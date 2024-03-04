Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTSL: Not A Good Entry Point, But An Attractive Hold (Rating Downgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.27K Followers

Summary

  • First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in leveraged loans.
  • Despite rising interest rates, leveraged loans have delivered robust returns in the past year due to their floating-rate nature.
  • The fund has gained over 6.5% since our last rating, with low volatility, and currently offers a 30-day SEC yield in excess of 8%.
  • The spread between leveraged loans and risk-free assets has narrowed significantly, making FTSL less attractive to new investors.
  • FTSL remains a good holding for existing investors due to its potential for continued high yields and its resilience in case of market downturns.

Man and woman carrying large orange bar graph

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Leveraged loans have proven themselves as the 'go-to' asset class during this monetary tightening cycle. With an aggressive Fed that raised rates repeatedly, but an economy that refused to bend and has proven resilient, leveraged loans have been one

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.27K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FTSL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.