Realty Income (NYSE:O) is one of the largest REITs, with over 15,000 properties. It bills itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company" and thanks to a very strong history of paying and raising dividends, it is in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index (NOBL). Since it went public in 1994, Realty Income has provided a 13.9% compounded average annual total return to shareholders. Due to its size, I don't expect this level of growth or returns every year, but there is a lot to like about this company and that is why it is a popular income stock for many investors.

Q4 Results And Guidance

Realty Income recently reported Q4 results for 2023, and offered guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2023, it reported $713 million or $1.01 per share in AFFO. The company also said it closed the acquisition of Spirit Realty in January, 2024 and that it ended the quarter with over $4 billion of available liquidity. For 2024, the company is guiding for AFFO to come in between $4.13 to $4.21 per share. Other recent developments include new investments in Europe, specifically into France, Germany and Portugal. With monthly dividend payouts of just over $0.25 per share, these quarterly AFFO results and the guidance for 2024, suggests the dividend is covered and safe.

Dividend History And Yield

If you look at Realty Income's Investor Presentation you can see a long-term goal laid out by management whereby the company provides a dividend yield of 4-5%, and add to that 4-5% in AFFO per share growth, which when combined, would result in 8-10% in total shareholder returns each year. It is notable that the current dividend yield is nearly 6%, so if you take that and add 4-5% in AFFO per share growth, investors who lock in this high yield could be looking at total shareholder returns of 10-11%. The presentation also discusses guidance for 2024, with estimates of $4.13 to $4.21 in AFFO per share. This easily covers the dividend payments which total $3.08 per share annually.

Realty Income has been steadily increasing the dividend over time. For example, ten years ago in 2014, the quarterly dividend was about $0.18 per share. The quarterly dividend is currently $0.2565 per share. The dividend is typically for shareholders of record on the first day of each month and then paid to shareholders around the middle of each month. Most dividend stocks and even REITs pay a quarterly dividend, so having a monthly dividend is ideal for a number of reasons. Most people have monthly bills, so having monthly income helps. This structure means Realty Income offers investors the same monthly schedule that a money market fund can provide.

Interest Rate Predictions And My $70 Price Target

I believe it is just a matter of time before interest rates drop. Either the Federal Reserve is going to lower interest rates soon, or we go into a recession because the Federal Reserve stayed too tight for too long, in which case interest rates could plunge. Obviously, we are all hoping for a soft landing scenario, but the Federal Reserve doesn't have the best track record of making soft landings. Many investors were expecting rates to be much lower by now, but inflation has persisted and this has extended the window of opportunity for us to buy income producing assets before rates decline.

Of course when rates drop, investors will be inclined to pay more for bonds, REITs, and dividend stocks. This sets us up to lock in some higher yields now with a REIT like Realty Income, and this allows us to potentially benefit from capital gains when these assets become even more attractive in a lower rate environment. As you can see from the graphic below, Morningstar is expecting the Fed Funds Rate to drop by more than half, from over 5% in 2024, to just under 2% in 2026. This graphic also shows that the Federal Reserve expects rates to be higher, with rates still dropping significantly, but to just around 3.5% in 2026. I am with Morningstar on this one and I think rates will basically be cut in half from current levels by 2026.

If it seems like rates getting cut in half is too drastic, it makes sense to remember where rates came from. In 2022, money market funds were yielding about 0.1% (not one percent but 1/10th of 1%). That was just a couple of years ago, so within the next couple of years it would not be surprising to see interest rates decline sharply from current levels and yet still not go down to the insanely low levels before 2022.

In the next year or two, I believe money market fund rates could drop to around 2.5% to 3%. Based on this, I believe Realty Income shares could offer a yield of around 4-4.5%. The annual dividend totals $3.08, and based on the current share price, that provides a yield of nearly 6%. However, if money market fund rates drop to about 3%, then Realty Income could see its share price rise to roughly $70 and it would still be providing a yield of 4.5%. This is based on the dividend totaling $3.08 per share on an annual basis.

