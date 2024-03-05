Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DGI ETF Investors: Don't Make These Common Mistakes When Screening

Mar. 05, 2024 9:00 AM ETFDL, FDVV, PEY, SCHD
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DGI investors buy companies with long histories of increasing dividend payments. The strategy works because it shifts investors' attention to regular income payments, meaning they'll stay invested for longer.
  • ETFs can supercharge the DGI strategy through rebalancings, regularly allocating more to higher-yielding stocks. In addition, investors can take advantage of an ETF's unique structure to avoid tax consequences.
  • However, ETF screeners, as currently designed, are inadequate for DGI investors. They provide little to no information about an ETF's dividend safety, growth, or quality.
  • This article solves that problem and summarizes various dividend, profitability, growth, and valuation features for four DGI ETFs: SCHD, FDL, PEY, and FDVV.
  • My main goal is to help you become a better DGI investor. ETF screeners can be your launching pad to find a suitable long-term fund, but your analysis should not stop there.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Introduction

Dividend Growth Investing, or DGI, is a straightforward but popular investment strategy whereby an investor purchases shares of companies with long histories of paying and increasing dividend payments. The strategy works because it shifts the attention to dividend payments

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.6K Followers

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, FDVV, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDL--
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF
FDVV--
Fidelity High Dividend ETF
PEY--
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.