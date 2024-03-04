Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 04, 2024 11:22 PM ETViant Technology Inc. (DSP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.96K Followers

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Kunzman - The Blueshirt Group

Tim Vanderhook - Co-Founder and CEO

Chris Vanderhook - Co-Founder and COO

Larry Madden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Laura Martin - Needham

Andrew Marok - Raymond James

Chris Kuntarich - UBS

Matt Condon - Citizens JMP

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Okay. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Viant's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is David and I will be your operator today.

Before I hand the call over to the Viant leadership team, I'd like to go over a few housekeeping notes for the program. As a reminder, this webinar is being recorded. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

And with that out of the way, I would now like to turn the call over to Nicole Kunzman with The Blueshirt Group.

Nicole Kunzman

Thank you, David. Good afternoon and welcome to Viant Technology's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today are Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Vanderhook, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer; and Larry Madden, Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you that we'll make forward-looking statements on our call today, including, but not limited to, our guidance for Q1 2024 and our platform development initiatives that are based on assumptions and subject to future events, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements in our entire safe harbor statement, please refer to the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DSP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DSP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.