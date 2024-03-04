Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 04, 2024
Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Results Conference March 4, 2024 2:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Feeley - Head, Investor Relations

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Charles Rhyee

So, thanks for being here with us today. We appreciate it.

Patrick Feeley

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Charles Rhyee

Maybe we'll dive right in here and, maybe let's start with the BetterHelp. Obviously, an area that a lot of people are, very focused on. And what I think is interesting, we did a survey, consumer survey back at the end of last year, and it really indicated that Teladoc remains sort of the clear leader in virtual behavioral health and we have 36% of respondents say they either used Teladoc or BetterHelp.

You've guided for BetterHelp growth, the flat to low-single-digits in ‘24 and sort of low-single-digits over the next three years. Kind of pointing to the higher customer acquisition costs as a gating factor of the growth. I guess first, given all the positive tailwinds for behavioral health, shouldn't we be able to see faster growth in BetterHelp and is there a path to reaccelerating that growth?

Mala Murthy

So, look, you are right. If I step back and take a look at BetterHelp today, it is by far the largest scale player in the direct-to-consumer virtual mental healthcare space. It has been in hyper growth mode for the last few years. Just a few short years ago, I think it was maybe 3, 4 years ago, it was less than $100 million and today it's over $1 billion in revenue. And the benefit of that scale is a few, right?

One is we are able to attract a nice large stable of

