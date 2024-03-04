Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sanofi (SNY) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 04, 2024 4:05 PM ETSanofi (SNY) Stock, SNYNF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.94K Followers

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference March 4, 2024 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Naimish Patel - Global Head of Development for Immunology & Inflammation

Erik Wallstroem - Global Head of Development for Neurology

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call Starts Abruptly] …with us at Cowen's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference representing the Company is Naimish Patel, who is Global Head of Development for Immunology & Inflammation; and Erik Wallstroem, who is Global Head of Development for Neurology. There's so much going on in these areas, so we have a lot to cover, and we're going to jump right in.

So, let's start out with the immunology and inflammation area. Dupixent is a phenomenal drug. So, what unmet need in patient subgroups either for asthma or atopic dermatitis are not well served today, that still represent opportunity for Sanofi?

Erik Wallstroem

Sure. Thanks. Happy to be here today. I can start with atopic dermatitis. This is a huge disease of 1.9 million patients in the U.S. alone. And today, the market penetration is very modest, about 10%, despite there being Dupixent and JAK inhibitors IL-13s. And the reason for this is probably the lack of diversity of mechanisms. Atopic dermatitis is probably a more heterogeneous disease than for example psoriasis is.

In psoriasis, a single mechanism IL-17 and IL-23 have delivered a huge level of efficacy where almost 90% of patients have almost completely clear skin. The biology of atopic dermatitis is probably more complex and probably more diverse so that a single mechanism is not going to have that level of coverage. And specifically, there are subtypes of atopic dermatitis that have a biologic profile where they have some type 2 inflammation, but also non type 2 inflammation, IL-17, IL-22 driven inflammation, and particularly patients who have more chronic disease, older lesions, Asian patients and some groups of pediatric patients.

