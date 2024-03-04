Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SOXL: Best Way To Short AI

ValueAnalyst
Summary

  • Shorting high-flying stocks like Nvidia and AMD can be risky, but the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF offers a more diversified approach.
  • The ETF seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, but it has historically underperformed.
  • Reasons for underperformance include high expense ratio, extreme portfolio turnover, and underlying fees associated with the index swap.

Shorting high-flying stocks, like Nvidia (NVDA) or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), can be nerve-racking, as Super Micro Computer (SMCI) bears found out, painfully, since the start of this year:

The Direxion Daily

ValueAnalyst
You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SOXL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Today, 5:51 PM
Is anyone as confused by this article as I am? Why not just buy SOXS - the semiconductor 3X Bear if you truly believe in a downdraft coming? I also do not know where the numbers for SOXL were pulled from. SOXL is: 1 month +42%, 6 Mo +107%, 1yr +234%, 5 yr +473% and 10 yr +3645%.
Today, 5:53 PM
@SMTMC Your question is answered in the article: "In general, Leveraged ETFs decay due to the compounding effect of daily returns, the volatility of the market, and the cost of leverage. This structural decay is why I recommend shorting the 3X Bull ETF rather than buying its sister, the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X ETF"
Today, 5:17 PM
Someone was shorting and got wiped out. lol. Past 5 years up 534%. Long $SOXL
Today, 5:18 PM
@SOXLTQQQ Congrats on an amazing trade! Where do you think this 3X Bull ETF goes from here?
Today, 5:01 PM
Let’s say I had 8k shares and am up from $125k to $400k. If I sell do I get charged 1 pct of the $400k or the $125k cost basis? Thx ;)
Today, 5:10 PM
@jdonovan42 Thanks for the question! The management fee of any ETF is incorporated into the daily price, so you don't get charged on top of that.
