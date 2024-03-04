Laurence Dutton

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had continued to perform well against my expectations, and importantly, the go-to-market [GTM] strategy was showing positive traction. I would note here that AMPL did reach close to my previous target price, and now that the share price has fallen, it is another opportunity to take a bite at the apple again. I am reiterating my buy rating for AMPL as I believe the upside remains attractive. I do not think the weak growth expectations for FY24 are a sign of weakness in the business. I believe the medium- to long-term equity story remains attractive.

Financials / Valuation

AMPL reported its 4Q23 earnings in mid-February 2024, where it saw total revenue growth of 9% in 4Q23 and 16% FY23 growth. Importantly, AMPL showed strong progress in margin improvement. Its adjusted EBIT income went from -$26 million (FY22) to -$0.2 million (4Q23), equating to a margin improvement of 1000bps (from -11% in FY22 to -1% in 4Q23). The business also started to generate positive free cash flow (from $9 million in FY22 to $24.4 million in FY23).

As I discussed about AMPL's expected weak performance in FY24 below, I believe it should not be a baseline for FY25/26 growth as FY24 is impacted by contract renewals and the optimization of its GTM strategy. I expect all of these to ease by FY25, which should allow the business to show its true growth. Remember that FY23 exited at mid-teens growth, which I think is relatively good compared to how the economy has fared. My macro view is that FY25 is going to be better than FY24 (as the Fed cut rates), and combined with a stabilized GTM strategy, benefits from FY24 marketing investments, and easy 1H24 comps (most renewals are here), AMPL should see no problems growing in the mid-teens for FY25. I expect further acceleration in FY26 to 25% (using 1Q23 growth as a yardstick for the growth recovery trajectory). Finally, to be conservative, I continue to see AMPL trading at the current valuation (3.5x forward revenue). Any upside from multiple revaluations will be a bonus to investors.

Comments

In my view, AMPL does not deserve the major share price drop after the earnings. The primary reason for the drop appears to be weak revenue growth (9% is a major deceleration from the 15% seen in 3Q23) and soft ARR metrics. Regarding the second point, NRR dropped to 98% in Q4 (from 99% in Q3) as net new ARR remained under pressure from optimization within the existing customer base. Still, I believe investors should be optimistic because, as management has qualitatively noted, demand is improving, and February 2024 feels somewhat stronger than 2023. The demand for new customers is still strong, as demonstrated by the record-breaking 37% year-over-year growth in paying customers and the largest quarter of new enterprise logo wins in 4Q23. Compared to the 29% seen in 3Q23, this is a significant acceleration. The demand environment appears to have improved, even though the majority of these customers are lower-end and are using Amplitude's self-service features. Furthermore, churn has improved for three consecutive quarters, and some customers are starting to increase spending after their initial reset. Over the course of FY24, I see potential for growth to accelerate because of easing pressure in the digitally native install base in 2H24 (a large cohort of multi-year deals up for renewal in 1H24 that is going to pressure near-term net new ARR performance) and the possibility that the Fed really cuts rates in 2H24 (which should drive more demand as enterprises have a more positive outlook on the economy).

Over the medium to long term, there is also plenty of room for AMPL to drive growth through cross-selling and up-selling of products. Even though AMPL has a lot of products, the majority of its customers are using Analytics alone. This opens up a lot of opportunities for AMPL to reach out to its current customers and attract new ones through the use of upselling and cross-selling. Although the multi-product story is still in its infancy, management has already noticed that customers who use more than one product tend to stick around longer. I am optimistic on this front, which should surface in ARPU improvements as customers embrace more modules rather than just analytics. However, I will keep an eye out for signs of success, considering this is still early in the multi-product story.

And the team's getting better and better about it. One of them we still 80% of our customers still are excuse me, over 80% of our customers are still analytics only. So, we have an opportunity to kind of offset what's ahead of us. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Something to note in the near term that might cause enhanced volatility is that margins are going to get pressured. Management guided FY24 EBIT of $0.5 million, equating to a 0.2% margin. This is essentially flat from FY23, which implies no operating leverage at all (FY24 revenue guided for 6% topline growth). Again, I wouldn’t read too much into this and extrapolate for the long term because it is largely impacted by one-off events (employee tax resets) and investments (e.g., higher discretionary spending like marketing programs and events). Although AMPL's GTM strategy has shown positive traction, the company is still working to perfect its customer service offering, so it may be some time before margins stabilize and inflection occurs. Also, note that 1H24 is going to be pressured by renewals (as I said above), so FY24 topline and margin performance should not be used as a baseline for FY25 and beyond.

Risk & conclusion

The downside risk is that AMPL might take longer than expected to stabilize the business, or if 1H24 performance comes in a lot worse than expected. This would likely cause another occurrence of a sharp drop in share price as investors throw in the towel and adopt a wait-and-see approach. This could happen easily if the Fed decides to raise rates; the huge contract renewals are larger headwinds than expected; and near-term investments to drive growth (i.e., optimizing the GTM strategy) might not work.

I reiterate my buy rating for Amplitude, despite the recent share price drop. While FY24 guidance is soft, I believe it's due to temporary factors and doesn't reflect the company's long-term potential. AMPL is still showing steady revenue growth and margin improvement, with positive free cash flow generation. Despite the lower ARR metrics, new paying customers and enterprise logo wins are accelerating. Cross-selling and up-selling opportunities also present significant growth avenues. While near-term headwinds exist, including margin pressure and large contract renewals, I believe they are temporary. AMPL is well-positioned for mid-teen growth in FY25 and beyond, with the potential for further acceleration in FY26 in my view.