA's re-rating potential.

Notwithstanding the near-term caution, I maintain my view that the worst is likely over, providing more opportunities for investors to accumulate. As a result, investors should regard the ongoing consolidation as an accumulation phase to build their portfolios before momentum investors potentially return to lift BABA's valuation higher.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

