JetBlue And Spirit Merger Termination Isn't The End Of The World

Summary

  • JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines have mutually agreed to terminate their merger, with JetBlue paying Spirit Airlines a $69 million fee.
  • JetBlue's decision to terminate the merger allows the airline to avoid taking on additional debt and focus on reshaping its path to profitability.
  • Spirit Airlines, despite facing bankruptcy risks, believes it can improve its financials and become cash flow positive as soon as this month.
  • Both stocks traded vastly higher pre-merger and a more normalized domestic fare market could allow a return to those higher stock prices.
JetBlue To Attempt Hostile Takeover Of Spirit Airlines

Joe Raedle

In a surprise move, JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced plans to mutually terminated their merger agreement. The move isn't shocking after the judge originally blocked the merger, but the airlines had

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

