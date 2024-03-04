BDJ: Good Covered Call Fund For Those Looking To Own A Portfolio Of Dividend Stocks

duoogle

The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund (NYSE:BDJ) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can purchase in order to achieve their goals of receiving high levels of current income from the securities that are included in their portfolios. The fund’s very attractive 8.36% yield certainly stands as a testament to its general success as being an attractive source of income, and the fact that this fund invests in equities rather than fixed-income securities is another attractive feature of it. After all, common equities theoretically have unlimited upside potential, but fixed-income securities do not. As such, the fact that this fund invests primarily in common equities means that an investor does not have to give up their upside potential in order to achieve their income goals.

Naturally, though, there is no such thing as a free lunch and this fund will not have all of the upside potentials of an indexed exchange-traded fund or something similar, but it should still generally do better than most fixed-income funds.

The current yield of the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust compares fairly favorably to that of other covered call and enhanced equity funds:

Fund Current Yield BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust 8.36% BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund (CII) 6.06% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) 9.89% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) 7.22% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 6.80% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, only the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a higher yield than this one, but that fund is much more aggressive about the use of its option strategy. Basically, the Madison fund writes options against nearly all of its equity holdings, so investors have to sacrifice more upside potential than they do with the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust which overwrites only about half of its portfolio (the fund is 50.27% overwritten according to the most recent data). Thus, this fund looks like a good choice for those who are seeking yield without having to sacrifice all of the advantages of a common equity investment.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in late November 2023. While the general performance of the fixed-income market since that time has been mixed, equities have generally remained strong. This remains true for dividend-paying equities, which have had a reputation for underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index (SP500) over much of the past two decades. For example, take a look at the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index (SPXHDUP) against the S&P 500 Index over the past ten years:

As a result of the recent strength in the stock market, we can probably expect that the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has also delivered a reasonably strong performance since the last time that we discussed it. This is somewhat true, as shares of the fund are up 3.46% since the November 30, 2023, publication date of my previous article on the fund. This is a reasonable gain for a three-month period, but it does unfortunately trail the S&P 500 Index by quite a lot:

This is something that might be disappointing among potential investors, including those income-focused investors who might otherwise be willing to sacrifice a certain amount of price performance in exchange for a higher yield.

However, as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, it is fairly typical for closed-end funds to underperform the market in terms of price. This is because of the business model that these companies employ. In short, a closed-end fund typically pays out most or all of its investment profits to its shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic goal of the fund’s management is to maintain a relatively stable net asset value while giving the shareholders all of the profits that the fund earns from the portfolio. This is very different from an index fund that delivers its returns via capital appreciation of its shares. As such, funds such as the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust will usually deliver worse price performance than an index fund but have a much higher yield. As such, we should take the distribution into account in any analysis of the fund’s performance. After all, distributions still represent very real returns that investors in the fund receive.

When we do this, we see that the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s shareholders benefited from a 5.70% total return since late November 2023. This is still worse than the 12.46% return of the S&P 500 Index over the same period, but it does represent a much better showing on behalf of the fund:

This is, for the most part, what we can normally expect from a fund such as this. As a result of its covered call-writing strategy, the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust will typically underperform the S&P 500 Index during strong bull periods, but it should also have a much higher effective yield. The fund should outperform during flat or bear markets though, due to the added returns delivered by the options strategy.

Obviously, the fact that this fund has been underperforming the S&P 500 Index does not necessarily mean that it will be a bad investment going forward. After all, it does do pretty well at providing an acceptable level of income and there is no guarantee that the market will keep going up forever. Let us investigate the fund further and see if it might make sense for a portfolio today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s webpage, the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income and current gains. This makes a lot of sense when we consider the fund’s strategy. BlackRock funds in general tend to have very good descriptions of their overall strategies and objectives right on the webpage, and this one is no exception. Here is how the fund’s website describes its strategy:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance distributions paid to the Trust’s shareholders. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in dividend paying equities. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This description suggests that this fund is generally following a dividend growth investment strategy with the addition of a covered call-writing strategy that is intended to increase the overall income provided by the portfolio. For the most part, the dividend growth strategy is one that has been fairly popular in the Internet’s financial community for quite some time. As everyone reading this is certainly aware, the strategy is basically to purchase companies that have a history of increasing their dividends over time. The investor then sits on the stock for a number of years until such a time as the yield that they are receiving from the stock represents an extremely high yield based on the price that they actually paid for the stock. In theory, the stock price should have also appreciated along with the dividend, resulting in an overall very solid total return. Large energy companies with histories of dividend growth such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), utilities, and big consumer staples companies are some examples of firms that are often found in a dividend growth investor’s portfolio. After all, the investor will favor companies that have relatively recession-resistant revenues and pay out fairly high proportions of their cash flow in the form of dividends.

