3 Top Dividend Stocks For March 2024

MarsBars

March madness is here for the markets. Bitcoin and AI stocks are soaring, while dividend stocks (SCHD)(SPYD) are floundering due to an elevated cost of capital, an increasing expectation of interest rates remaining higher for longer, and sticky inflation pushing up input costs.

However, I view this situation as being a tremendous gift for long-term oriented dividend investors, as it presents numerous attractive opportunities to deploy capital at increasingly lucrative dividend yields and total return potentials.

In this article, I will share some of my favorite dividend stocks right now.

#1. Newmont Corporation Stock (NEM)

NEM has been through a very rough stretch, with its stock price cratering, its dividend getting cut, and management struggling to extract free cash flow from its assets. Moreover, it had to deal with a costly strike at one of its premier assets (Penasquito) and input costs have soared due to higher fuel and labor costs.

That being said, the forward outlook appears much brighter right now for the following reasons:

Management recently announced a fairly aggressive $1 billion buyback program that they expect to implement over the next two years. The balance sheet remains in strong shape with an investment grade credit rating and $6.1 billion in liquidity. We have a very bullish long-term outlook for gold and copper prices. Management expects to harvest ~$1 billion in total synergies from its acquisition of Newcrest (nearly 25% of 2023 adjusted EBITDA). They will arguably have the most impressive mining portfolio in the world right now as after selling their non-core assets as their portfolio will consist entirely of 10 tier 1 gold mines along with six world-class copper assets. Moreover, these assets will all be located in regions that are considered to be relatively low-risk geopolitically, with considerable exposure to North America and Australia. Only 6% of its gold reserves are located in Africa and none of its copper reserves are located in Africa. Additionally, 62% of its gold and copper reserves are located in North America/Australia/Papua New Guinea, with the remaining 32% of its gold reserves and 38% of its copper reserves located in favorable South American regions. Last, but not least, its production is expected to grow in the coming years while its operating efficiencies are expected to improve considerably and its capital spending should remain quite stable. This means that - even without gold and copper prices appreciating over that period (though we anticipate that they will) - NEM should turn into a free cash flow machine, likely leading to significant share buybacks and/or dividend growth. When combined with the relatively low jurisdictional risk, NEM offers shareholders exceptional risk-reward.

With the stock trading at a ~25% discount to its historical average P/NAV ratio and at a mere 6.5x EBITDA, NEM looks very cheap right now, especially with the aforementioned tailwinds ahead of it. As a result, it is one of our top picks of the moment and we bought it hand-over-fist on the recent dip to ~$30 per share.

#2. Enterprise Products Partners Stock (EPD)

Probably my favorite all-around high yield stock right now is EPD. Frankly, it is really hard for me to imagine owning too much of it.

With its incredibly strong balance sheet (A- credit rating, ~3.0x leverage ratio, 18.8 year weighted average term to maturity, $3.9 billion in liquidity), well-diversified, competitively positioned, and fully integrated business model, quarter century of distribution growth with a 1.7x distributable cash flow coverage ratio, one-third ownership of the partnership's equity by insiders, a very compelling valuation relative to peers like MPLX (MPLX) and Enbridge (ENB), accelerating growth, and a high likelihood of accelerating buybacks and/or distribution growth in the near future as its large capital project backlog comes online, thereby bringing down leverage and driving up free cash flow, EPD truly has it all.

Moreover, its business model is quite defensive, yet also resistant to inflation and its incredibly strong balance sheet makes it largely agnostic to where interest rates are at the moment. As a result, it makes for a highly compelling investment during these uncertain times.

#3. W.P. Carey Stock (WPC)

Another stock that we have been buying recently is WPC. With the stock price down by ~15% over the past month-and-a-half, it looks quite compelling at the moment.

Data by YCharts

While it certainly has some short-term headwinds related to some recent setbacks with a few of its tenants, leading to property vacancies, the market's response has been overblown, leaving the substantial value of its underlying high quality real estate portfolio underappreciated. Furthermore, WPC's transition into a quasi-industrial REIT implies that it should probably be commanding a premium to many of its retail-heavy triple net lease peers. However, the market today is not assigning it such a premium, making a strong case that it is undervalued.

WPC also recently "right-sized" (i.e., cut) its dividend, which obviously wasn't great, but the silver lining is that now its payout ratio is much lower, giving it substantial retained cash flow to invest in strong growth. In turn, management now expects to grow its dividend in-line with AFFO per share growth, which should lead to an acceleration in its growth rate. Given that WPC's stock still offers a 6% dividend yield despite the recent cut, has a very defensive business model, a strong BBB+ credit rating, significant exposure to CPI-linked leases, a strong growth pipeline, and trades at a discount to NAV despite historically trading at a premium to NAV, it appears to be a very attractive risk-adjusted investment right now.

Another reason I really like WPC right now is that - if inflation falls and with it interest rates - WPC will likely shoot higher along with the broader triple net lease sector. This improved cost of capital will in turn fuel stronger growth via acquisitions. However, if inflation remains sticky, WPC will likely outperform its peers given that it has by far the most exposure to inflation-linked lease escalators in the sector, thereby enabling it to still generate solid growth even if its cost of capital remains prohibitively low (especially with its improved payout ratio).

Investor Takeaway

With NEM, investors get a chance to ride a turnaround story where the market seems to have gotten far too negative on a stock due to short-term issues piling up while overlooking the assembly of what is arguably the industry's finest collection of assets alongside very bullish macro forces for gold and copper prices.

With EPD, investors get exposure to what is likely the best all-around high-yield stock in the market today. It is hard to get a lower risk 7.6% yield that is also growing its payout at a ~5% CAGR.

Finally, with WPC, investors get access to a high quality and well diversified portfolio of triple net lease real estate assets that are increasingly weighted towards industrial and warehouse properties. Moreover, the dividend is attractive and well-covered, the long-term growth dynamics are improving, the credit rating is strong, and it is better hedged against a sticky inflation scenario that any of its peers.

Between these three stocks and a few others that we have been buying lately, dividend investors have a golden opportunity to load up on quality high yields thanks to Mr. Market's early year beatdown of the dividend sector.