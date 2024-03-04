Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMLP: Boring, But With Plenty Of Upside Risk

Mar. 04, 2024 4:54 PM ETAlerian MLP ETF (AMLP)1 Comment
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
Summary

  • Alerian MLP ETF is a solid rate proxy that can benefit from a decline in Fed rates.
  • The ETF has had a rocky performance but has seen significant gains in the last 3 years driven by oil & gas market normalization post-pandemic shutdowns.
  • A decline to a 3% US Treasury yield could drive stock holdings up 17%.
  • A 7% dividend yields is well funded with a 54% cashflow coverage ratio.

Young professional women"s soccer goalie stares out into an empty stadium.

Lighthouse Films/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I was searching for interest-rate sensitive sectors that can benefit from a decline in Fed rates i.e. the risk-free rate. The idea was to find a resilient business model focused on cash flow generation and

This article was written by

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 5:47 PM
I was tentative in my AMLP investment due to its shaky past performance, but yes, it's been a good 3 years. I'm unsure of what lies in the future and holding my current position. Thank you for the coverage.
