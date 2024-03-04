Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HP Inc. (HPQ) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference - (Transcript)

Mar. 04, 2024 6:40 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.95K Followers

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Enrique Lores - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Enrique Lores

[Starts Abruptly] And we continue to think that the second half will be stronger, driven from the consumer side on stronger seasonality that we see every year and then some recovery on the commercial side, driven especially by window refresh age of the installed base that we know what we expect is going to be a tailwind for us through the second half. So that's kind of the summary of what we reported.

We also shared that we have started -- restarted our share buyback program we bought about $500 million of shares, which is aligned to what we have been saying and investors should expect that through the year, we stay active every quarter. It may be different quarter by quarter, but we will be active every quarter and return 113% of free cash flow with the two caveats we always make and there's better opportunities arise. And while we stay within our leverage rate of below 2%, exactly.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Erik Woodring

[Technical Difficulty] I would say PCs are top of investors' minds today. You guided the PC market to, let's call it, low single-digit growth in fiscal '24. And you kind of mentioned this jugs the position of near-term kind of federal and large enterprise caution, but there are a number of factors, I think we can agree that support an upgrade cycle, the age of the installed base, the size of the installed base, AI PC launches, Windows 10 refresh. So maybe my question is like what do you believe is the catalyst that unlocks the spend and gets these large enterprises to shift from caution to we're going to turn the spigot on and start

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HPQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HPQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.