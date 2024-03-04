Bavorndej/iStock via Getty Images

Today's note is supposed to provide an update on the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV), which I previously discussed in September 2023. I have never been bullish on SMDV, with the Hold rating maintained since my first research note on it was published in March 2022. In this article, I will address portfolio composition changes and their impact on style factors, assess culprits for underperformance, and review the ETF's potential for a rating upgrade.

What is SMDV? According to its website, this is a passively managed investment vehicle tracking the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index. The core idea is to amalgamate dividend growth and small/medium-size factors. As described in the fact sheet, the index includes "the Russell 2000 companies that have increased dividends each year for at least 10 consecutive years." Its components are weighted equally, with a 30% sector weight cap applied. As of March 1, financials were the largest sector in the ETF, with a 29% weight. I recommend reading the prospectus for more details on the constituent selection process.

Why has SMDV underperformed again?

Since the previous article, SMDV has been more of a disappointment once again, as it substantially lagged the S&P 500 index.

Seeking Alpha

As to 2023, this dividend growth-centered SMID strategy was able to outcompete neither the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which tracks the index representing its selection universe, nor the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

ETF SMDV IVV IWM 2023 total return 9.03% 26.32% 16.84% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

What has detracted from its returns this time? Since September 8, the portfolio has seen only cosmetic changes, with Worthington Steel (WS) added and Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) removed. In this regard, it should be much easier to identify which stocks, sectors, and, possibly, factors added to SMDV's return and which detracted.

Upon a more in-depth inspection, it seems one of the key reasons is the ETF's too-large exposure to utilities. More specifically, among 42 companies that have seen their share prices fall over the period, there were 14 representatives of this defensive sector. This is explainable, as defensive names fell out of favor with investors amid the growth-style rally and recession fears slowly but steadily disappearing. Financials were in second place, with 10 names; Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was the most afflicted, as it lost about 18.8%.

In terms of factors, it is complicated to say what exactly has contributed or detracted. I suppose the value factor was the primary detractor. One of the arguments I can offer here is that the median forward dividend yield in the group of stocks that declined was 4% vs. 2.9% in the cohort of those that gained. In theory, the higher the DY, the stronger the value characteristics. However, other parameters do not support that point. For instance, the median P/S was 2.4x for the group of stocks that dropped and 2x for those that gained.

In terms of growth, it is again complicated to say whether growthier stocks have boosted the price return while their less successful counterparts have detracted from it. More specifically, the median forward revenue growth rates were as follows:

Group Median forward revenue growth rate (as of September 11) Stocks with negative price return 5.8% Stocks with positive price return 5.3% Click to enlarge

Prepared by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

Regarding low volatility, I would not say that the factor meaningfully impacted as there is just a minor difference in the median 24-month beta coefficients for stocks that gained and declined, 0.76 vs. 0.59, respectively.

Stocks that contributed most to SMDV's price return over the period are shown below:

Company Sector % price return Griffon Corporation (GFF) Industrials 76.5% Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Industrials 67.8% Kadant (KAI) Industrials 48.4% Click to enlarge

Prepared by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF. Based on the share prices as of September 11, 2023 and March 1, 2024

And the main culprits for underperformance were as follows:

Company Sector % decline Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Real Estate -46.2% Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Consumer Staples -45.8% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Utilities -28.6% Click to enlarge

How has SMDV's factor story developed since September 2023?

Although SMDV's portfolio changed just slightly, a few notable developments can be spotted when it comes to style factors, as shown in the table below:

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and SMDV

Value exposure

The weighted-average market cap has increased, most likely on the back of the capital appreciation of most holdings. It remained confidently above $2 billion, indicating SMDV is overweight in mid-caps (to be specific, they account for 59% of the net assets). Interestingly, it is below the March 2023 level.

While the Price/Sales ratio has risen slightly, the earnings yield has retreated as the overweening majority of the holdings have seen their EYs compressing, with the most notable examples being Avient (AVNT) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC). For both stocks, it was lower net income that drove the decline in the EY. Interestingly, portfolio-wise, it seems earnings decline, not capital appreciation, has also been the primary reason for lower EYs, as I have found out that 56 companies (among those that had positive EYs in September 2023) have encountered that issue.

Growth factor

On the growth front, the SMDV portfolio now has the weakest characteristics compared to both the March 2023 and September 2023 versions, with both forward revenue and EPS growth rates down significantly. The principal reason why the former rate has fallen so steeply is the ETF's material exposure to companies that are forecasted to deliver lower sales going forward. More specifically, it has allocated 27.6% to such names vs. 19% in September 2023. In my view, poor growth characteristics can jeopardize future dividend growth.

Quality considerations

SMDV's quality issues, which I have addressed a few times in the past, have not gone anywhere. The share of stocks with a B- Quant Profitability grade or higher is critically small at 37%. There has been a massive improvement in Return on Equity, which is now above 45%, but I suppose it is worth ignoring that figure as it is distorted by Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI), precisely like in September. As of February 29, the stock accounted for 1.2% of the net assets. CCOI's ROE has risen from 2,268% to above 2,801% over the period. The result is the direct consequence of the company's heavy debt.

Meanwhile, the portfolio-wide Return on Assets has increased just marginally to 4.7%, remaining significantly below 10%, a level I consider comfortable.

Dividends

Dividend characteristics have not changed much. We see just a 20 bps decline in the weighted-average forward dividend yield, mostly resulting from capital appreciation. There are minor changes in the WA 3-year and 5-year DPS CAGRs; I am not impressed either by the former or by the latter.

Is it worth investing in SMDV at this point in the market cycle?

After reviewing SMDV for the fourth time, I maintain the conservative Hold rating. I like its value factor exposure, yet both quality and growth are fairly lackluster. In the current environment, this is hardly a winning combination. As to the dividends, I find neither the yield nor the growth rates appealing enough.

SMDV does have advantages. For instance, even though it significantly underperformed IVV during the March 2015–February 2024 period (it was incepted in February 2015), it beat IWM, also delivering the smallest downside capture ratio in the group.

Portfolio SMDV IVV IWM Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $18,520 $28,480 $18,773 CAGR 7.09% 12.33% 7.25% Stdev 16.03% 15.72% 20.77% Best Year 32.51% 31.25% 25.39% Worst Year -5.88% -18.16% -20.48% Max. Drawdown -24.71% -23.93% -32.29% Sharpe Ratio 0.41 0.73 0.37 Sortino Ratio 0.64 1.13 0.54 Market Correlation 0.79 1 0.91 Upside Capture 65.31% 100.4% 95.92% Downside Capture 74.03% 97.05% 116.56% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

However, this is insufficient for a Buy rating.