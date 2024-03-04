Sanofi (SNY) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference March 4, 2024 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Naimish Patel - Global Head of Development for Immunology & Inflammation

Erik Wallstroem - Global Head of Development for Neurology

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call Starts Abruptly] …with us at Cowen's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference representing the Company is Naimish Patel, who is Global Head of Development for Immunology & Inflammation; and Erik Wallstroem, who is Global Head of Development for Neurology. There's so much going on in these areas, so we have a lot to cover, and we're going to jump right in.

So, let's start out with the immunology and inflammation area. Dupixent is a phenomenal drug. So, what unmet need in patient subgroups either for asthma or atopic dermatitis are not well served today, that still represent opportunity for Sanofi?

Erik Wallstroem

Sure. Thanks. Happy to be here today. I can start with atopic dermatitis. This is a huge disease of 1.9 million patients in the U.S. alone. And today, the market penetration is very modest, about 10%, despite there being Dupixent and JAK inhibitors IL-13s. And the reason for this is probably the lack of diversity of mechanisms. Atopic dermatitis is probably a more heterogeneous disease than for example psoriasis is.

In psoriasis, a single mechanism IL-17 and IL-23 have delivered a huge level of efficacy where almost 90% of patients have almost completely clear skin. The biology of atopic dermatitis is probably more complex and probably more diverse so that a single mechanism is not going to have that level of coverage. And specifically, there are subtypes of atopic dermatitis that have a biologic profile where they have some type 2 inflammation, but also non type 2 inflammation, IL-17, IL-22 driven inflammation, and particularly patients who have more chronic disease, older lesions, Asian patients and some groups of pediatric patients.

And so, these -- and today, Dupixent is delivering IGA 0/1, which is clear, almost clear skin of about 35%, 40%. And so, a significant swath of patients still do not have complete control of disease and there's also a significant number of patients who maybe don't have that severe disease, but they're not well controlled on topicals and they're not yet ready to have a biologic for a variety of reasons. And there's no quite safe oral in the space either that can open up that market like Otezla did in psoriasis.

So, I think there's different patient subgroups that don't respond to the single type 2 agent and also different severities that are maybe not ready for biologic and those are some areas. And similarly in asthma, I think there's probably even better efficacy we can get in terms of lung function improvement and exacerbation reduction in asthma.

Asthma is also somewhat under penetrated today despite there being biologics for much longer period of time in atopic dermatitis, somewhere around 25% or so, And there's no safe orals for the moderate to severe population either in asthma. So, these are some of the unmet needs we think that can really be addressed by the next wave of therapies.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

We're going to dig into all those next wave of therapies. But before we do that, Erik, let me ask you also kind of a big picture question to paint your area of responsibility. And after this, if there's any questions throughout this session, please raise your hand. This is for you to learn all you can about Sanofi. So, Erik, what is Sanofi's long-term strategy in neurology? Is it more than MS? Where are you headed?

Erik Wallstroem

Yes. I think, I mean, first, MS is of course where we have our history, but I think there are -- and we are moving forward in MS as well. And I think the good thing is that neuro inflammatory treatment principles can be applied in adjacent areas. So, I think that's where we would go first and of course, there's a lot of discussion on neuroinflammatory mechanisms in neurodegenerative conditions. We're following that very closely. But there are also other areas. There is genomic medicine and there are other adjacencies, for instance, in part of ophthalmology where information may be interesting. So, I think those are the areas we would move to with highest priority.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually, the adjacencies were mentioned at the December analyst meeting as well. Can you give us some examples of those adjacencies in neurology where there's inflammatory component?

Naimish Patel

Yes. I don't want to, of course, jump ahead of myself, but I think I already touched upon some areas. Of course, neurodegeneration is a large area and there you clearly have some inflammatory mechanisms. And I think the other one, I would highlight is some part of ophthalmology where you have some inflammatory mechanisms.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's move back to the respiratory area. So Dupixent COPD, probably one of the largest opportunities that's coming in 2024. Naimish, how is the FDA review going? What's the nature of the questions that you're getting? And do you expect an AdCom?

