jiefeng jiang

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has been one of the beneficiaries of recent market growth, demonstrating a +9% YTD return amid an incredible rally in US big tech stocks. However, there's a "rotten apple" among the XLK ETF holdings. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which makes up almost a fifth of XLK holdings, has been completely missing out on the stock rally. Nonetheless, I see a potential catalyst that may bring back Apple to growth, at least as long as the market stays obsessed with the topic of AI.

In the short term, tech stocks are likely to face a long overdue pullback due to a variety of reasons, though I don't expect a fully-fledged bear market anytime soon. At this point, I give the XLK ETF a "Buy" rating as tech stocks will likely continue to drive growth throughout this year.

XLK ETF Overview

The key fact you should know about Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is that 41.96% of the whole ETF structure falls on just two companies: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT, 22.86%) and Apple (19.10%). You won't find Meta (NASDAQ:META), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) among the fund's top holdings, thus the XLK ETF can't provide you exposure to all of the Magnificent Seven stocks.

If you're fine with the ETF structure, then you'll enjoy a relatively small expense ratio of thus 0.09%, making the XLK ETF a solid option for long-term investors.

This Rally Is Tired, For Now

In the short term, a pullback is probable. Firstly, sentiment is stretched: Fear & Greed Index stays at 77 points, in the zone of extreme greed.

Secondly, the positioning in call options is extreme, indicating that investors are overly bullish regarding further growth.

Thirdly, a shutdown of the US government is still possible. Even though Congress managed to extend temporary funding, the new deadlines to approve funding are March 8 and March 22, 2024, when the US government may face a partial and full shutdown accordingly.

If Congress fails to further extend temporary funding or finally agree on the federal budget, that may serve as a powerful trigger for a correction in the US stock market.

Fourthly, a potential collapse of the New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) may expose the real scale of the commercial real estate (CRE) crisis. Even if the NYCB itself somehow survives the recent turmoil, some other US banks may get into trouble and cause shockwaves across the whole sector.

Given the stretched bullish sentiment in the US stock market, a potential panic in the banking sector may easily spread to other segments of the market, affecting tech stocks as well. However, any pullback in the tech sector won't be prolonged and thus can be used as a buying opportunity.

Apple's Take On AI May Reignite Investor's Sentiment Towards The Company

The XLK ETF gained +9.5% year-to-date, but there's plenty of potential for further growth, in my opinion. Apple, which has a large share in the XLK ETF, lagged behind other tech stocks in the XLK ETF, with a negative YTD return of -3.22%:

However, an announcement of iOS 18 may revive the interest of investors and lead to a new rally in Apple stock. Rumors say that iOS 18 will be one of the biggest iOS upgrades in history that will introduce a variety of AI features to supercharge Apple devices.

If Apple manages to properly implement and monetize AI features throughout the Apple ecosystem, that may allow the company to return the attention of investors, at least within the existing AI hype. Apple usually announces new versions of iOS during the WWDC conference every June and will release the software update in September, so this catalyst will take time to unveil.

Surely, Apple has plenty of problems like a lack of revenue growth and a lack of groundbreaking innovations (Vision Pro looks a bit too controversial, a dystopian type of innovation for me). Nevertheless, not so long ago, in 2022, Meta was aggressively bashed by the market for the exact same reasons and managed to make a spectacular comeback since then.

Non-Farm Payrolls In Focus

Another important consideration is the Federal Reserve's current stance toward its monetary policy. Even though the Fed stays somewhat hawkish and there are more and more opinions that the Fed may not cut rates at all this year, I think that the Fed will likely cut rates sooner rather than later.

The Fed currently has to balance out three things: inflation, employment, and high interest expenses of the US government caused by the Fed's interest rate hikes. While fiscal matters (including the high interest expenses) aren't a part of the Fed's official mandate, it would be extremely hard for Mr. Powell to ignore the pre-election political landscape in the US. For democrats, rate cuts are much needed not only to reduce the burden of interest expenses, but also to ensure that the labor market stays strong enough up until the elections.

In this regard, I expect the Fed to prioritize the labor market over inflation even in case inflation remains sticky amid deteriorating job growth in the US. It should be noted even despite that the job market seems strong so far, the underlying picture may be actually not as bright.

Even as Non-Farm Payrolls continue to beat expectations, there are also ongoing massive layoffs, especially in the tech industry. At some point, the scale of the layoffs may outpace the job growth, ultimately forcing the Fed to pivot in its monetary policy. Statistically, stocks don't always perform well after the Fed cuts rates, though the re-evaluation of the initially hawkish Fed's stance will likely support the stock market before the cuts themselves happen.

The Bottom Line

The current market and macro landscape are incredibly tricky to navigate, and investors should be ready that both the market and macro situation change rapidly within weeks or even days. As for the XLK ETF, Apple has enough potential to contribute to the ETF's performance, considering it's one of the few remaining US big tech companies that still hasn't jumped on the bandwagon of the AI hype.