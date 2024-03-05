JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As it has been almost a full year since I last discussed the preferred shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN), the recently reported full-year results are an excellent reason to have another look at the REIT and the safety of its preferred shares.

INN Investor Relations

As you can see above, the Marriott brand is the largest franchisor of the hotels, with 63% of the hotels classified as 'premium select'.

Data by YCharts

A Decent Q4 Means The Preferred Dividends Are Still Well-Covered

As the income statement is pretty irrelevant for REITs, I wanted to dive right into the FFO and AFFO calculations to check the health of my preferred share investments. I wasn't quite sure about the REIT's fourth quarter, but although Q4 2023 was clearly weaker than Q4 2022, the REIT's performance is still very decent.

As you can see below, the starting point of the FFO calculation was the net loss of $21.3M and after adding back the depreciation and impairment expenses while adjusting the contribution from joint ventures, the total FFO in the fourth quarter came in at $24.2M. That's $1.4M lower than in Q4 2022, which - all things considered - isn't a bad result considering the interest expenses increased by approximately $2M on YoY basis.

INN Investor Relations

The AFFO was, however, about $3.4M lower than in the final quarter of 2022 and the $26.9M represented an AFFO of $0.22 per share based on the share count of just under 122.5M shares. Keep in mind, that the preferred dividends are already included in this calculation, which means the AFFO before the preferred dividend payments was approximately $31M. This indeed indicates the REIT needed just under 13% of its Q4 AFFO to cover the preferred dividends.

Looking at the full-year results, the AFFO came in at $122.8M, which is just $1.15M lower than the FY 2022 result. Considering the interest expenses increased by more than $20M in 2023 compared to 2022, I am certainly fine with the full-year result of Summit Hotel Properties. The total AFFO before making the preferred dividend payments was almost $129M, which means Summit Hotel properties needed approximately 12% of its AFFO to cover the preferred dividends.

The REIT spent about $89.6M on capex, of which $73.4M was attributable to Summit Hotel Properties. The capex and even the combination of preferred dividends and capex combined were well-covered by the incoming AFFO.

The Outlook For 2024 Is Also Encouraging For The Preferred Shareholders

The REIT has also already provided its official outlook for 2024. Summit Hotel Properties expects to generate an EBITDA of $237-262M and an adjusted EBITDA of $188-200M which should result in a total FFO of $102-114M and an AFFO of $111-123M, as shown below.

INN Investor Relations

The midpoint of the guidance represents $117M, and the AFFO would be approximately 4.5% higher than in 2023. That's good news for the preferred dividend coverage ratio as using the midpoint of the guidance would indicate a $133M AFFO before preferred dividends and a corresponding payout ratio of 12%. Additionally, the anticipated capex will decrease in 2024 as Summit Hotel Properties plans to spend just $65-85M (midpoint: $75M). This means that the net result after all preferred dividends and planned investments will be approximately $42M.

As explained in my previous article, the REIT currently has two publicly traded preferred shares outstanding. It issued 6.4M preferred shares series E (INN.PR.E) while there are an additional 4 million preferred shares issued as a Series F (INN.PR.F). The E-Series pays $1.5625 per share per year in equal quarterly installments and can be called anytime, while the F-shares can only be called from August 2026 on. The preferred dividend payable on the F-shares is $1.46875 per share, also payable in four equal quarterly payments. The Series E closed at $20.95 on Monday for a yield of 7.46% while the Series F preferred shares closed at $20.38 for a yield of 7.21%. Based on these elements, Series E is the better purchase (I own both series and when I increase my exposure I just add to the position where the yield is the highest).

In the previous section, I already explained the preferred dividends were well-covered in 2023 and will continue to be well-covered in 2024, so that's not an issue. I also wanted to have a look at the REIT's balance sheet to make sure the asset coverage ratio was also strong. As you can see below, the book value of Summit's hotel properties was $2.73B and the REIT had a net debt of approximately $1.39B (this is based on the reported results, which include the consolidation of JV properties) the LTV ratio based on the book value of the assets was 51%. That's relatively high, but the $2.73B book value of the assets includes an accumulated depreciation of $784M. The initial acquisition cost of the land and buildings exceeded $3.15B.

INN Investor Relations

The equity side of the balance sheet contains $911M in equity, while there are approximately 10.4M preferred shares outstanding with a principal value of $25 each. This means the value of the preferred equity is approximately $260M and about $650M of equity is ranked junior to the preferred shares. These numbers are based on the current book value of the assets; I expect the fair value to be higher than the book value.

Investment Thesis

I am still very happy with the preferred dividend coverage ratio and given the strong guidance for 2024 and capex decrease, there's very little doubt the REIT will continue to be able to meet its financial commitments and the preferred dividend payments. I would like to see a higher asset coverage ratio, but as Summit Hotel Properties will be adding cash (and value) to its balance sheet I'm not too worried (but I will keep an eye on the developments over the next few quarters).

I currently have a long position in both issues of the preferred shares and I think both series are still pretty attractive, although the Series E makes more sense than the Series F right now as the yield is slightly higher.