Naimish Patel

Great question. I mean, we've had a lot of consultations with the FDA over the past year to try to accelerate the program and we ultimately did this early look of the notice data to accelerate our submission to the FDA, and we were working in close concert with them. And it's been a very collaborative discussion in part because COPD, it's such a huge unmet need.

There's essentially been no new mechanisms for COPD in the last maybe 15 to 20 years, and it's the fourth leading or third leading cause of death worldwide. So, it's a very different immunology indication than the other things that we often get, where there's huge impact on daily quality of life, but that we're really talking about mortality, when we're talking about COPD. And the studies were done in the most severe patients with severe with COPD.

So, the patients who are maximal inhaled therapy yet still having frequent exacerbations and frequent symptoms, and both notice and [indiscernible] showed an excellent reduction in exacerbations 30% to 35%, a significant improvement in lung function on the order of 150 mLs and as well as improvement in symptoms. So, patients actually felt better on Dupixent as measured by patient reported outcomes.

And these last two things are a little bit almost unanticipated by the field because many people thought these are such a sick population of patients. Maybe their lung function is fairly fixed and maybe we can't really do much more for them for that. But for that patient of COPD, patients with eosinophils greater than 300 at baseline, we're able to show improvements across all these parameters. And we're still in early days of the interactions with the FDA, but we have a PDUFA date set for June, and we're pretty confident, the dossier we have submitted and should go over hopefully very smoothly, but of course, it'll play out as they review the data.

Unidentified Analyst

No FDA outcome?

Naimish Patel

Too early to say, but we're hoping not of course.

Unidentified Analyst

Questions from the audience? So, a drug that frequently comes up in conversations with other companies is Tezspire. In indications where Dupixent and Tezspire overlap, why is Dupixent the better option?

Erik Wallstroem

So, Tezspire has an indication -- the only indication is in asthma today and it covers all of asthma where Dupixent is an eosinophilic subgroup of asthma, which is for Dupixent 150 eosinophils are greater or FeNO, exhaled nitric oxide level of 25 or greater. And that leaves about 20% of the asthma population uncovered by Dupixent. But in that type 2 population, if you look at the level of the type 2 biomarkers and lung and function improvement, Dupixent is clearly the best agent for blocking type 2 inflammation and thus improving lung function in that segment of asthma.

Tez has that role for the low type 2 that's unique to it and I think that's a clear differentiation from Dupixent, but in that type 2 as a population seldom, most of beyond just exacerbations, improvement in lung function is very important, and we've actually done, we're ongoing study, an ATLAS study with Dupixent to show long-term that we're able to change the course of disease and prevent long-term lung function reduction and only a compound like Dupixent can really even try to approach looking at long-term outcomes like that. So, we think that's the true differentiation aspect of Dupixent.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe we can move to amlitelimab, also a very exciting drug. How confident are you that it can improve upon the efficacy profile of Dupixent? And Sanofi is pretty confident that you'll beat rocatinlimab. If that doesn't happen, where would the analysis of going off?

Erik Wallstroem

So first of all, if you look at the Phase 2b data, we have especially 24 weeks unprecedented efficacy with amlitelimab where over 50% of patients have clear almost clear skin age, IGA 0/1, in the highest dose group. And this is really particular to the mechanism of amlitelimab where blocks OX40 ligand. The ligand binds OX40 receptor, which is on T cells and the ligand is inducibly expressed at sites of inflammation.

So, the blockade is fairly specific to where the disease is in terms of the skin, and we think that's really important for providing differentiation with respect to safety. The one -- the real cat is a T cell depleting antibody that will deplete T cells even far away from the sites of inflammation, if they express OX40 receptor.

