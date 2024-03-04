Fortune Brands: Positive Outlook But Stock Lacks Margin Of Safety

Suchada Tansirimas/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) is a company that produces and sells home and security products. FBIN’s historical revenue growth has been volatile, and it started to decline in 2022. Despite that, margins were robust throughout the period. For 2023, revenue continued to decline due to lower volume, and its margins contracted year-over-year but slightly. Looking ahead, the housing market and consumer demand outlook are positive. In addition, FBIN has been performing well in the fast-growing smart home market. Despite the positive outlook, my relative valuation model indicates modest upside potential of only 4%, and on this note, I am recommending a hold rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

In 2020, FBIN reported revenue year-over-year growth of ~5.7%. This growth is driven by higher volume and price increases. In 2021, its revenue growth continued to accelerate, and it reported a growth rate of 32.6%. This strong double-digit growth was driven by higher volume, increased pricing, and the acquisition of Larson. However, in 2022, revenue started to decline, with a reported decrease of 1.6%. The decline was attributed to China’s slowing housing market and declining sales volume due to distribution partners’ inventory reductions.

Moving down its P&L, it's clear that FBIN’s gross profit margin and operating margin before charges and gains were robust over the years despite fluctuating revenue growth. In 2022, its gross profit margins were ~40.9% and its operating margin before charges and gains was ~17.1% vs. 2020’s 40.42% and 14.10%, respectively. Overall, management did well in preserving FBIN’s margins despite facing a tough macroenvironment.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

FY2023 Earnings Analysis

For FY2023, sales continued to decrease and were down 2% year-over-year to ~$4.6 billion. Additionally, organic sales were down 6% year-over-year as well. Sales decreased due to lower volume and international market sales. However, its acquisition of ASSA and Aqualisa partially offset it. Based on the following sales segment breakdown, water innovation’s year-over-year growth was flat. The 14% increase in the security segment was offset by a 12% decrease in the outdoor segment. The outdoor segment’s decrease was driven by lower demand and FBIN’s inventory response to the softer demand.

Apart from sales decreasing, operating margins for all three segments were down year-over-year as well due to inventory actions. Water innovation was down 1.5%, outdoor fell 2.8%, and security fell 6.4%. On a consolidated basis, operating margin was down 3.1% year-over-year. However, the decrease is minimal, and when compared to 2022, FBIN’s margins are still robust given the weakness in net sales.

Earnings Release Author's Chart

Positive Housing Market and Consumer Demand Outlook

According to Fannie Mae’s December 2023 Home Purchase Sentiment Index [HPSI], the index increased to 67.2. The HPSI is an index that tracks end consumers’ housing attitudes and intentions. The growth in the HPSI this month is a good indication of improved consumer confidence and also an increased expectation of future rates to fall.

Fannie Mae

Due to the current shortage of housing in the US, the price of housing increased, which forced many homebuyers, such as first-timers and existing homeowners, to wait and stop buying homes due to affordability issues. In addition, the high mortgage rate is not helping them either. In December 2023, the price was up 0.2% based on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, hitting an all-time high.

For 2024, the Fed has already indicated that three interest rate cuts will likely be coming for this year. Once the Fed confirms and starts to cut interest rates, it should lower mortgage rates as well, and this will potentially provide the tailwind that the housing market needs to start growing. In addition, management stated that they are seeing signals that the housing market is reaching the demand trough. They are expecting growth in the housing market to come soon.

Quote: “As we enter 2024, we are starting to see signs that we may be reaching the demand trough and consumer, and trend data indicates growth should return in the not distant future”

Strong and Fast-Growing Smart Home Market

Investor Relations Investor Relations

According to FBIN’s estimates, the global smart home market is currently valued at ~$94 billion. By 2030, it is expected to grow to ~$338 billion, giving it a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20%. The global smart home market can be segmented into five areas. Two segments that FBIN touches on are safety and security, which accounts for 26%, and energy and water control, which takes up 9%. Therefore, the addressable market for FBIN is ~$100 billion.

In order to capture growth in this fast-growing smart home market, FBIN has been in this segment since 2020. From 2020 to 2022, its connected product sales have tripled. As of 3Q23, there are ~4 million connected user lifetime activations. In its 4Q23 earnings results, FBIN’s digital and connected products, which include products such as smart water networks and connected residential locks, are reaching ~$250 million in sales. In addition, its user base is steadily growing as well. As a result of the strong performance, management believes this segment could potentially reach sales in the billions as they work towards introducing new connected products and converting existing non-smart products into smart ones. Therefore, looking ahead, I anticipate the growth in the smart home market combined with FBIN’s consistent innovation to bolster its growth outlook.

Relative Valuation

FBIN operates in the building products industry. In terms of size, it is smaller than its peers. FBIN’s market capitalization is ~$10.2 billion, while its peers’ median is ~$14.5 billion, representing 0.7x of the median.

In terms of growth outlook, FBIN underperformed its peers, as its forward revenue growth rate of 2.65% is lower than its peers’ median of 3.48%. Next, moving onto profitability, FBIN also underperformed its peers in net income margin TTM despite having a higher gross profit margin TTM. FBIN’s gross profit TTM of 41.79% is higher than its peers’ median of 40.93%. Despite a higher gross profit margin, FBIN’s net income margin TTM of 8.74% is lower than its peers’ median of 14.63%.

Currently, FBIN’s forward P/E ratio of 18.94x is trading below its peers’ median of 19.51x. Given its underperformance in forward revenue growth rate and net income margin TTM, I argue that it is fair for FBIN to be trading below its peers’ median P/E ratio. However, given that FBIN’s P/E discount to peers is only 3%, it is insufficient. In order to remain conservative, I will be applying a higher discount of 5% to 18.94x, and this gives me ~18x.

The market 2024 revenue estimate for FBIN is ~$4.85 billion, while 2025 is ~$5.11 billion. In terms of EPS, the 2024 market estimate is ~$4.29 and the 2025 estimate is ~$4.81. Given the growth catalysts discussed above, the market estimate is justified as they echo the same sentiments. By applying 18x to FBIN’s 2025 EPS estimate, my target share price is $86.58, which represents a modest upside potential of 4%.

Author's Valuation Model

Risk

The risk of holding FBIN would be in relation to the positive housing demand outlook and FBIN’s ability to manage its margins despite fluctuating revenue growth. If housing demand were to increase when the Fed announces interest rate cuts, this scenario would bolster FBIN’s forward growth outlook, potentially allowing it to reach peers’ median forward revenue growth rate. In addition, if the following year's revenue starts to turn positive and grow, FBIN will report higher EPS due to its ability to maintain robust margins. In such cases, the market might revise its expectations upward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FBIN’s past revenue growth has been fluctuating, as it reported growth in 2020 and 2021 but a decline in 2022 and 2023. Despite the volatility in revenue growth, management did a great job at maintaining its margins through the same period as there was barely any movement.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, the housing market outlook and consumer demand for it are positive, as it is expected that the Fed will cut interest rates, which would lower the mortgage rate and increase housing demand. In addition, FBIN has been actively expanding into the fast-growing smart home market with consistent innovation and new product launches. Despite the positive outlook, my valuation model indicates a modest upside potential of only 4%. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating for FBIN.