This fund’s description seems to suggest that it is following this strategy with respect to its common stock portfolio. As such, we might expect that the fund’s portfolio will consist mostly of dividend-paying common stocks. That would be a correct assumption, which we can clearly see by looking at the largest positions in the fund. Here they are:

Here are the current dividend yields of each of these common stocks:

Company Current Yield Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 2.54% Citigroup (C) 3.81% American International Group (AIG) 1.98% Shell PLC (SHEL) 4.33% Kraft Heinz (KHC) 4.55% Leidos Holdings (LDOS) 1.19% General Motors (GM) 0.95% First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) 0.42% L3Harris Technologies (LHX) 2.21% Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) 2.08% Click to enlarge

As of the time of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) has a trailing twelve-month yield of 1.29% so we can very clearly see that all except for three of the largest positions in the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust have yields that are well above that of the broader market index. This is something that is very nice to see if you are a dividend investor. After all, one of the criticisms that I have frequently leveled against some other closed-end funds is that their strategy explicitly states a favoritism towards dividend-paying common equities, and then the top ten positions consist of companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), or Tesla (TSLA) that do not pay dividends to their shareholders. This one obviously means what it says about its preference for dividend-paying common stocks.

This is one thing that sets this fund apart from BlackRock’s other covered call closed-end fund. Here are the largest positions in the BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund:

As we can see, the sister fund to the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a much larger percentage of its holdings in the “Magnificent 7” stocks that have been responsible for an outsized proportion of the market’s overall returns over the past year or two. All of these companies either pay no dividends or have such small yields that they may as well not pay a dividend. As we saw in the introduction to this article, the BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund has a significantly lower yield than the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The difference in holdings could be a very real reason for this, as the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust will receive more money in dividend income from the underlying common stock portfolio than its sister fund.

One thing that I have noticed in the comment section of a few of my previous articles is that there is a group of investors who are looking to purchase funds that do not have outsized exposure to the “Magnificent 7” technology stocks. This is almost certainly due to a desire to diversify their assets away from the technology industry that has come to dominate the market in recent years. The fact that the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust does not include any of these giant technology stocks among its largest positions could thus prove somewhat appealing to these investors.

The largest positions in the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust are largely the same as we saw the last time that we discussed the fund. However, there have been a few changes. In particular, BP (BP) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) have both been removed from this list. In their place, we see General Motors and Fidelity National Information Services. There have also been a number of weighting changes among the fund’s largest holdings, but this might simply be a result of one stock outperforming another in the market. It is not necessarily a result of the fund actively making changes to its portfolio through the buying or selling of common stock. However, this fund does have an 81.00% annual turnover rate, so it is certainly not using a buy-and-hold strategy.

The fact that the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust had an 81.00% turnover rate in 2023 might be concerning to some investors. After all, it costs money to trade common equities or other assets, so the fund’s actively managed strategy is going to create some drag on its overall performance relative to an index exchange-traded fund that rarely, if ever, sells its assets. However, this fund’s annual turnover is not as high as some of the other equity closed-end funds that we see in the market. For example, the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund had a 106.00% annual turnover last year. The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust does have a somewhat higher turnover than most of its peers that were mentioned in the introduction, though:

Fund % Annual Turnover BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust 81.00% BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund 32.00% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund 106.00% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund 63.00% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II 27.00% Click to enlarge

As such, the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust will almost certainly have higher trading expenses than many of these peer funds. That may or may not be important, but this fund has been the second-worst performer in terms of total return over the past ten years:

This is almost certainly going to be problematic for many investors, including those who might be willing to sacrifice a bit of return for a higher income. However, one important thing to keep in mind here is that the portfolios of all of these funds are not the same. The Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust do not have the same high exposure to the mega-cap technology companies that the other three funds do. As I have pointed out in a number of previous articles (such as this one), a small number of mega-cap technology companies were responsible for a substantial percentage of the total return of the broader stock market over the trailing ten-year period. The fact that the two worst-performing funds exclude these stocks seems likely to be the biggest driver of their underperformance relative to their peers, not the fact that they have higher turnover.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income and current gains. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets into a portfolio that primarily consists of dividend-paying stocks. These stocks provide the fund with an income in the form of dividend payments. However, as they are common stock, the fund also has the opportunity to earn some money by selling the shares at a gain. This fund takes things a bit further than just a basic dividend stock investing strategy, though. The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust also sells call options against some of the common stocks that it has in its portfolio. The basic objective here is for the fund to receive an upfront payment from the buyer of the option that serves almost like a synthetic dividend from its portfolio. The effective yield on this strategy can be quite high, especially if the option expires out-of-the-money (for example, read this). The fund pools together all of the money that it collects from these various sources and then pays it out to its investors, net of the fund’s own expenses. When we consider the profit potential of all three strategies, we can probably assume that this business model would allow the shares of the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to boast a very high yield.

