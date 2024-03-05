Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Vision Pro Marks Start Of Innovative AI Opportunities

Mar. 05, 2024 3:20 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock1 Comment
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.73K Followers

Summary

  • We expect Apple to have a positive 2024, driven by its stable position in the premium smartphone market and anticipated recovery in the PC market.
  • The company's AI developments have mostly focused on improving existing products, such as iPhone camera capabilities, music recommendations, and safety detection features.
  • Apple's latest innovation, Vision Pro, utilizes AI at a higher level, as we expect its new virtual reality headset to capture a significant share of the XR market.
  • While we expect Vision Pro to contribute just 0.4% to revenue by 2028, it achieves enough to push revenues incrementally higher to justify a Buy rating.
Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

In our previous analysis of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), we revised our revenue projections for the company with a full-year revenue growth forecast of 8.2% in 2024, which represents a recovery compared to its previous year’s revenue growth of -2.8%. We believed the

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.73K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Macroquantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating three core investment strategies: global macro, fundamental, and quantitative strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies specialized expertise in cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic focus revolves around the transformative fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
redplanet
Today, 4:16 AM
Comments (349)
Thx for this comprehensive analysis. I did the in store Vision Pro demo and was blown away. I emailed my adult kids and told them the VP put me on a dopamine high and this was as life changing as was the internet. There are so many ways the Vision Pro can be used in different arenas I understand why so many are talking about it. I totally understand why Zuckerberg had to do a PR video for his product - he knows just what a game changer Apple has. If for no other reason but to see the future, go do the demo. Tim did a great job and I think there is lots more to come.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.