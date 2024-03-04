gorodenkoff

Proto Labs, Inc.'s (NYSE:PRLB) business continues to tread water, with soft revenue growth and depressed profit margins. Some of this can be attributed to the macro environment, but much of it is the result of changing competitive dynamics and a greater reliance on businesses with poor economics.

I previously suggested Proto Labs was an overlooked opportunity, based on its growth potential and low valuation, and I continue to believe that this is the case, although there are now better opportunities available in the space.

While Proto Labs' valuation looks reasonably appealing relative to its own past, it is priced broadly in line with comparable companies. Forward returns are likely to be determined by Proto Labs' ability to maintain growth and improve its profit margins. While the company is taking steps in this direction, a return to pre-COVID levels of profitability seems unlikely. Regardless, Proto Labs has a solid balance sheet and is still generating healthy cash flows, which should help to limit downside risk.

Market

While manufacturing conditions generally continue to deteriorate, there are signs of stabilization. Proto Labs has suggested that manufacturing demand remains a problem, although the company believes that it is taking market share. In terms of end markets, aerospace and automotive were areas of relative strength in the fourth quarter. These are relatively small contributors for Proto Labs, though, with the company more dependent on healthcare and electronics.

Figure 1: Manufacturing Business Conditions (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Despite a soft demand environment, Proto Labs' growth has begun to rebound in recent quarters, although some of this is the result of easier comps. The operating environment remains cloudy though, with Proto Labs’ order levels below expectations in December and early January. Performance in February was reportedly more in line with historical trends.

Figure 2: Comparable Company Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Proto Labs

Proto Labs offers a comprehensive digital manufacturing service, producing custom and complex parts for customers through both its own facilities and network partners. Proto Labs recently combined its factory and network offerings, and the manufacturing partner network has been rebranded to Proto Labs Network. Proto Labs believes that this strategy is paying off, with the network business growing 70% in 2023.

Proto Labs has been trying to drive injection molding and CNC machining growth. The company achieved modest injection molding growth in 2023, although this part of the business remains well below its 2021 peak. Proto Labs has stated that it is winning larger orders with strategic customers after making investments in quality, pricing, and consultative design services. Proto Labs is also gaining more injection molding orders in cases where customers benefit from combined factory and network performance.

CNC machining revenue fulfilled by the Proto Labs network grew 80% in 2023. Proto Labs' network offers customers lower prices at longer lead times, improved tolerances, broader finishing options, and larger and more complex part designs.

Proto Labs' business has historically been targeted more at prototyping, but the company is now trying to address more production use cases, which is a larger market. Injection molding is particularly important for satisfying the needs of production customers, and Proto Labs' network is able to fulfill these larger orders. Whether Proto Labs can successfully drive adoption in production use cases will likely be a large determinant of future growth and the company's value.

As part of this shift, Proto Labs is reducing its focus on attracting new customers and making a larger effort to further penetrate existing customers. Proto Labs served over 53,000 customers in 2023 and serves 85% of the Fortune 500 in its target industries. This move makes sense given that macro conditions are stifling demand, but it also raises questions about Proto Labs' ability to continue winning new customers long-term.

Financial Analysis

Proto Labs’ revenue was $125 million USD in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 7.2% YoY in constant currency. Proto Labs Network generated $22.5 million USD revenue, up 49% YoY in constant currency. Growth was particularly strong in Europe in 2023, likely driven by a rebound from weak results in 2022. Injection molding and CNC machining continue to drive Proto Labs’ growth, while 3D printing and sheet metal were both relatively soft.

Proto Labs expects to generate $120-128 million USD revenue in the first quarter, representing -5% to 2% YoY growth. Guidance assumes that performance will remain in line with historical trends through the remainder of the first quarter, rather than January's depressed levels.

Figure 3: Proto Labs Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Proto Labs)

Both factory and network gross profit margins have been improving, but revenue mix is an ongoing headwind. Factory margin gains are being driven by automation, and network margin gains are the result of improvements in Proto Labs’ AI-enabled pricing algorithms.

Proto Labs Network non-GAAP gross margin was only 33.6% in the fourth quarter, and this segment is currently driving growth. Injection molding is one of Proto Labs’ higher margin services, and its lack of growth in recent years has also been a headwind.

Figure 4: Proto Labs Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Proto Labs)

In addition to declining gross profit margins, Proto Labs is facing rising operating expenses as it tries to drive growth in the face of increased competition and weaker demand. In particular, the burden of sales and marketing expenses continues to rise.

While Proto Labs' profitability has collapsed over the past 5 years, cash flows have held up reasonably well. This is largely the result of rising depreciation and amortization expenses and declining CapEx. Proto Labs generated $73 million USD in cash from operations in 2023 and repurchased $44 million USD of shares (vast majority of free cash flow).

Figure 5: Proto Labs Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Proto Labs)

Conclusion

While Proto Labs, Inc.'s valuation appears attractive relative to its own history, the company's growth and profitability prospects are worse. While this is probably the result of the macro environment, Proto Labs also faces more competition than in the past. Margins and growth are likely to recover in a healthier demand environment, but some of the deterioration in margins is structural. Proto Labs could generate strong returns for shareholders, but this will likely require success in production use cases.