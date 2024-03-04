Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Gladstone Investment Before The IPO Market Defrosts

Mar. 04, 2024 11:06 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)1 Comment
REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Rising interest rates have negatively impacted the value of income-producing investments, but business development companies have thrived.
  • Gladstone Investment is one of the best BDCs in the business, beating peers and the S&P 500.
  • If rates decline, GAIN can capitalize on a thawing IPO market.

New Ventures Taking Flight

imaginima

Rising rates have impacted asset classes across the board, ushering in an unprecedented era of investing. A rapidly rising Federal Funds rate impacted income-producing investments across the board as valuation pressure proved inescapable.

However, one sector remained insulated. In fact, rising rates

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.73K Followers
I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P500 REIT and Big Four firm, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Comments (416)
Very informative article. Thank you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GAIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.