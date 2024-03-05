Michael M. Santiago

A new theme has emerged in the fourth quarter for investors in business development companies: Credit quality.

A number of BDCs have disappointed here lately, including Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) and FS KKR Capital (FSK) whose reports caused a good amount of value destruction for shareholders.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) just reported earnings for 4Q-23 as well but hasn't seen a deterioration in its portfolio quality which was good news. Since Goldman Sachs BDC covered its dividend with net investment income and the stock is neither overvalued nor undervalued, I am staying with my Hold rating for now.

My Rating History

I modified my stock classification from Strong Buy To Hold in 3Q-23 due to Goldman Sachs BDC seeing a substantial deterioration in its credit quality. I maintain GSBD as a Hold after 4Q-23 earnings due to the BDC out-earning its dividend with net investment income and maintaining stable portfolio quality QoQ.

Portfolio Review, Originations

Goldman Sachs BDC maintained a First-Lien posture in the fourth quarter as 91% (unchanged QoQ) of portfolio investments were made in the First-Lien segment. This core investment in First Liens was complemented by substantially smaller investments in Second Liens, Unsecured Debt, Preferred Stock, Common Stock and Warrants. The BDC's portfolio value, however, fell to $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, down 1% QoQ, due to a higher level of loan repayments.

End Of Period Investments (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio fell as the BDC reported its second consecutive quarter of substantial loan sales/repayments. In 4Q-23, GSBD originated $166.2 million in new gross originations which was the second-highest level of any quarter in 2023. The uptick in gross originations is a trend that I see continuing in 2024, particularly with the central bank being open to rate cuts in an economy that doesn't produce a lesser amount of consumer price pressure.

Sales And Repayments (Goldman Sachs BDC)

A Major Positive: No Change In Credit Quality

Goldman Sachs BDC did well, relatively speaking, in terms of its credit quality profile: The BDC's portfolio quality remained stable compared to the prior quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a non-accrual ratio of 2.3% as it added one new investment to its non-accruals, but removed investments in three portfolio companies.

At the end of 2023, Goldman Sachs had investments in 10 portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing a net change of two investments compared to the end of 2022. The BDC has the opportunity to do workouts, support restructurings, and offer payment delays with regard to its non-accrual investments.

Furthermore, loan sales below par are also an opportunity, in some instances, to prevent any additional losses.

Drop In Net Investment Income Leads To Lower Margin Of Dividend Safety

Goldman Sachs BDC's net investment income fell, in both absolute dollar terms and on a per-share basis: 4Q-23 NII fell to $60.8 million, down 9% YoY (15% on a per share basis). Positive drivers were higher interest income which rose to $114.2 million, up 9% YoY, but which was offset by higher interest expenses.

Debt expenses rose 10% YoY to $28.1 million due to the central bank raising interest rates. Also, a negative contributing factor was the payment of an incentive fee to the manager in the amount of $13.0 million. My expectations for 2024 are that Goldman Sachs BDC will see growing pressure on its net investment income which is predominantly derived from its floating-rate loans.

I also think that more attention will be paid to the credit quality of BDCs in 2024 as the sector as a whole does not have many levers to pull to grow its NII in a low-rate environment. This is particularly true for those BDCs that made large floating-rate investments, like GSBD.

Net Investment Income (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Goldman Sachs BDC earned $0.56 per share in net investment income in the fourth quarter, reflecting a decline of 15% YoY due to higher interest expenses and incentive fee payments that offset growth in interest income from the company's mostly floating-rate loan investment portfolio.

With that being said, the BDC comfortably covered its dividend payout of $0.45 per share per quarter with net investment income.

The pay-out ratio deteriorated to 80% in 4Q-23, up from 67% in the prior quarter. However, the dividend has a reasonable margin of safety and I don't think that passive income investors have to worry about dividend sustainability in 2024.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

I Am Neutral On Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC is selling for a 2% discount to net asset value, which neither makes the BDC particularly expensive nor cheap. In 4Q-23, the BDC's net asset value moved up only 1 cent per share QoQ to $14.62. As I explained before, BDCs are subject to mark-to-market accounting rules and have to report their portfolio investments at fair value, which makes the net asset value a solid yardstick for intrinsic value.

Comparable BDCs are selling at prices near net asset value as well, so I don't think that GSBD stands out from a valuation perspective in any way, shape or form.

I think that GSBD, taking into account its stable credit quality and decent excess dividend coverage, is a solid Hold. I'd consider adding to my GSBD position at a reasonable discount to net asset value of 10% or higher, which reflects a potential buy point of $13.15.

Why Goldman Sachs BDC Might See A Higher/Lower Valuation Multiple

The credit quality situation needs to be carefully watched. If there was any takeaway from the earnings release, it was that the BDC's credit quality held up well QoQ, something that other BDCs couldn't say for themselves.

My concern besides credit quality extends to the company's floating-rate posture: 100% of GSBD's loans are floating-rate and the central bank has firmly put rate cuts for 2024 on the table, if inflation cools down. This could mean net investment income pressure for Goldman Sachs BDC and, possibly, a lower margin of dividend safety.

My Conclusion

Goldman Sachs BDC's non-accrual ratio did not get worse in the fourth quarter, on a QoQ basis, which was welcome news for passive income investors that have sweated a potential deterioration in credit quality.

Goldman Sachs BDC also reported a drop in net investment income due to higher interest expenses and incentive fees, but the dividend as such was well-covered by the BDC's income.

I consider GSBD to have a moderate margin of dividend safety and even with a contraction in net investment income in a lower-rate environment, the dividend should be safe in 2024.

Taking into account that the 2.3% non-accrual situation still needs a resolution, I am staying with my Hold stock classification.