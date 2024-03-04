Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (SMIZF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.95K Followers

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCPK:SMIZF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Baos - Head, Investor Relations

Gabriel Escarrer - President & Chief Executive Officer

Andre Gerondeau - Chief Operating Officer

Angel Luis Rodríguez - Chief Financial Officer

Juan Ignacio Pardo - Chief Real Estate Officer

Conference Call Participants

João Safara Silva - Santander

Jaina Mistry - Jefferies

Andre Juillard - Deutsche Bank

Iñigo Egusquiza - Kepler

Fernando Abril-Martorell - Alantra

Stephane Baos

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Meliá's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I am Stephane Baos, Head of Investor Relations. For the time being, all participants will be in the listen-only mode. After the presentation, anybody who is interested will have a chance to ask questions so we can cover any additional doubts. Please note, this event is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion this afternoon will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today.

This afternoon, as usual, on the call with me today are Gabriel Escarrer, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Andre Gerondeau, our Chief Operating Officer; Angel Luis Rodríguez our Chief Financial Officer; Juan Ignacio Pardo, our Chief Real Estate Officer; and myself. Our President and CEO will provide an overall overview for the company's performance. Andre will then review our fourth quarter onwards. Following today's remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

In any case the Investor Relations team will be available following this conference call to give you a chance to clarify anything else you might need. You can find our earnings release on our Investor Relations website at meliahotelsinternational.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SMIZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMIZF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.