Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a mid-sized business development company, or BDC, with a NAV base of ~ $720 million and a market cap of roughly $1 billion, which indicates a notable premium above the underlying value.

If we look at the investment strategy of CSWC and the corresponding investment criteria, we will notice the same standards that are in place for most BDCs, except the ones that focus on VC-type businesses.

Here is a non-exhaustive set of investment criteria, which CSWC applies in the investment decision process:

Minimum EBITDA of $3 million

Typical direct borrower has $3 to $20 million of EBITDA

Appropriate return for the underlying operational and structural risk

Equity investments limited to non-control or minority

Equity co-investments alongside debt investments, up to 20% of total check.

In terms of the financing instruments, the universe for CSWC is quite broad, ranging from senior secured first lien to preferred and common equity.

All in all, on the surface, there are no major CSWC-specific characteristics that distinguish the BDC from what we can typically observe in this sector.

However, if we assess the Capital Southwest more thoroughly, we will notice several elements that, in my opinion, fully justify the current premium and render the overall investment case attractive.

Thesis

First of all, we have to recognize that the premium over CSWC's NAV has more or less always been present, and despite this, the BDC has managed to beat the index in the past 5-year period.

Let me now explain what are the key driving forces behind the premium.

While CSWC could be deemed a mid-sized BDC, its portfolio is nicely diversified, and most importantly, spread across industries that inherently embody straightforward business models. Also, the fact that the single largest investment accounts for ca. 1.2% of the total portfolio is a clear indicative of the underlying diversification.

The chart above illustrates also CSWC's portfolio by type, where we can observe the dominance of first lien structures. The remaining chunk (~16%) is equally split between equity, and second lien together with "I-45 SLF," which is a separate loan fund that consists 95% of first lien senior secured debt.

The aforementioned diversification, tilt towards durable and straightforward business, and conservative investment exposure (i.e., first lien) lead us to the table below.

Here we can see how solid CSWC's portfolio quality is with the lion's share of investments concentrating in category 2, which indicates better performance than expected. Moreover, as of year-end, there are no assets that are categorized as non-performing.

All of this could be considered a major deviation (to the upside) from the norm, where commonly BDCs carry assets that are on average in the "rating 3" territory. Similarly, over the past couple of quarters, many BDCs have reported increasing non-accruals, and while I do not have the exact statics available, I would argue that the typical portion of assets that are linked to potential write-offs is in the vicinity of 3 - 5%. Again, as the table above highlights, in CSWC's case there are no non-accruals, which coupled with weighted average investment rating of 1.91x sends a strong message of the inherent portfolio quality.

A positive thing in this context is that the Bowen Diehl - President & Chief Executive Officer has clearly expressed in the recent earnings call, CSWC's continued commitment to high-quality and conservative investments going forward:

We believe our portfolio granularity speaks to our continued investment discipline of maintaining a conservative posture to overall risk management as we grow our balance sheet. We fully expect that this metric will continue to improve as our asset base growth.

A major knock-on effect that stems from CSWC's bias to already cash-generating and conventional businesses is the increased prospects of capturing solid IRR levels from equity investment exits.

Namely, by allocating into already well-performing and straightforward business, a speculative component that is associated with company's success in its product launch or go-to-market strategy is significantly decreased, thereby increasing the odds of an exit taking place.

For example, in the nine years ago (since the launch of CSWC's credit strategy), there have been 73 successful exits that have together generated a weighted average IRR of 13.9%. In the most recent quarter alone, CSWC continued to register exits at ~ $79 million, with a weighted average IRR of 12.2%.

Granted, the IRR levels from equity exits are not so high as for VC-focused BDCs, but still, if we consider the frequency and factor in the benefit of capturing double digit IRRs, it is clear that the benefit in terms of value creation is there.

Now, the final item that I would like to underscore that justifies the existing premium and enhances the overall investment thesis, is CSWC's leverage profile.

There are two notable advantages:

As of now, CSWC carries a debt to equity level that is materially below the sector average. For CSWC, the metric stands at 76%, while the sector average is 112%. Not only the delta is significant, but also from the absolute perspective the debt level is quite tiny, which provides options to act opportunistically when the opportunities emerge. With this, CSWC ranks as a BDC with the fifth lowest leverage level from the list of ~30 BDCs. CSWC has a unique debt structure in which there are no maturities until 2026. In practice, it means that the BDC can enjoy for a relatively long time the below market level cost of financing that stems from approximately half of the total outstanding borrowings.

Having roughly 50% of the debt fixed at favorable financing levels with distant maturity dates warrants a favorable environment, where it generates enticing spreads between the cost of capital and investment yields.

The Bottom Line

The beauty of Capital Southwest lies in the combination of investments in durable and cash generating businesses, and portfolio structure that further de-risks the overall exposure.

Currently, the ~ 9.5% dividend is well-covered with surplus NII generation of 123%, which against the backdrop of an extremely low leverage and above-average portfolio quality could be easily deemed as safe. The track record of 28 dividend increases with no cuts supports such a conclusion as well.

Finally, one might argue that because of CSWC's conservative stance on new investment underwriting, the BDC runs the risk of suffering from decreased NAV base due to a slowdown in the M&A activity. However, while this is true for most BDCs out there, in CSWC's case the actual situation is opposite, where the portfolio continues to exhibit positive NAV growth due to focus on smaller ticket size and CapEx intensive businesses.

All in all, Capital Southwest is a clear buy given the attractive dividend and resilient fundamentals.