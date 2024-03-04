Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Leveraged loans have proven themselves as the 'go-to' asset class during this monetary tightening cycle. With an aggressive Fed that raised rates repeatedly, but an economy that refused to bend and has proven resilient, leveraged loans have been one of the few places where investors could have made very attractive risk/reward returns.

We have repeatedly praised the asset class, especially when the market started pricing in aggressive rate cuts, and thus some market pundits started talking about the forward unattractiveness of floating rate loans.

In today's environment, though, we are witnessing a different dynamic. While we believe rates will stay higher for longer, with a first Fed cut in mid-2024, we are nonetheless witnessing record tight credit spreads.

We first started covering the First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in mid-2023 with a buy rating, and are now re-visiting the name given the extended move in leveraged loan spreads. Since our rating, the ETF is up significantly:

The fund is up over +6.5% with a low volatility and standard deviation and is currently yielding over 8% on a 30-day SEC yield basis.

We are seeing a number of 'alarmist' articles being published around this asset class, and we strongly disagree with them. While we have seen a tick-up in default rates and a significant tightening in spreads, we believe FTSL no longer represents an attractive buying opportunity, but at the same time, it is a solid fund to hold. In this article, we are going to outline what has happened since our last coverage of the name and our view on moving the rating to 'Hold' on the name.

Rates have stayed higher for longer

Rates have surprised many pundits by staying higher for longer. Not that long ago, back in December 2023, the market was pricing aggressive cuts, with the first one starting in March 2024. It is no longer the case, with most analysts at large banks penciling in mid-2024 rate changes from the Fed. That translates to higher SOFR rates until that point, which in turn means leveraged loans will keep yielding high returns.

Leveraged loans are floating rates, and they usually pay 1- or 3-months SOFR plus a spread. The fund holds 89% of its collateral in leveraged loans and, thus is most exposed to this asset class:

The collateral has an average yield to maturity of 8.3%, thus equivalent to a rough 300 bps over SOFR in terms of holdings. Most of the fund holdings are 'B' rated, with only 4% of the collateral in CCC names.

The math is very simple for FTSL. As long as rates stay high, the fund will deliver a high cash flow to holders. Even if the Fed aggressively cuts rates to 4% this year, the fund will still be able to deliver a yield of over 7% given its current collateral composition.

Credit spreads are extremely tight, not an attractive entry point

We are revisiting this name currently given the enormous tightening in credit spreads and the dissemination of some 'alarmist' research regarding this name. Spreads have indeed compressed:

The above represents the ICE BofA single-B high yield index OAS, a proxy that we can use for the leveraged loan space as well. We can observe from the graph an extreme tightening to 3.2%, from highs of 5.5% during the regional banks crisis in April 2023.

The markets are telling us a soft landing is coming, and credit spreads are now pricing such a narrative. If a soft landing does materialize, then expect credit spreads to stay low, all while rates will move lower as the Fed cuts.

FTSL has a duration of 0.5 years, hence its low volatility, thus a slow decrease in SOFR should have no material impact on its price. Just a decrease in dividend yield.

Conversely, if we do get a credit event and a widening in spreads, we can pencil in a -2% drawdown for this name, consistent with its historic performance.

While credit spreads are tight, and thus they do not represent an attractive entry point, the fund is nonetheless a valiant hold for an investor, given its limited drawdown profile even during risk-off scenarios.

1st lien loans have seniority in the capital structure

One forgotten aspect of funds like FTSL is their composition. The ETF contains mostly 1st lien leveraged loans, instruments that are senior in the capital structure. A 'lien' means a security is covered by hard assets owed by a certain company, and bondholders or equity holders need to see the 1st lien loans fully paid before getting any recoveries in case of a default.

This seniority in the capital structure accounts for the low volatility associated with leveraged loans, and their propensity to bottom out at high price levels. If we look at FTSL's price performance in the past years, we can observe the benefits of being invested in leveraged loans:

The fund is now very close to its pre-Fed tightening price, and more importantly, had a maximum drawdown of only -9% during the initial stages of the Fed cuts. Mind you that treasury funds had drawdowns exceeding -15% during the same time period due to their duration profile.

Since the initial shock from higher rates, the fund has only exhibited a -3.5% maximum drawdown profile, a very low number that speaks volumes regarding the robustness of the underlying asset class.

Conclusion

FTSL is a leveraged loan ETF. Unlike CEFs, exchange-traded funds do not run leverage in their structure outright (unless designated as a 2x fund via swaps), thus exhibiting lower volatility. We first started covering the name in August 2023 with a buy, and the fund has delivered since then. We do not expect Fed cuts until mid-2024, but credit spreads are indeed very narrow currently. We like the name and hold it, but do not think the current price point represents an attractive entry point anymore, thus our downgrade to 'Hold' for the name. We are of the opinion retail investors should ignore alarmist research on the name, and continue holding the fund until the Fed starts cutting rates, and we can reassess the time horizon and predicted dividend yield on the fund.