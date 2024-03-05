AVITA Medical: Unconvincing Growth Amid Fierce Competition In The Burn Care Sector

nuttapong punna/iStock via Getty Images

Financial and Market Analysis of AVITA Medical's Yearly Performance

AVITA Medical's (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock has been essentially flat since my initial "hold" recommendation last summer.

Despite a nearly 50% haircut between that recommendation in July and October, I maintained a "hold" recommendation, citing "positive revenue trajectory" and strong gross margins. However, I expressed concerns regarding the firm's "escalating SG&A costs, which have overshadowed the revenue uptick on a percentage basis YoY."

The company has since reported Q4 earnings, so it's time to take another look. For Q4, commercial revenue increased nearly 50% to $14.1 million. The company maintained a strong gross margin of 87.3%, which is improved compared to a full-year gross margin of 84.5%. Let's turn to the details for the full year:

Interestingly, as I pointed out in previous analyses, AVITA's S&M costs are outpacing revenues (on a percentage basis). For example, while revenue increased 46% year over year, S&M expenses increased 70% in the same period. The company's sales efficiency ratio (calculated by dividing the incremental revenue growth by the incremental S&M expense growth) is just 1.02. So, for every extra $1 spent on S&M, the company is only making $1.02 in revenue. While positive, this suggests only minimal return on their S&M investments. This low number could be due to several different reasons. Based on the financial accounting (information that is available to external parties, such as investors and analysts), I can only assume what the reason may be.

Since we're assessing an annual report from the company, we have more years to go off of.

The company clearly experienced significant revenue growth in the year ending in 2023. Prior to that (as shown above), revenue growth was essentially flat. But, again, the revenue growth in 2023 was, presumably, the result of higher S&M investments.

This does not appear to me to be natural growth. Let's continue to assess the growth.

As of the end of 2023, AVITA had 207 full-time and part-time employees. The previous year, the company had 126 (page 9). Let's calculate revenue per employee. For 2023, this figure is $242,240. For 2022: $273,180. This suggests the company is less efficient now than it was in 2022.

Let us try another: asset turnover. This metric determines how profitably a company uses its assets to generate sales. Asset turnover jumped from 38% in 2022 to 48% in 2023. This is an encouraging sign.

All in all, we have some mixed signals here. Yes, revenues are blossoming, but this seems to be the result of increased spending, rather than increasing demand for its products.

AVITA intends to further increase its headcount from "70 to 108 professionals in the first quarter of 2024 to maximize our ability to capitalize on the expanded label of full-thickness skin defects." On the regulatory front, RECELL GO is expected to achieve approval in May and will be launched the same month. Recall, RECELL GO is, essentially, a more efficient version of RECELL.

RECELL faces a lot of competition in the burn segment of healthcare. According to UpToDate recommendations, "While this preparation has been used in combination with other dressing (eg, Suprathel) with reports of improved healing, the evidence for this over dressings alone is lacking but will likely be addressed in future trials." So, while RCELL is promising, its advantage over other burn therapies is not yet apparent. This is likely limiting its utilization in burn centers and emergency departments. Moreover, this landscape is likely contributing to the company's near breakeven sales efficiency ratio.

Financial Health

According to AVITA's balance sheet, the combination of cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and investments totals approximately $89.1 million. When compared to its liabilities, which include various forms of debt and obligations totaling approximately $61.9 million, the company shows a liquidity position that allows for operational flexibility. The current ratio, calculated as total current assets divided by total current liabilities, is roughly 7.88, suggesting a strong ability to meet short-term obligations.

The net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $38.0 million. Given this outflow, the monthly cash burn rate is approximately $3.2 million, leading to a cash runway of about 28 months, assuming no changes in the burn rate or additional sources of capital. This calculation, however, is based on past performance and may not accurately predict future conditions.

Cash flow activities indicate a significant use of cash for operations and investments, while financing activities provide a net inflow, primarily through long-term debt. The reliance on external financing raises concerns, especially considering the net loss and negative cash flow from operations. Based on the data, the odds of AVITA requiring additional financing within the next twelve months are medium, considering its current cash position against the monthly burn rate and the potential need to support ongoing operations and development activities.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, with a market capitalization of $465.15 million and notable growth prospects, including analyst revenue projections indicating a jump to $80.37 million in 2024 (a 59.95% increase YoY) and further growth in subsequent years, the company presents a compelling growth trajectory. Its stock momentum outperforms the SPY over various timeframes, highlighting a robust +60.68% over the past three months.

Per Fintel, short interest stands at 501,871 shares, representing a moderate 2.02% float, which suggests a balanced market sentiment towards the stock. Institutional ownership shows a dynamic environment with 21 new positions and 21 sold-out positions, indicating active institutional engagement; notable institutions include Blackrock, Vanguard, and Geode Capital Management. Insider trades reveal a net activity of -1,763 shares over the past three months but a positive trend over the past twelve months with a net increase of 68,845 shares, suggesting mixed short-term sentiment but overall insider confidence in the company's direction.

Given these factors, the company's market sentiment is qualified as "mixed."

My Analysis and Recommendation

To sum up, AVITA's adventure has been a bit of a mixed bag thus far. After reading about its revenue growth in detail, I am not sold. RECELL is in need of a large amount of S&M spending because wound care is an economically and competitively driven field. As a result, AVITA is reporting rising net losses in spite of rising revenues.

The company's balance sheet remains solid and supports ongoing efforts to accelerate revenue, but I'd like to see some results. According to AVITA:

RECELL GO reduces the training burden on medical professionals and our field sales organization. In doing so, we anticipate broader adoption of RECELL across various applications, ultimately amplifying our impact and transforming patient care.

While GO is an improvement over its current offering, I am afraid it doesn't address the lack of comparative advantages over traditional and entrenched treatments for burns.

After review, I don't find a compelling reason to change my "hold" rating. Moving forward, investors should continue to monitor AVITA's progress in the market. RECELL GO's anticipated approval in May could be a turning point for the company. For now, it's likely best to stay in your position (in or out), albeit with a higher sense of caution due to ongoing and apparent inefficiencies.