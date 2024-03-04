Lighthouse Films/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I was searching for interest-rate sensitive sectors that can benefit from a decline in Fed rates i.e. the risk-free rate. The idea was to find a resilient business model focused on cash flow generation and distribution via dividends. The logic is that when or if benchmark rates decline then the yield of these assets would also need to fall via price increases, much as the inverse relation of bond prices to yields. To this end, I analyzed the midstream Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) and found a solid rate proxy.

Performance

The ETF has had a rocky performance since inception in 2010 providing a total return of 40%. However, in the last 3yrs, it is up over 90% driven by oil and gas prices and volumes recuperation after the oil price drop to zero in the early days of the pandemic shutdowns. I would characterize these gains as a return to normality vs a structural change in the business model.

AMLP Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Pipeline MLP business model

The ETF invests in oil & gas pipelines, natural gas liquefaction (LNG), and other related processing activities. These businesses are highly capital intensive and once in operation generally do not grow but instead provide a steady flow of cash back to investors. The master limited partnership structure has tax advantages in that these companies do not pay income taxes but unlike REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are not required to distribute 90% of earnings. The MLP’s general partner manages distribution and keeps cash available to pay debt, maintenance capex, and even expansion. In my view, the attractiveness of the business as an investment is the operating resiliency that provides bond-like distributions into perpetuity or until the assets need to be replaced.

Portfolio Overview

The ETF is concentrated with 15 holdings for which I gathered consensus data and calculated the upside potential from analyst price targets and the YE24 dividend yield that in conjunction provides a total return of 13%. As can be seen in the table below, the price upside is distributed from -18% for Suburban Propane (SPH) to +21 % for Energy Transfer (ET). The top holding has a dividend yield of over 8%.

As one would imagine the portfolio stocks have a modest revenue growth forecast of 7% for 2024 and steady margins of 33%. However, several of the small-cap stocks have far higher revenue growth estimates which may be due to additional capacity.

AMLP Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

AMLP Consensus Revenue and Margins (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Cashflow vs Dividends

A key fundamental data point to monitor is the dividend coverage ratio which provides a good reference to a company’s ability to pay dividends without stressing the balance sheet and or an indication of potential dividend increases. The midstream MLPs report Distributable Cash, which is the cash flow generated from operations after expenses, debt, and interest costs as well as maintenance capex. From this, the general partner decides how much to distribute to investors. As can be seen, the ETF has a 54% coverage ratio which means that cash flow is twice dividends. In the second table are the consensus dividend forecasts that are expected to grow over 5% in the YE24-YE25 period.

AMLP Consensus Cashflow & Dividends (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation & Sensitivity to Rates

The consensus is valuing the portfolio at 7.7x price to distributable cash (DCPS) or cashflow, which on a relative level, vs cashflow growth, is at under 1x. I find this cheap vs many other asset classes that trade at 1.5 to over 3x P/E to Growth (PEG).

However, perhaps the market focuses on another metric to price the stocks. Given their very good bond proxy characteristics i.e., very resilient business mode, low growth, and high dividend distribution. As such I ran a simple sensitivity analysis where I calculated the current spread vs 10year treasury and applied that spread to a 3% treasury to arrive at a target dividend yield. If rates fall so too should the dividend yield and that means the share prices need to rise assuming no change to payout. This is what should occur to bonds, the prices move inversely to benchmark yields. Under this scenario, the portfolio could see a 17% upside (vs 6% on consensus price targets).

AMLP Valuation Sensitivity (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate AMLP a BUY. While the sector is low growth and as exciting as watching paint dry, the ETF can provide for high, consistent, and funded distributions with the added potential for capital gains on lower benchmark rates. I find the midstream MLP a better risk/reward than REITs, Utilities, and Business Development stocks for investors with current income goals.