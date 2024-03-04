J. Michael Jones

After languishing over much of 2023, shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have had a strong run over recent months, as hopes for an economic soft landing have improved. In October, I rated Synchrony a “strong buy” and since then shares have returned 46%. Given such a large move, now is an appropriate to determine whether to take profits. While I expect the company to remain solidly profitable, I expect capital returns to moderate materially and would sell shares here.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s fourth quarter, Synchrony earned $1.03, which is down from $1.26 last year, though it did still beat consensus by $0.09. For the full year, SYF earned $5.19. During the year, we have seen results steadily deteriorate as consumer delinquencies have risen. Indeed, SYF earned a 14.7% return on tangible in Q4 from consistently above 20% levels in prior quarters. As you can see below, the share of loans 90+ days past due has been steadily rising, and while allowances for credit losses have risen to $10.6 billion, as a share of loans they have fallen.

Synchrony Financial

As I have argued in the past, I believe much of this deterioration was to be expected. Indeed, the strong performance in shares points to the weakness being “less bad” than feared. In the aftermath of the pandemic, there was so much government stimulus that delinquencies fell dramatically. As this stimulus faded, it was only natural for credit losses to increases. During 2021/2022, SYF was building reserves, awaiting to happen. And now, it is allowing its percent reserved to be slowly drawn down by charge-offs.

Indeed, in Q4, net charge-offs rose to 5.58% from 3.48% last year and 4.6% in Q3. Higher charge-offs are obviously never a good thing, but it is important to note that SYF underwrites its business to target a 5.5-6.0% charge-off level. Essentially, SYF has enjoyed a few years of extra-profits as charge-offs were low, and the business is now at where it should be. The question though is whether we stay in this 5.5-6.0% range, or if credit losses continue to rise.

As you can see below, assuming unemployment rises modestly to 4% by the end of 2024 and the economy expands by 1.7%, Synchrony has provided the following guidance. It essentially expects charge-offs to rise only modestly from Q4 levels with a peak in H1 (charge-offs and delinquencies can also exhibit seasonality with declines in Q2 as tax refunds are paid out and used by consumers to reduce debt). These economic assumptions also seem reasonable; if anything the expectation for higher unemployment appears somewhat conservative. If this guidance plays out, SYF would likely have to set aside ~$6.5 billion in provisions for credit losses, which would leave it with about $5.35-$5.85 in EPS.

Synchrony Financial

In my last write-up on SYF, I defended its rising credit losses as a “return to normalcy” from post-COVID disruptions. I still largely believe this to be the case. However, I am somewhat more concerned that credit losses could be a bit higher, leaving this charge-off guidance optimistic. The most pessimistic argument is that charge-offs rose by nearly 1% sequentially. Now, SYF may have tried to “clear the deck” for 2024 and pull-forward charge-offs given strong year to date 2023 results, but that is a large sequential increase. To go from such a large increase in Q4 to just a ~30bp full year increase in 2024 feels optimistic, given 90+ delinquencies are still rising.

Indeed, according to management, delinquency levels are now slightly above the 2017-2019 average. This is not just the case for SYF but for the industry, as you can see below. Now, I would emphasize 2017-2019 were relatively low delinquency years—the economy was strong then. As such, being a bit worse than this period is not a poor result. However, it does create the risk charge-offs run a bit hotter.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

To be clear, I am not arguing for 10% or even 8% charge-offs, jus that we could see ongoing momentum in delinquencies push charge-offs into the 6.5-7% range for a time. In other words, we could see a somewhat below-average underwriting outcome that reduces profits, but not a spiral in losses that will materially erode capital. I feel this way because US consumers are still in strong shape. Credit card debt relative to disposable income is still a bit below pre-COVID levels, which should limit how far delinquencies and losses rise.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Additionally, consumers’ real incomes are still rising. All else equal, rising real incomes should make it easier to afford debt payments. Indeed, the magnitude of the increases in 2020-2021 from government stimulus helps to explain why credit losses fell to historic lows. I would note that while this income is still rising, it did slow in January, as inflation came in a bit hotter. One month does not make a trend, but if inflation stays higher for longer, that could squeeze incomes somewhat and provide modest upward pressure to delinquencies.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

