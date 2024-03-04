Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: Here Is My Strategy And Price Target

Mar. 04, 2024 3:58 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O) Stock1 Comment
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.23K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income recently reported Q4 results for 2023, with $713 million in AFFO, and provided guidance for 2024.
  • The company has a strong dividend history and currently offers a yield of nearly 6%.
  • Interest rates are likely to drop, leading to a potential increase in Realty Income's share price and total shareholder returns.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial diagram on blurry office buildings background, banking and accounting concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is one of the largest REITs, with over 15,000 properties. It bills itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company" and thanks to a very strong history of paying and raising dividends, it is in the S&P 500

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.23K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (3.1K)
Alright, if your target is $70, kinda sounds like 2026, why not buy $50/65 Jan 26 call spreads? Right now they'll cost you about a net $4.80, resulting in a 213% profit. No way could you ever get that from holding the equity, and the foregone 5.89% yield isn't going to affect the equation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.