This is indeed the case, as the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0562 per share ($0.6744 per share annually), which gives the fund an 8.36% yield at the current share price. This fund has been remarkably consistent with respect to its distribution in recent years, although its history prior to 2014 was not nearly as attractive:

For the most part, this distribution track record should appeal to most investors who are interested in receiving a safe and consistent distribution from the fund. After all, the fund has generally maintained or increased its distribution over most of the past ten years. In fact, the market calamities that occurred in 2018, 2020, and 2022 had no real impact on it. This is something that we would ordinarily expect from a covered call-writing fund, since the strategy itself tends to reduce the impact of market volatility on the fund’s portfolio.

However, the fund’s past performance is not necessarily the most important thing for anyone who is considering purchasing shares of this fund today. After all, investors who buy the fund today will receive the current yield at the current price and will not be adversely affected by things that occurred in the past. As such, the most important thing for any investor today is how well the fund will be able to sustain its distribution going forward. Let us investigate this.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is a much more recent report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, which is very nice to see. There were quite a few things that occurred in the overall market during the second half of 2023, after all.

First, the summer months were characterized by a secular bear market as market participants were becoming more accustomed to the possibility that interest rates would be staying high for an extended period of time, and they were generally punishing many common stocks in response. This affected long-duration stocks such as the mega-cap technology companies more than it did short-duration stocks such as oil and gas companies, but it still had a broad enough impact that it may have caused the fund to experience some asset declines. The exact reverse environment occurred in the final two months of the year, as euphoric investors began to bid up the price of just about every asset in the anticipation that low-interest rates would be with us very shortly, and we would once again have an accommodative central bank.

This environment persists to this day, as a few officials at the Federal Reserve have suggested that we may have a return to quantitative easing, even though short-term rates will remain higher than 0%. Thus, the fund almost certainly had the opportunity to realize some capital gains profits.

During the full-year period, the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust received $48,706,222 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. We need to subtract the amount that the fund paid in foreign withholding taxes from this total, which gives the fund a total investment income of $48,037,413 during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $34,246,184 available to shareholders. This was, unfortunately, nowhere close enough to cover the $135,982,780 that the fund distributed to its shareholders over the full-year period. At first glance, this might be concerning, as the fund obviously failed to fully cover its distribution payouts out of net investment income.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, the fund might be able to sell some of the common stocks in its portfolio at a gain. The fund also receives premiums from the sale of the call options that it writes. Realized capital gains and received option premiums are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they do obviously result in money coming into the fund that could be paid out to its shareholders.

The fund, fortunately, did manage to have some success at earning money from these alternative sources over the full-year period. It reported net realized gains of $102,886,094 along with another $12,843,150 net unrealized gains in the period. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $11,959,556 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the year. Thus, the fund did overall manage to cover its distributions during the period. This is very nice to see as it should mean that the distribution is at very little risk of being reduced in the near future.

Valuation

As of March 1, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a net asset value of $9.00 per share but its shares only trade at $8.11 each. This gives the fund’s shares a 9.89% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is nowhere near as attractive as the 11.30% discount that the fund’s shares have had on average over the past year, but it is still a very reasonable discount that represents a good entry point for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a rather interesting closed-end fund that runs a different portfolio than many other common equity funds. The fund invests its assets in dividend-paying stocks rather than growth stocks, which has unfortunately caused it to underperform many of its peers over the past ten years. However, the fund does have one of the higher yields among common equity funds, and it only has covered call options written against half of its portfolio. Thus, investors gain the combination of the benefits inherent in a covered call-writing strategy without sacrificing all of the potential upside. The fund also managed to cover its distribution over the last year and trades at a reasonably attractive discount on net asset value right now, so everything generally checks out.

I am going to assign a buy rating to BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund, but that comes with a major caveat. I do not expect that this fund will outperform the market, as its covered call strategy pretty much ensures that it will not outperform during a raging bull market. I also do not see a real catalyst for the fund’s portfolio to outperform the more technology-heavy portfolios boasted by other covered call funds. However, this fund does look pretty good for what it is, and it should be a reasonable, if unremarkable, income vehicle for investors.