It is also important to recognize that even at a 5.5-6.5% loss rate, SYF is an immensely profitable company. That is because interest rates on credit card balances are so large. Indeed in Q4, net interest income rose by 9%to $4.5 billion. Net interest margins remain strong at 15.1% though this was down 48bp from last year, as deposit costs continue to rise. It is now paying 4.55% on liabilities. Its asset yield did rise 55bps with a loan yield of 21.19%. Essentially, loan losses are eating up about 1/3 of its net interest income, leaving plenty of profits for shareholders.

Still, higher credit losses are the primary reason we have seen profits come under pressure. In Q4, provisions for credit losses were $1.8 billion, up $600 million from last year. There were $1.4 billion of charge-offs, so on net, SYF added $400 million to reserves. As noted earlier, I am expecting about $6.5 billion in reserves during 2024. This is due to my expectation for about 6% charge-offs and an ongoing modest reduction in allowances as a share of loans.

One challenge for shares going forward is that we are likely to see much lower capital returns than in past year. SYF has been an aggressive repurchaser of its stock with its share count down by 7.7% in 2023 and halved since 2016. I expect this to slow in 2024. This is largely driven by the fact SYF has less excess capital. It has a 12.2% common equity tier one ratio, down from 13.3% last year given share repurchases, loan growth, and a 50bp impact from CECL regulatory changes (they only impact statutory capital, not GAAP results). As SYF’s loan balances grow, it needs to hold more capital against them to maintain the same capital ratio, forcing it to retain earnings.

In 2023, SYF saw loan balances rose by 11% to $103 billion. Purchase volumes rose by 3% with average accounts up by 5%. The average account balance rose by 8% to $1,394. In 2024, it expects 6-8% loan growth. With capital having fallen 110bp over the past year, it will need to retain more earnings than in the past to avoid capital falling much further. Now, I would note that the company has two pending transactions, which on net will add 30bp to capital. It is acquiring $2.2 billion in loans from Ally (ALLY), which will reduce capital by 50bp. Offsetting this, the sale of its Pets Best unit will add 80bp of capital.

I was struck however that on its earnings call, management listed organic growth, then its dividend, and only then buybacks as its three capital priorities. It currently has a $600 million authorization and does pay a 2.5% dividend. Given ongoing business growth, I expect SYF to do $400-800 million in buybacks in 2024 from $1.1 billion last year, in order to maintain capital, given these priorities.

That will still reduce the share count by about 3.5-4%. The fact shares have risen so much may also be playing a part in management de-prioritizing buybacks. It is also possible the company does increase its preferred stock issuance and do slightly more repurchases, but the fact SYF is now moving from having excess capital it could easily deploy to capital optimization speaks to the fact the “capital return” thesis that had underpinned shares is now finalizing.

With shares now over 7x normalized earnings, capital returns fading, and trading at 1.5x book value, the “cheapness” I saw in shares under my “normalizing” credit environment is now largely complete. Additionally, in the near-term, while I do not expect credit to deteriorate too much, I fear losses may peak a bit higher than management’s base case, a risk shares no longer appear to be pricing in. An incremental 0.5% in charge-offs is worth about $1 in EPS. So, if we see charge-offs migrate to 6.5%, EPS would be closer to $4.50.

If we see shares move back down to $35, I would be a buyer again as we would be below 8x earnings even in this more conservative scenario and at ~1.25x book value. With shares at $40, I see limited upside if the more benign credit environment plays out. Given this recent run and with shares past fair value amidst slowing buyback, I would take profits in SYF, which remains a solid company but no longer as attractive an investment. If shares drop below $35, an opportunity could re-emerge, but for now, investors should sell and wait for a better opportunity.