In 2019 and 2020, Realty Income shares were trading at the peak which was right around $80 per share. This shows that there is historical precedence for this stock to trade at much higher levels, although I am being more conservative with a price target of $70, which I think could be reached in the next 12 to 24 months. I expect the gains in this stock will be driven by a combination of AFFO growth in the next couple of years, along with a sharp drop in interest rates. This will compel income investors to flee money market funds and other cash equivalents for higher yielding dividend stocks.

What I Like About Realty Income

Realty Income has many positives in my view, which include being one of the largest REITs and it has a strong history of delivering results to shareholders. Because of its size, I doubt it will offer the same significant growth it has in the past, but that is fine, since many income investors are looking for relative safety and not just return on capital, but return of capital. Because of its size and popularity, this stock offers liquidity, which is another positive because I see situations with much smaller REITs whereby even a single investor looking to sell shares could take the stock down a bit.

A big positive for me and many other income investors is that Realty Income pays the dividend every month. This provides a regular income stream and I think it also helps to reduce volatility because the stock goes ex-dividend by a small amount each month rather than by a large amount each quarter. Plus, investors never have to wait long before getting paid again. The monthly dividend payment makes Realty Income an attractive option for income investors since it pays just as often as a money market fund pays. Of course, a money market fund has less risk, but it does have one big risk which is that the yield could suddenly drop when the Federal Reserve starts to lower interest rates. A money market fund is also not going to have much of a chance of capital gains which is something I expect Realty Income shareholders will see in the next year or two.

I also like that Realty Income offers NNN leases which means that tenants agree to pay a base rent, and also for expenses that tend to rise each year, such as maintenance, property taxes, and insurance. This reduces risks for landlords, and in this case for shareholders. Finally, I like that Realty Income has a very strong credit rating and balance sheet.

What I Don't Like (Potential Downside Risks)

Realty Income periodically raises capital in order to make acquisitions, and while this has not hurt the stock in the long term, it does occasionally put short term pressure on the shares. When it makes an acquisition as it recently did with Spirit Realty, there are potential downside risks that include integration and potentially overpaying. I would prefer if Realty Income would focus on organic growth rather than to make large acquisitions in the future, which could pose a risk for shareholders.

Realty Income has many long term leases, so this helps to mitigate risks in the event of a recession. However, this stock is not immune from sharp declines over economic concerns. We saw this play out when Covid shutdowns began to impact sentiment and the stock market plunged in 2020. This created a big drop in Realty Income shares to around the $36 level. Of course, that was a great buying opportunity in hindsight, but a scary ride for shareholders and a reminder that while this REIT seems to offer relative safety and stability, it can still plunge. For this reason, I always keep some cash in money market funds, no matter how low the yield is, because you have to be ready for unexpected selloffs in the stock market.

My Investment Strategy With Realty Income

First of all, I wouldn't recommend buying too much, and buying on weakness. Inflation is taking longer to subside than expected and further delays could create better buying opportunities. At the lows of November 2023, this stock traded down around the $44 level, and it is possible that this low is tested again at some point, either because the market has a correction or because interest rates move up a bit more. There are some analysts that believe the Federal Reserve won't actually lower rates in 2024, because the economy is still showing strength, and inflation could still be persistent. In this scenario, we could see a much better buying opportunity for Realty Income and that is why I would just be scaling into a position over the next several months.

I have a small position now and plan to continue accumulating shares on weakness until we see the Federal Reserve lower rates which should coincide with a spike in the share price. I won't build a huge position in this stock, but it definitely warrants some of the money that I currently have parked in money market funds. In addition to the steady monthly income from the dividend payout, I may also sell call options on part of my position in order to potentially increase my returns.

In Summary

Realty Income has a longstanding track record of producing strong gains for shareholders. I believe the current yield of nearly 6% is going to provide shareholders with income that exceeds money market rates of just around 5%. However, I don't think the current yield for money market funds is sustainable in the long run and when these rates drop, REIT stocks like Realty Income will get revalued to a higher level. So it makes sense to accumulate shares at current levels, and add more on weakness over the next several months. I see three factors that will drive total shareholder returns and this includes a nearly 6% dividend yield, as well as capital gains from a revaluation (higher) of the share price when interest rates drop, and of course growth in AFFO per share over the next couple of years. While there might be volatility along the way which creates buying opportunities, I am confident that Realty Income can trade back to around the $70 level in the next couple of years.

