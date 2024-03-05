helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Let me start this article by showing you the 1-year performances of the nation's biggest telecom service stocks.

Company 1Y Performance (Ex. Dividends) T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ: TMUS 15.6% Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 16.8% Verizon Communications (VZ) 5.0% AT&T (T) -9.0% Charter Communications (CHTR) -19.1% Click to enlarge

T-Mobile US, the star of this article, hasn't just performed really well over the past 12 months but outperformed all of its peers by a HUGE margin over the past five years - and prior to that as well.

Data by YCharts

My most recent article on the stock was written on October 15, titled Forget Its Struggling Peers, 25% Undervalued T-Mobile Is The Place To Be."

Since then, shares have added another 15.3%, including dividends.

In this article, I'll revisit the bull case and explain why, despite its recent rally, I still believe the company has what it takes to maintain elevated shareholder returns.

So, let's get to it!

A Merger That Worked For All!

I like mergers a lot. Many companies in my portfolio have been involved in M&A activities over the past few years.

However, mergers come with risks. Not just operational risks but also regulatory risks.

Last month, I read an interesting op-ed on the merger that reshaped T-Mobile's future - without negatively impacting customers.

Wall Street Journal

According to the article, despite regulatory pressure on mergers, T-Mobile and Sprint managed to merge in April 2020. This reduced the number of major U.S. mobile networks to three. Usually, a concentrated number of companies is a red flag for regulators. However, in this case, it was not.

Essentially, T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint was fueled by T-Mobile's need for capacity and Sprint's declining market share.

T-Mobile needed the deal and proved that it was able to make it work - for all parties involved!

After all, post-merger data showed a significant drop in monthly mobile subscription fees and improved network performance.

The deal improved competition, as T-Mobile decided to aggressively deploy Sprint Spectrum rights.

Not only that, but the Dish Network spin-off did not replace Sprint as the fourth network, which is good news for T-Mobile.

With that said, there are two reasons why I'm bringing this up:

I wanted to highlight that the past merger and the decisions that followed were a masterclass in successful merger operations.

T-Mobile continues to make smart decisions that result in strong fundamental numbers and shareholder value.

T-Mobile's Growth Is Impressive

While some companies in its industry are struggling, T-Mobile continues what it does best: grow its business.

For example, in 2023, T-Mobile achieved industry-leading growth in multiple areas.

This included record-breaking postpaid phone net additions of 3.1 million, driven by its highest postpaid phone gross adds in history, up 2% in 2023, and by its lowest postpaid phone churn in history.

T-Mobile US

Moreover, despite industry-wide challenges, T-Mobile believes that its unique capabilities enabled it to capture a higher share of postpaid phone net additions compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the company reported significant growth in broadband, adding over 2.1 million customers throughout the year.

In other words, when the company says it's "industry-leading," it's absolutely right.

T-Mobile US

With these numbers in mind, the company (rightfully) makes the case that its success is based on its extensive 5G network infrastructure, which has supported its position as the overall network leader in the United States.

That's also why I started this article by focusing on the Sprint merger.

During its most recent earnings call, the company noted that third-party assessments from Ookla and OpenSignal consistently recognized T-Mobile's network as being superior.

This is what ZDNET wrote in January when it covered the findings that T-Mobile is the best carrier:

Ookla also measured 5G connectivity for the top three US carriers. T-Mobile had the highest grade for overall 5G performance and 5G streaming video performance and the lowest for latency over a 5G network. However, T-Mobile and Verizon tied for consistency in 5G connectivity, followed by A&T in third place.

Guess what the website noted as being T-Mobile's biggest strength?

You guessed it. It's the company's aggressive network expansion, which allows it to achieve wide 5G coverage, supported by the Sprint merger.

T-Mobile US

Moreover, strategic partnerships, such as an alliance with SpaceX for direct satellite-to-cellular communications, support T-Mobile's innovation.

This is what the company said during its 4Q23 earnings call when it was asked to elaborate on its SpaceX endeavor:

[...] we're really excited about it. And way back when we announced it, we talked about the capabilities, starting with text messaging, peer-to-peer text messaging, the ability to reach people if you can see the sky. We expect it to cover the Continental U.S. big parts of Alaska, big parts of the world's oceans and be able to allow you to stay in connection with your loved ones. - TMUS 4Q23 Earnings Call

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

TMUS Shareholders Remain In A Great Place

The developments we just discussed not only sound positive but also drove growth in free cash flow and EBITDA.

