Bitcoin Elevates

Mar. 04, 2024 6:40 PM ETBTC-USD, GBTC, BTG-USD, BCH-USD, BCHG, OBTC, XBTC, BITO
Summary

  • Bitcoin is up 6% on the day, bringing it right above $67,000 for the first time since the record high from 11/8/21.
  • The current streak of 847 calendar days without a record close is the second-longest streak, next to the recovery from the late 2017 peak.
  • The rapid rise in Bitcoin prices this year has resulted in prices flying above the 50 DMA.

Gold Colored Bitcoin Symbol On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Black Background

MicroStockHub

As we discussed in the Morning Lineup today, equities' sleepy start to the week serves as a sharp contrast to surging Bitcoin prices.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is up 6% on the day, bringing it right above $67,000 for the first

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