And we think this is a true differentiating factor in terms of the potential for safety, where you're already seeing fever and chills in a hypersensitive of patients when they start in their studies indicative of T cell depletion, and then you also see a different adverse event profile such as oral ulcers in the 16-week study, that they did, which is sometimes indicative of T cell depletion.

We'll look at longer term studies, of course, to see if there's more evidence of differentiation with respect to immunosuppression and risk of infections, specifically would be the thing to look out for between the two compounds. But I think that safety differentiation plus that efficacy at week 24, highlight its potential and I mentioned just briefly how AD, there's this component of patients have non-type 2, type 17 information.

And if you looked at the biomarkers for amlitelimab in our Phase 2b study, it not only gets type 2 biomarkers such as blood eosinophils, IL-13 and TARIC, it also reduces IL-17, IL-22, the non type 2 biomarker. So, it's well positioned to get a slightly different set of patients than Dupixent as today, but with at least an equivalent safety profile.

Unidentified Analyst

Questions from the audience. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

So just in time, I paraphrase the question. So, the question is, are we selecting for those patients?

Naimish Patel

So, we prefer not to have a diagnostic to select patients. And there's clear clinical criteria that you can -- that have been identified that will identify patients more likely with that IL-17. The strongest one is just the chronicity of the lesions that the patient has. The very old lesions have this specific look that with crust forming and almost looking like psoriasis.

And there's also patients who are of Asian background and also pediatric patients that often have this IL-17 profile. And so, we prefer to have those type of clinical criteria determine decision-making and that's what we're looking for a little bit more difficult in terms of having biomarkers that may or may not be predictive.

Unidentified Analyst

Other questions from the audience? Maybe we can move back to neurology for a moment. So, tolebrutinib, very exciting opportunity, but we're obviously attuned to the safety issue. Has Sanofi seen additional cases of liver enzyme elevation post-institution of the risk mitigation procedures? And in clinical practice, is it likely that liver monitoring will be necessary?

Naimish Patel

Yes. So, I think the profile has been so far with the revised monitoring that we have, I think the profile has been looking very good. Of course, that is always caveated by the number of subjects. Most of the subjects were, of course, recruited through the trial before we implemented the new measures.

And then in terms of monitoring in the clinic, we do of course expect monitoring in the clinic and we're actually have our own experience with that from teriflunomide that required quite extensive liver monitoring especially in Europe where it was more frequent during many years than in the U.S.

So, we do expect some certainly liver monitoring in the clinic. What's important to know is that there appears to be a time profile with these elevations, particularly month two, month three. I know this is of course a chronic disease that goes over many months and years.

Unidentified Analyst

So, is it likely the monitoring would only be an issue?

Naimish Patel

I think the intensity of monitoring would certainly be time dependent. I think that's fair to say.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And do you expect the REMS?

Naimish Patel

I don't want to speculate in exactly what kind of that regulators will of course have to assess the file. So, I don't want to jump ahead of ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's jump to another very exciting MS drug that, Sanofi is working on that's, frexalimab, yes, have to work on the pronunciation. So, the Phase 3 program, how will it distinguish this molecule and what's the target profile of this product?

Naimish Patel

Yes. So, the Phase 3 program actually includes both an RMS part and also a one-trial with non-relapsing SPMS, which is quite unusual compared to other programs. That's not something that is standard in MS development. Of course, we do have such a trial with tolebrutinib. But if you look across the MS landscape in terms of new developments, it's not particularly common. So, that's one aspect.

But I think more of the differentiation will come from the mode of action. This is a first-in-class in MS and, of course, this is a co-stimulatory molecule. It does not deplete B cells, which is an important feature and of course immunologically we're looking into what the blocking a co-stimulatory molecule can do. What about -- we are of course intrigued by the OX40 ligand data with this long-term effect.

