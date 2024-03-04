Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management presents at Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.95K Followers

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference Call March 4, 2024 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Hani Abouhalka - Company Group Chairman, Robotics and Digital, Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Jennings - Cowen

Joshua Jennings

We are going to get started with our next fireside chat session. We are thrilled to be moving down the medical devices track with executive from Johnson & Johnson's MedTech business unit. We have Hani Abouhalka, Company Group Chairman, Robotics and Digital, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. Hani, thanks so much for joining us today at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. Thanks to the J&J team for joining as well, the IR team.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joshua Jennings

Would love to just get start off from a high level. You've been at Johnson & Johnson for 20-plus years. You have had experience across most divisions within the J&J MedTech business. There's the 2019 acquisitions of Auris and Verily, the Verily stake of Verb Surgical, a lot of internal efforts. You guys have been delivering the OTTAVA soft tissue robot program. But I guess the initial question is just, from a high level, where do the Johnson & Johnson's robotics and digital surgery R&D capabilities stand today versus, I guess, pre-'19, where you acquired Auris and the Verily stake?

Hani Abouhalka

Well, just first, thank you for having us here. It's incredibly an honor for us to be here and I'm grateful for the opportunity. I've been with the company for 24 years, and I worked with our different specialties across the platform but also different geographies. And throughout that period, one thing never changed is we have incredible people really trying to do what's best for patients in all our specialties. And that's very, very inspiring. On robotics, I'll share this with you because it was a bit

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.