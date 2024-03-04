Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Results Conference March 4, 2024 2:50 PM ET

Q - Charles Rhyee

Maybe we'll dive right in here and, maybe let's start with the BetterHelp. Obviously, an area that a lot of people are, very focused on. And what I think is interesting, we did a survey, consumer survey back at the end of last year, and it really indicated that Teladoc remains sort of the clear leader in virtual behavioral health and we have 36% of respondents say they either used Teladoc or BetterHelp.

You've guided for BetterHelp growth, the flat to low-single-digits in ‘24 and sort of low-single-digits over the next three years. Kind of pointing to the higher customer acquisition costs as a gating factor of the growth. I guess first, given all the positive tailwinds for behavioral health, shouldn't we be able to see faster growth in BetterHelp and is there a path to reaccelerating that growth?

Mala Murthy

So, look, you are right. If I step back and take a look at BetterHelp today, it is by far the largest scale player in the direct-to-consumer virtual mental healthcare space. It has been in hyper growth mode for the last few years. Just a few short years ago, I think it was maybe 3, 4 years ago, it was less than $100 million and today it's over $1 billion in revenue. And the benefit of that scale is a few, right?

One is we are able to attract a nice large stable of providers and therapists because it's a great two sided marketplace. They are assured of visit volume. And the second is it actually allows us to diversify from an ad spend perspective, the advertise across several add channels, we're not overlay reliant on one particular channel.

In terms of the tailwinds as I look forward, I'd say, yes, you're right. There is still an unmet need for mental health services. And as we have talked about, Charles, in the past, virtual modality is, I feel, uniquely suitable for mental health. So that tailwind absolutely exists. But if I take a step back and look at the business and the growth and you -- as you said, we talked about flat to low-single-digit revenue growth this year and looking out, we have guided to low-single-digit growth going forward. I think there are a few dynamics playing into it.

First is for a business that's now over $1 billion in revenue, it's a larger number to drive growth off. So naturally, it will not be in hyper growth mode anymore. The second is for us to grow in better health, we are the largest in revenue. We are also the largest in terms of ad spend that we put against that business.

For us to grow revenue, we would have to put incremental ad spend, and the amount of incremental ad spend that we can put in is somewhat gated by what returns we can get from an efficiency perspective. We are hyper focused on return on capital and cash flow yield. And so that does put some, I would say, constraints in terms of how much growth we will go after. We will not go after revenue growth for revenue growth sake. We will be disciplined in terms of cash flow and return on capital because we believe that is value accretive.

So that is certainly a factor in how we are thinking about balancing top line growth with bottom line growth and cash flow. Having said that, in the channels that we are and there is a natural tailwind in terms of how those channels grow, right, like podcast, for example. They will continue to attract users, and that will provide a tailwind for our growth.

So if you think about, how we will grow, it will be a combination of the fact that we will put more ad spend into these channels up to the point of efficient returns. The channels themselves will grow.

And then as we have talked about on our recent earnings call expanding geographically, we already are in some geographies like UK, Australia, Canada. So continuing to look for expansion internationally, as well as additional products on the platform.

Charles Rhyee

Yes, that's helpful to frame it. I guess maybe to ask about this metric of sort of an efficiency, the return on capital, how much of that is tied to sort of the LTV of the member? So, I know in the past, we've talked about sort of the average subscription length. Is it right to think that the longer you can hold on to a number that would allow you to then put more capital into ad spend because you can get that same return?

Mala Murthy

Certainly. I would say, look, the metrics we look at, which by the way have been stable, I would say are churn. So you get members you spend ad dollars bringing members onto the platform and then there is a natural churn. Churn metrics have been very stable in the BetterHelp business. We do look at life time value to CAC and the revenue yield from the users that we are getting. And we will continue to build on the product features that we have.

One of the things we have found with BetterHelp is the reason that we are able to attract the users we do and the providers that we do, we have really strong both consumer NPS and provider NPS scores, is because of the product and the experience that providers and users have on the platform. And that is what contributes to both NPS and them wanting to actually stay on longer into the platform. So those are the kinds of things that we will continue to pursue.

Charles Rhyee

Do you think that the macro environment I know a lot of concern over the last couple of years has been the macro environment and the impact to consumers and discretionary spending. I think until more recently, I don't think we ever saw any signs of that. Perhaps though now, are you starting to do you think you're starting to see some impact, on consumer discretionary spending having some impact on demand?

