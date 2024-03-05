Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What The Latest Shift In The 'Real' Yield Curve Really Tells Us About The Economy

Mar. 05, 2024 2:13 AM ETTLT, US10Y, US2Y
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
627 Followers

Summary

  • The possibility of a U.S. recession remains significant and may be growing stronger, indicated by a recent change in the yield curve.
  • Economist Campbell Harvey predicts slower economic growth in the U.S. in 2024.
  • The real yield curve has recently inverted, suggesting a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy in 2024.

The specter of a U.S. economic recession has loomed for more than a year, yet it has not materialized. Nonetheless, a recent change in the yield curve indicates that the possibility of a recession remains significant and could be growing stronger.
Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
627 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
US10Y--
United States 10-Year Bond Yield
US2Y--
United States 2-Year Bond Yield
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.