And another aspect that is important in the context of MS is this potential effect on innate immune mechanism, which CD40 ligand on activated T cells. T cells interact with B cells. We know that that's important for MS, but we also know that some of the unmet need is in the innate immune system and that is most likely important for the long-term development of MS, and there we have a possibility with this mode of action to make a difference for patients.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I come back to tolebrutinib for a moment? I think a lot of folks in this room have since the liver safety findings came out kind of discounted the potential of tolebrutinib in their minds or maybe in their models. Do you think that's fair? Can tolebrutinib given what you know about its current clinical profile, could it still become a dominant MS drug?

Naimish Patel

I think it can still make a difference for patients and there's a couple of data points I would like to bring up for tolebrutinib. One is the clinical pharmacology we have done and also shared with the community. We have done side-by-side comparison with evobrutinib, tolebrutinib and fenebrutinib. And to summarize these experiments, if you know, the combination of brain penetration and potency makes it much more likely that tolebrutinib surpasses IC-19 in the CSF and has a better chance of having a central effect.

I think another data point, the second I would like to bring up is the Phase 2 data, of course, with caveats of comparing trials side by side, but we -- I do think it's fair to say that the Phase 2 data for tolebrutinib looks stronger than for evobrutinib for instance. And then the third data point I would like to bring up is the collaborative study we have together with NIH, where we're looking at patients that are B cell depleted on CD20 agents and transitioning to tolebrutinib where we can see with long treatment a reduction in neurofilament in the CSF.

So, I think if we put this together, I think there is a good chance that we will see a differentiated profile and a profile that can help patients in areas that are not well covered by other MS therapies today.

Unidentified Analyst

Questions from the audience? Okay. Let's move back to respiratory and we'll ask a question about itepekimab in COPD. So, the Company has alluded to designs that are more informed, Phase 3 designs that are more informed than those of the competitors, which are Astra and Roche. So, can you be specific as to what these more informed trial features are? And perhaps you can give us your view that they're likely to show a difference in Phase 3?

Naimish Patel

Absolutely. So just to remind the audience, so itepekimab was the first study, first IL-33 to be studied in COPD, and we had a fairly moderate sized study of 350 patients study looking at exacerbations and COPD, and in this study which has been published, we showed in specific subpopulation former smokers greater than 40% reduction in exacerbations.

And we saw a signal whether or not there was, yes, both greater than 300 or less than 300. And this data is what really stimulated the onset of the Phase 3 program, which is two parallel studies, with two dose arms versus placebo looking at exacerbation. And subsequently, both AstraZeneca with their anti IL-33 and Roche with their anti-SC2, the receptor blocker started their studies.

But we concentrated on former smokers, which is not the case with [indiscernible] and with AstraZeneca, we had much better informed, I think, dose arms. The designs are pretty similar, but Astra recently released some data with their asthma study that failed the primary endpoint and they showed some pharmacokinetic data, PK data showing low trough levels of drug, and they subsequently added a third Phase 3 study with a more frequent dosing regimen, which will now read out later.

And so, we're pretty confident that we had -- because we went into the trial with data already both in asthma and COPD about the dose regimens that we have and the population we've identified for this study. And so, we're confident the studies are planning to finish recruitment this year and read out next year, and we really look forward to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Questions from the audience? Let's move back to neurology for a moment. So, you have a RIPK1 inhibitor in development in a Phase 2 trial in ALS, for which an interim readout apparently is coming soon. Obviously, there's not a lot of drugs for ALS, so this could be a real breakthrough. What should our focus and confidence be in this readout?

Naimish Patel

So, I think it has been publicly released already that trial, unfortunately, the primary endpoint was negative for ALS. We have the same compound in a trial for MS. It actually has a little bit non-standard trial design because we are looking at the one-year trial duration and looking at more at the looking at neurofilaments as a primary endpoint. So, we think we have more hopes obviously than for MS than for the ALS trial that's recently readout.