Mala Murthy

Look, we got the question a lot today in our Investor one on ones, and I would say it's really hard to pinpoint, and here's why? I think there are a few different factors and dynamics that influence this business. The first is we haven't really lived through any type of recession of the past, right? Virtual Care really wasn't scaled. BetterHelp really wasn't scaled through past recessions.

What we have talked about is it's reasonable and logical to say if consumers are certainly feeling pinched in their wallet, might there be some reluctance to spend the $200 -- between $200 to $300 that they spend on this product. That may be the case.

So that could be a little bit of a headwind. On the other hand, a tailwind could be that in a recession to the extent that they are losing employer sponsored coverage, they are willing to pay cash out of pocket for a better health product, which is cheaper than brick and mortar therapy. So that would be a tailwind.

And then last but not least, certainly based on the more recent dynamics we are seeing, there is the dynamic of ad pricing across various channels, right? How is that playing out? Because, again, we manage this business, for efficient returns on capital, and so therefore, the ad pricing dynamics do play a factor.

Charles Rhyee

I think one way when we look at some of the competitors in the space, we've seen a de-emphasis a bit on direct-to-consumer, maybe an increased emphasis on direct employer, sort of a B2B strategy. I know you guys are trying to develop a B2B strategy. If I'm not mistaken, that's really more through the integrated care segment with my strength, complete. Any way to leverage the scale that you have in BetterHelp over into the, B2B side of the market?

Mala Murthy

Yes. Look, I would say BetterHelp right now is still got room to grow on the direct to consumer side. We are scale. I would expect us to continue to grow, drive efficient returns, drive cash flows for that business. We don't have any immediate plans like a number of our much smaller competitors have done in recent times pivoted away from D2C to B2B, because they weren't able to drive get to scale as they competed with BetterHelp.

So I wouldn't say that there is going to be a mass pivot of strategy away from D2C to B2B, Charles. What I will say is a couple of things. One is, yes, we are absolutely looking at all opportunities for synergies between the B2B side of the house and the direct-to-consumer side.

One of the examples is I think BetterHelp has done an mining, data, AI, machine learning, large language modeling as we think about matching consumers with therapists. Those are things that we absolutely are leveraging on the B2B side of the house as well. Patrick, anything else?

Patrick Feeley

No. I think you covered it.

Charles Rhyee

I guess maybe just talk about the B2B offering, my strength completely. Is that same as BetterHelp, or is that more of a automated kind of self-directed product versus BetterHelp?

Patrick Feeley

Yes. I mean, my strength is one specific product in the B2B suite. So and to be clear, BetterHelp is I think of as the brand we go-to-market with and the direct to consumer market. On the B2B side, we go-to-market primarily with the Teladoc Health brand. So we have Teladoc Health Mental Health, which includes therapy. We also have digital products, which myStrength is what you're referring to as part of that suite of products.

And so the myStrength complete product that you referred to is really kind of taking all of those capabilities on the B2B side, putting them together, going to market with therapy, digital tools to use in between therapy visits and whatnot.

Charles Rhyee

Do you share networks of providers between the two or is it separate? And is that a point of potential for leverage between the two?

Mala Murthy

So the therapist network on the BetterHelp side, which is large, is separate from that on the B2B side. Look, there are certain providers who overlap between the two, but the credential requirements are different, and so those are two different networks.

Charles Rhyee

You mentioned a little bit earlier about expanding geographies. I think about 15% of revenues in BetterHelp is international. Maybe you talked about a few of the countries you're in. Maybe talk about sort of your international plans at this point. And where can we think you can go? And, maybe a little bit, what do the economics look like in international markets compared to here and how can you think that could contribute to growth as we move forward?

Mala Murthy

Yes. So yes, you're right. International is about 15% of BetterHelp's revenue, has been growing faster than overall BetterHelp. Our plan for international expansion, in BetterHelp is first focusing on the markets that we already are in. There's an opportunity for us to penetrate further into those markets. These are English speaking markets, Canada, UK, Australia.

I would say over time, we will test and learn our way into additional markets, right. Mental health as I always say is a global problem. It's not a problem for the U.S. or English speaking countries. So to the extent that we find other markets where we have an efficient deployment of capital, we certainly are looking to expand into other markets.

From an economic standpoint, what I would say is based on our experience in the markets we are in, the return on investment is very similar. The economics are similar to that in the U.S.