For example, last year, the company grew core adjusted EBITDA by more than 10% and improved free cash flow by almost 80%.

T-Mobile US

This is fantastic news for shareholders.

In 2023:

TMUS bought back stock worth $13.2 billion! That's 6.8% of its current market cap.

The remaining authorization for both dividends and buybacks is $16.0 billion through 2024.

With regard to its dividend, TMUS currently pays $0.65 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of roughly 1.6%, protected by a payout ratio of just 14%, which indicates how much dividend growth potential this company has.

Data by YCharts

While its dividend history may not look spectacular, the low payout ratio coupled with a highly successful business are reasons why the company is upbeat about its dividend potential.

This is what it says in its 10-K (emphasis added):

The dividend amount paid per share is expected to grow by around 10% annually with the first increase expected in the fourth quarter of 2024; however, the declaration and payment of all dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will depend on financial and legal requirements and other considerations.

It also needs to be said that the company has an increasingly healthy balance sheet. The company ended last year with $148.6 billion in net debt. That number is expected to gradually decline to $129 billion in 2026, lowering the net leverage ratio to 2.5x EBITDA.

The company has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB.

Moreover, on top of a well-covered dividend and enough free cash flow to support aggressive buybacks, the company is in a good spot to support capital gains through consistent earnings growth.

For 2024, TMUS expects to generate core adjusted EBITDA between $31.3 and $31.9 billion. The midpoint of this range implies 9% growth, which is higher than the company initially expected.

T-Mobile US

This year, the company also expects a 2% higher average revenue per post-paid account, which would build on its success in 2023.

With regard to buybacks and dividends, T-Mobile forecasts a huge increase in free cash flow, with a range from $16.3 to $16.9 billion. The midpoint of that range would be more than 20% higher compared to the prior year and suggest an 8.6% free cash flow yield!

Analysts are also upbeat.

Using the data in the chart below:

This year, the company is expected to grow its earnings per share by 20%, potentially followed by 9% growth in 2025 and 1% growth in the year after that.

FAST Graphs

Currently, TMUS trades at a blended P/E ratio of 10.2x, which is below its five-year normalized multiple of 11.2x.

Going forward, I believe that an 11.2x multiple is very fair.

When combining this number with expected EPS growth and its subdued dividend yield, we get a theoretical annualized return of roughly 14% through 2026.

Over the past ten years, TMUS has returned a staggering 18.3% per year!

While this is a theoretical return subject to the company's execution and market sentiment, I believe that TMUS remains in a fantastic position to deliver satisfying long-term returns.

It has a fantastic business with a competitive edge, massive free cash flow power, a focus on shareholder distributions, and promising innovation for future growth.

Takeaway

T-Mobile's strategic merger with Sprint, industry-leading growth, and shareholder-focused approach position it as a top-tier player in the telecom sector.

With impressive financials, including significant free cash flow growth and a promising dividend outlook, combined with its innovative initiatives like the SpaceX partnership, T-Mobile shows resilience and growth potential.

Meanwhile, analyst projections indicate strong earnings growth, supported by a favorable valuation.

All things considered, I remain bullish on TMUS, expecting it to generate double-digit annual returns on a consistent basis.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Performance : T-Mobile has shown impressive growth and outperformed its peers on a very consistent basis.

: T-Mobile has shown impressive growth and outperformed its peers on a very consistent basis. Strategic Mergers : The successful integration of Sprint shows T-Mobile's ability to grow shareholder and customer value in a competitive market.

: The successful integration of Sprint shows T-Mobile's ability to grow shareholder and customer value in a competitive market. Industry-Leading Growth : With record-breaking additions in both postpaid phone and broadband segments, T-Mobile's growth is surprisingly strong in a sector struggling with headwinds.

: With record-breaking additions in both postpaid phone and broadband segments, T-Mobile's growth is surprisingly strong in a sector struggling with headwinds. Superior Network : T-Mobile's extensive 5G infrastructure and strategic partnerships provide the company with a competitive edge and high-quality service.

: T-Mobile's extensive 5G infrastructure and strategic partnerships provide the company with a competitive edge and high-quality service. Shareholder Returns: Aggressive buybacks, promising dividend potential, and strong earnings growth projections offer attractive long-term returns.

Cons: