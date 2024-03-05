Yau Ming Low/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF)(OTCPK:GMVHY) is going to be reporting Q4 earnings soon. It's worth getting updated on the latest trading update, the recent BetMGM updates, and other data to get to some sort of view of where results are going to go in the next earnings calls in a couple of days. We think disappointment may be coming for the online business, but that BetMGM, which we have covered in the past as the Entain gem, it seems has outperformed. In all, the valuation doesn't look especially compelling, and its markets in online are really quite mature for the most part, but the inflection upwards should continue as the negative effects from their pivot away from unregulated markets wanes and BetMGM continues to grow in contribution.

Profit Evolutions

IS (H1 PR)

The H1 results above in the income statement are highly affected by one offs, mainly depreciation charges and a big legal settlement concerning a subsidiary that was sold off some years ago that operated in Turkey and was accused of some charges around bribery. The underlying figures are the ones to look at. Operating profit grew a lot from 247 million GBP to 307 million GBP, or an increase of 60 million GBP. Almost all of it came from a shrinking of losses in the income from joint ventures and associates, which is the income line that tells us the bottom line of the BetMGM business. While there was quite a lot of sales growth, underlying costs did rise and that eliminated the benefits of the sales growth to the bottom line outside of the BetMGM scaling effects.

In the Q3, NGR was up almost the same as the H1 in constant currency terms. BetMGM had accelerated slightly to 36% for the FY compared to 25% in the H1, driven by new state revenues with same state revenue growth decelerating as one would expect with higher penetration. The online NGR for Entain had been struggling due to regulatory effects, but this got worse in the Q3 to minus 6% proforma from 1%, including the lack of enforcement against unregulated gambling in Germany and UK affordability regulation, as well as the general change that Entain is making in which it is leaving unregulated markets to look better in front of the US gambling authorities who look at your other activity. Unregulated markets are just markets where the government hasn't yet regulated online gambling, which creates scope for future regulations to crimp that business, and often starts with kicking out all the previously unregulated operators to give privileges to new ones who had stayed out by using cool off periods for the ejected operations before licenses can be applied for. Also, there were other measures that progressed to protect gamblers, and governments are constantly putting pressure on online gambling to be less exploitative, but it has a very noticeable impact on the revenue line. Mainly the ARC measures, that are basically risk-assessment tools on the online platforms, are catching cases of possible "problem gamblers". Bad luck in European sports also had an impact, causing the NGR development in online organic to be worse than expected, that was about a quarter of the negative impact, with the other quarter just being weak consumer sentiment in Australia and Italy in particular. Retail is doing alright. Online was also helped by acquisitions, but obviously it's the organic figures that concern us most.

Proforma Pain (Q3 Trading Update)

Bottom Line

There is around a 500 million GBP annualised cumulative impact on EBITDA coming from the regulatory issues over the last couple of years. Then there are the other ex-regulatory impacts coming from the other half of revenue pressure. Still, thanks to acquisitions and growing profitability of MGM, EBITDA is growing nonetheless and the company continues to expect EBITDA of around 1 billion GBP for the group outside of BetMGM, meaning flat YoY EBITDA growth, and for BetMGM to contribute the growth in the EBITDA by shrinking its negative EBITDA contribution.

EBITDA Outlook (Q3 Trading Update)

Things need to have picked up in the Q4 for the outcome to be this way. In the H1 we saw that EBITDA growth was only being driven by BetMGM already, and the slowdown in Q3 for the businesses outside of the BetMGM will need to be compensated for by a decent Q4 performance. Fortunes will turn on the stochastic parts of the business, but there will need to be business growth to offset the regulatory impacts. It's not obvious that this will happen, and we expect the possibility of a shortfall in ex-US EBITDA for the FY.

Also, we already have the BetMGM figures, and they show a 52 million GBP loss for BetMGM over the whole year, with it having hit profitability in the H2. That is consistent with the figures from the H1, where losses were just under 50 million GBP for BetMGM, where it seems profitability came soon after the close of the H1. Based on the outlook at the time of the Q3 trading update for Entain, it seems that BetMGM has lightly outperformed, which will hopefully offset a possible disappointment in the online business.

In all, Entain trades at a valuation below 9x EV/EBITDA, where some peers in the online gambling games and operator space trade above 15x EV/EBITDA. However, its growth is more harangued by its markets outside of the US, where Western and Central Europe really are coming down hard on the whole industry, and growth prospects are now gone. On an absolute basis, the multiple is pretty common nowadays, and doesn't represent that rare of an earnings yield. Really, the only light is the BetMGM joint venture, which still has a long ways to go before its growth tapers, and coming just now into EBITDA profitability with strong underlying economics, on its current sales contributions should really grow.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.