Charles Rhyee

Maybe switching gears, integrated care, I think last week you mentioned that sort of 16% of your general medical client base has access to one or more of the chronic care products currently, and that's up from 12%, obviously, so over the last couple of years. But I remember Jason kind of cautions that, well, we probably won't get the 30% to 40%, anytime soon?

Mala Murthy

Yes.

Charles Rhyee

And I guess, what can we do to get that best? Because I would imagine there's a natural synergy there. So, why is that the case? And what is sort of the decision making process for clients when they're, if they're general medical to evaluate sort of a chronic care suite?

Mala Murthy

Yes. It's a really interesting question. So here's what I would say. Here's the good thing, right? If I take a giant step back and look at our business, we have over 90 million members across thousands of clients. Right? That is our Gen Med business that has been built up over a number of years. That is a very stable base of members that we can cross-sell and penetrate further into.

And that's essentially what we have been doing for the past few years. If you think about the fact that over 75% of our bookings are multi product, right? If you think about the fact that within our chronic care program, the multi program enrollment is over 30%, right? All of that has been methodically sort of increasing over time.

To your question around, what can we do? Here's what I would say. As I listen to, sit in on client presentations personally and listen to the questions that they ask, right? Where we differentiate ourselves is on a few things.

The first is the market is evolving towards, bundle solutions, towards whole-person strategy, towards vendors and partners who can bring multiple solutions, not single point solutions. Now, it's not as if the entire market has switched over to that. That is not the case, but it certainly has been evolving over time towards that.

And I think that is where the fact that we bring a bundle of chronic care products, we have mental health, we have Gen Med, we have all of the products and services, breadth of products and services. And the quality of products and services that we offer is truly in my view a competitive advantage is a differentiator. So I would say that is one.

The second thing is the fact that we are as financially stable as we are, right? We have over $1 billion of cash on our balance sheet. I get asked more these days than I have ever before in terms of our cash flow, our financial strength, our financial stability. And I would say, again, they are seeing smaller private competitors struggle from that perspective. And their question really is around, do you have the capital to invest in innovation, to invest in products?

So I would say continuing to build on our stable and suite of products and services refining them, making them better, adding features, adding products and services, that is how I would say we continue to appeal to our clients is both the breadth and the quality.

Charles Rhyee

How much is member, like, utilization metrics, when clients are evaluating, adding chronic care. Is there a minimum size like maybe like would a 50-member employer consider it because maybe it's just not enough like is there some minimum threshold, 5,000 employees or 500 employees where the return for purchasing a chronic care suite starts to just become a no brainer versus maybe it's a little bit more uncertain?

Patrick Feeley

I'm not sure there's a difference between the size of the client. I mean, we have…

Mala Murthy

Down market clients.

Patrick Feeley

Market clients. We have very large health plan clients. So I don't think there's any difference in purchasing decisions based on the size of the client.

Mala Murthy

And remember, we get paid for chronic care depending on how we enroll. So that is where our engagement capabilities and our enrollment capabilities truly do make a difference. And I would say with all the technology investments we have made in the past few years on data, on AI, where we are seeing that sort of come to life for us from a business benefit standpoint is greater and greater hyper personalization of our engagement with members, our enrollment with chronic care enrollees.

Charles Rhyee

And then I remember last week, you guys kind of talked about the 75% of bookings came from sort of selling into existing clients. Maybe kind of getting back to something you just mentioned earlier. When you're talking to prospective clients, both either existing or not, and you say, like, what are the questions that they're asking now and how has that changed in terms of, like, what they're looking for, I guess?

Mala Murthy

Yes. As I sit in on these client conversations, look, ultimately, it comes to value. What is the value you are driving, mister or miss partner or vendor? And I would say, that is the way we are able to drive value with our clients is, number one, it is the breadth, if you think about whole-person care and our whole-person care strategy, the fact that we have the breadth of the solutions, we have the products and services we have actually enables us to drive better clinical outcomes. Think about chronic care along with mental health. Think about weight management along with mental health.

So it is that breadth of products and services. Clients talk about point solution fatigue, vendor fatigue. They are looking to consolidate, their relationships, and that is again where the fact that we bring, the whole-person care strategy to bear comes to life. So I would say that's the case.

In some instances, certainly putting our fees at risk. Right? I think it's going to be increasingly be table stakes in chronic care. So whether it be the fact that we have been driving clinical outcomes for a while, in some instances, it is about cost savings. So those are the kinds of conversations that we are having with our clients.