Unidentified Analyst

And let's move on to your TL1A. So, you licensed or you're collaborating on this molecule with Teva. Maybe you could talk about its profile. And I think we could probably assume that Merck and Roche looked at this molecule and passed. So, what did they miss?

Naimish Patel

I mean, I think it's an earlier stage molecule. We don't have IBD data in hand today where the other ones did and that's an obvious difference. But I think if you look at the preclinical in vitro data, the Teva molecule is much more potent than the other TL1As. And also, it's more selective for the blocking interaction between TL1A and the receptor. There's a DR3 receptor that binds to TL1A and there's a decoy receptor that doesn't signal, but serves as a natural sync for TL1A.

And that interaction is preserved so when you treat somebody with the Teva molecule, the decoy receptor still removes the native TL1A from the circulation which is a differentiation from the others which also block it. So, if you measure free TL1A levels even a single low dose of the Teva molecule has a very potent effect on decreasing free levels of TL1A to under testable levels, and we think this will afford potential efficacy differentiation, we'll have to see, but at least, a very competitive dosing regimen.

We feel that we have a good chance of getting to subcutaneous dosing even on induction with this molecule, which is differentiated from -- we're not sure where Roche is going, but Merck has an IV induction regimen. And I might also point out that we're currently doing a Phase 2b in Crohn's and ulcerative colitis in parallel where only Prometheus had some open label data in Crohn's, but and the Roivant molecule hasn't studied Crohn's at all. And so, we could potentially be first-in-class or close to first-in-class in Crohn's, and you see a little bit behind a potentially more favorable dosing regimen.

Unidentified Analyst

When we speak with GI specialist, one of the things they point about the TL1A mechanism is excitement around the potential for a biomarker driven patient selection. Do you see it that way as well or do you think there's much broader potential for TL1A antagonist?

Naimish Patel

It's interesting. So, both Prometheus and Roivant released some data on the subgroups that have and TL1A is very genetically validated in IBD where certain polymorphisms that increase GL1A expression increase the risk of having IBD.

But the differential efficacy with respect to clinical remission in the biomarker positive and negative populations was not huge. Even the negative populations had a fairly good response to TL1A. And so, I think any biomarker you'd have to look at the size of the population that you're selecting for and the relative difference in efficacy.

If it's less than half and there's not a big difference in efficacy, why only go after a small population when there could be other patients that benefit. So, I think that is the general approach. We don't have a biomarker in hand today, in terms of the Sanofi collaboration, but it's certainly something we'll look at when the studies read out.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible].

Naimish Patel

Despite compound is quite early, so I don't know as much about that one, so I couldn't really comment on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Any other questions? Okay, we're actually out of time, but allow me one more.

Please just tell us both what you think biggest surprise will be in your areas in the next decade at Sanofi. So, you know what we think. What do you know that we don't that's going to be a big surprise? I'll start with you.

Erik Wallstroem

It's hard to look into the future, but maybe I'll pick complement. I mean, we have our really important CIDP, but I think and complement there are of course many companies involved in complement. But I think there are still areas where we and that may be a little bit unexpected where we can see interesting effects of complement inhibition.

Naimish Patel

I think especially in in asthma is a great example, we're really trying to make go beyond where we are today with advanced therapies that focus on moderate to severe patients and go into early-stage therapies where we're going to a more preventative paradigm and two compounds both lunsekimig or IL-13 TSLP bispecific targeting patients at risk of developing lung function decline and severe asthma in the future.

And rilzabrutinib addressing patients who are symptomatic but not exacerbating, but both trying to intervene much earlier in disease, which is a larger segment of the population, and going to a more preventative paradigm and really making inroads there. I'm hoping that's where we can really surprise some people and do something just very different than other people are doing in these spaces. Great.

Unidentified Analyst

I wish we had more time. There's so much to talk about, but thank you for a great discussion.

Naimish Patel

Thank you.

Erik Wallstroem

Thank you.