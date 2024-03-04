Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.94K Followers

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 4, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Dorai – SVP/GM, Networking Experiences, Campus Connectivity

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall – Morgan Stanley

Meta Marshall

Welcome, everybody. I'm Meta Marshall. I lead up networking here at Morgan Stanley. We're delighted to have Greg Dorai, who is the SVP and GM of the Campus Connectivity business at Cisco. I'm going to read some brief disclosures, and I think you're going to read some brief disclosures, and then we'll get into a more exciting conversation. So, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosures website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Greg, did you want to match my disclosures?

Greg Dorai

I will. Thank you, and good morning, everybody. It's such a pleasure to be here. I'll be making forward-looking statements, not all of which may translate into financial results. So urge you to look at our 10-Q or 10-K for guidelines around those.

Meta Marshall

Okay, perfect. So, Greg, maybe to start, for those who may not be familiar with you, can you just kind of give a sense of your role at Cisco and just any other roles that you had kind of before stepping into this?

Greg Dorai

Yes. So I run the – and the GM for the campus switching business at Cisco. So that includes our Cat9K switching portfolio and all the management tools that we use on top of it. Previously, I've run the wireless portfolio as well. So between those two, that's sort of our largest core networking product line in the campus portfolio.

Meta Marshall

Okay, perfect. As you just mentioned, the campus business is the largest business within the Cisco portfolio. Can you

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.