Charles Rhyee

And if we put this together, you're kind of guiding to sort of mid-single-digit growth in integrated care. Similar question to BetterHelp, given sort of desire from customers for multiple solutions, not point solutions, what are the opportunities here to sort of accelerate that growth again?

Mala Murthy

Yeah. If I think about what we talked about in terms of our outlook for integrated care, which we said is mid-single-digits. We also talked about the fact that it's really two sort of tale of two cities. We have a, Gen Med business, right, our virtual urgent care business that is very highly well penetrated, which is a stable book of business across our 90 million members, across thousands of clients, and we still have a high retention rate of clients. Right? So that sort of we expect that to grow in the low-single-digits.

On the other hand, you have your chronic care international businesses that would be growing in the mid to high-single-digits. So I would say, if you think about the fact that across our Gen Med base, chronic care is still only penetrated to the extent of 16%. It's the one of the questions you asked earlier. That still means there is a runway for growth in that business. So those are the kinds of areas where I would say we expect to see and drive growth.

And then the last thing I would say is, in terms of continuing to expand on our stable of products and services and the clinical conditions we address, certainly we will continue to invest in our business. We will make surgical choice for bets in the business, and we will look at tuck-in M&A as we talked about on the recent earnings call.

Charles Rhyee

Yes. Maybe touching jumping to that real quick. You're not in a position where you're generating increasing amount of cash flow. Obviously, a tremendous amount on the balance sheet leverages net cash or close to, right? What are the priorities here? What are you evaluating, when you're talking about strategic M&A? Is it to acquire customers or is it to acquire capabilities? What are you most interested in looking for at this moment?

Mala Murthy

I'd say it's a combination of two things. One is looking to add to the conditions that we address, right? And so that is certainly something that we could see bolting on to the rails that we have. And using our distribution engine, if you will, our distribution muscle across the 90 million members as a possibility to just drive scale synergies relatively quickly. So that would be one.

The second is geographic, right? We are international and so to the extent that there are opportunities for us to penetrate deeper into the markets we already are in or to enter new markets surgically, I think those would how, would be how we would evaluate.

Charles Rhyee

When it comes to, like, we just talked about, mental health on the integrated care side. It's a combination of sort of high touch and low touch capabilities. Is that the case across all the chronic care offerings? Do they all have a high touch and a low touch component? If not, is that ultimately what the market probably likes? Because I imagine there's instances where I can be self-directed, but I might need to get triaged to a higher level of care.

Patrick Feeley

I would say for the most part, the chronic care solutions are primarily digital. The primary way people are interacting with those products is digitally. But we have, however, those the ability to step up with a with a Teladoc physician or provider care extender.

Mala Murthy

Or coach.

Patrick Feeley

Or coach when things are going awry, when levels are moving in the wrong direction or when a member proactively raises their hand and says, I need help. And then we can step you up to a physician or, again, care extender to get you back on track, reevaluate your care plan, maybe your medication needs to be titrated.

So when we're seeing those things happen, we're able to do that prevent the exacerbation or whatever might be happening in that particular member’s journey. But again that's a small minority of what's happening. Most of it's going to be digital. Most of the people are going to self-manage digitally and through the feedback that's coming from the AI as part of the product itself.

Charles Rhyee

That that makes sense. Because I was thinking about Primary360. And I think, you said last year it contributed about 30 million. So still sort of in the early stage. How are you thinking about primary 360 really as a vehicle to deliver the chronic care suite? Because ultimately over time, could you imagine that it's not like, if you were a Primary360 customer, do you get effectively all the chronic care capabilities as well? And did that become the vehicle to really be what the future of the integration segment will be?

Mala Murthy

It's a great question. We certainly the way we have designed the product, which in my view is truly differentiated from the lots of other so-called virtual primary care solutions in the market which many of which are actually virtual urgent care solutions. In our case, the product in my view is truly differentiated, because you have the member having essentially in the care of a physician, it's a longitudinal relationship.

And then we wrap around a care team, whether it be nurses, whether it be extended care team around that. And certainly, what we have in mind is to me, when you hear Jason talk about whole-person care virtual primary care would be sort of a great example, a great proof point of whole-person care. So exactly to your point, it is an on ramp into all of our other products and services, whether it be mental health, whether it be chronic care. That's certainly the case.

Patrick Feeley

Yes. I think of it almost as like a virtual medical home. Right? Like, so you have that front door into the system through, if you're a person on chronic disease, maybe you're interacting with your meter every day or your blood pressure cuff and we're giving you digital feedback, but then we're able to intervene with the care team. And Primary360 certainly wraps around that.

So it works both ways, really. People, leading with the chronic care product, you can pull through Primary360. People with Primary360, a natural fit to move those people to chronic care solutions when they need their care managed.

Charles Rhyee

And would your provider within Primary360 have access to the data, what they're seeing if you're using any of the digital solutions on the chronic care side?

Patrick Feeley

Absolutely. The entire care team would have access to all of that data.

Charles Rhyee

I think the biggest challenge in my mind is a lot of people have a primary care doctor, whether they see them consistently or not, but in their mind, say, I still have a doctor. What are the big ways? A, is there a patient demographic that is more easily suited to a virtual, like, Primary360?

And then for those that are, you know, who claim to have a doctor, maybe don't see them all the time, how do you how do you convert them? Like, how do we drive that adoption faster?

Mala Murthy

Yes. I will say at least what we have found over the past couple of years of history that we have had with really rolling out, a lot of them, like we had expected, was people who haven't who don't really have a primary care relationship, or who have but haven't seen their primary care doctor in years. So they are the ones who have, been, if you will, from a member perspective, early adopters of our product.

And from a client perspective, what we are seeing the early adopters of Primary360 to be, those who are laser focused on, you know, holding down health care costs health exchanges for one. So those are the ones that we have seen as early adopters.

Look, I think that there is, if you are, which you are asking me, how do you see this ramping up and how can you ramp up? I would say quite candidly, our learning through this has been you just have to be able to prove out that it is a better product, better consumer experience, gets to better clinical outcomes, actually helps drive spend, health care spend down, and that will take time.

Charles Rhyee

So far, though, those KPIs, it sounds like you know, would you say you're on track to kind of deliver on those? I guess what you're seeing with the prove out?

Mala Murthy

Yes. So I would say, with the relationships that we have contracted with clients, we are in the process of actually truly rolling the product out, seeing the metrics, driving utilization as an example. Because again, we're only going to drive savings if you can help drive utilization.

And that, again, takes time. So, we are in the process of mailing out the campaigns that will drive the utilization to this. That will, in time, be able to allow us to prove out how effective has this been in terms of medical cost savings.

Charles Rhyee

Then I guess the last question here, profitability versus growth. And it's kind of maybe ironic perhaps right, that, obviously, there was a big demand for profitability, a few years back, and then you've delivered on that. Obviously, it's come at the at the expense of some growth.

Given that you've definitely demonstrated the markets that you can even drive profitability and drive free cash flow generation. Is there an opportunity to maybe tilt the balance back a little bit the other way just because I mean or how are you thinking about that?

Mala Murthy

So first, I just want to sort of slightly rephrase what you said. It's not to me that we have driven profitability at the expense of growth. I want to be very clear on that. It's not as if we are, not making the investments that we need to make. We absolutely are making all the investments that we need to make to drive both short, medium and long-term growth.

Look, the philosophy that we are using is it is about driving value, and value means return on investment. Value means driving cash flow and cash flow yield. We are not going to chase growth for growth sake, right, because we believe that that is value disruptive.

And so, therefore, I don't necessarily see it as a versus. I don't see it as an or. I see it as an and. There's no question that in the long-term to drive profit margin expansion, you have to drive revenue growth. Like, it's not an either or, it is an and.

So we will make the right investments in the business. We are not harvesting the business to be crystal clear. We will make the right, we will right-size the business in the areas where we need to right-size, right? We've talked about the fact that we are taking, we have cost to take out to the extent of $35 million of cash this year, $75 million in 2025 and that is in areas such as reducing organization spans and layers, supplier spend G&A type items, process automation efficiency.

I think those are the right things to do to right-size the business anyway. We will invest that to the extent that we need to in the right strategic bets such that we get the right returns on capital, which will drive revenue growth. So that's sort of how, philosophically, I think about sort of the balance between top-line growth and bottom-line.

Charles Rhyee

Thanks for the clarification. That makes that's very helpful.

Mala Murthy

Yes.

Charles Rhyee

Well, we're a little over time here, so we'll just end it here. Mala, Patrick.

Mala Murthy

Thank you so much. Thanks for having us.