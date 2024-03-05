SDI Productions

Early in February, I believed that issues that hurt New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) appeared to be largely isolated concerns. At the time, shares were re-testing the lows from the 2023 regional banking crisis. This came as investors and management itself were apparently caught off guard by the need to build additional capital as it became subject to greater regulatory oversight.

The surprise, and its nature, did not instill much confidence. Add to this greater uncertainty from now apparently identified material weaknesses in internal controls, and it is clear that the situation remains very uncertain, as investors have furthermore left in the dark with regard to deposit flows since the situation broke out.

The only positive for investors is that a new management team has been put into place, as they actually bought the stock at current levels, but without an update on margins or deposit base, it is hard to get upbeat on the shares here.

A Quick Recap Of Events

NY Community Bancorp has a very long history, dating back to 1859 as the bank has deep roots in New York City and Michigan, having been a publicly traded stock since 1993. Shares peaked in their $30s in the 2000s, fell to the $10 mark during the 2008/2009 recession, and subsequently were stuck around $10-$20 per share.

Ahead of the turmoil seen in the regional banking sector early in 2023, the company acquired Michigan-based Flagstar Bank late in 2022, a deal that grew the balance sheet from $63 billion to $90 billion. The combination furthermore created the 8th largest mortgage originator.

Shares were subject to the same share price declines as the rest of the market and banking sector, amidst concerns about deposit migration and net interest margin compression. That did not withhold the bank from acquiring $38 billion in assets from the liquidated Signature Bank in March of last year, a deal which largely involved the acquisition of deposits and cash holdings and a relatively limited loan book.

The deal meant that assets surpassed the $100 billion mark, coming in at $124 billion to be more precise, although this number came down during the year amidst (continued) deposit migration.

A Big Warning

The big warning came early in 2024 when the bank reported 2023 results. The bank announced that it became a >$100 billion asset bank, which made it subject to tougher regulation, stress tests, and substantially more reserves and liquidity were to be maintained.

To address these capital challenges, the bank cut the quarterly dividend by 70% to $0.05 per share, while greater FDIC assessment charges were to be incurred on top of pressured net interest income as well. To make the mess complete, the company pushed up credit loss loan provisions in a substantial way, adding more than half a billion to reserves to keep these ratios more in check with peers.

Moreover, the internal situation was a bit hard to read as well, following two large deals made over the past year and a bit. While this in itself all makes sense, it really felt as if management has not overseen all the implications of all its M&A actions, which comes on top of the long-term underperformance of the bank and stock seen already.

All this looked highly idiosyncratic, as the company guided for far more pressure on net interest rate margins in 2024, making the situation simply too fluid and uncertain to get involved, despite the big fall seen in the share price already.

Another Downfall

A $4 and change stock during February saw new lows at the start of March, having fallen to $3.50 per share as the bank provided another update which spooked investors.

Former Flagstar CEO Sandro DiNello, and major shareholder, has been appointed executive Chairman since the mess started early in February. Unfortunately, he and his team identified material weaknesses, and subsequently appointed new executives, as it announced a huge $2.4 billion goodwill impairment charge. This, strangely enough, goes all the way back to 2008, which raises some real questions.

On the positive side, the allowance for credit losses seems sufficient and does not need to change, yet the material weakness statement is not great news from the perspective of investors. Moreover, new management has been executing some insider purchases in recent weeks following the big drop in February, a comforting sign, but not enough in isolation to share that upbeat stance, although it seems reasonable to say that changes in management are made for the better here.

The real caveat is what the business will look like from a profitability point of view this year, but certainly also near-term deposit flows, as all the bad news likely have a real impact on deposits, and likely accelerated deposit migration. Furthermore, there remains the underlying uncertainty about the health of the loan book, with the value of commercial and housing related real estate being questioned by market participation.

Amidst all of this, the latest news certainly is not upbeat, yet it is comforting to see new management taking up the challenge, and communicating openly. That said, deposit migration and pressure on earnings is real, the extent of which is highly uncertain and likely to be only seen alongside the release of the first quarter results. Until that point in time, this remains highly speculative, although it is the largely idiosyncratic nature of the current woes that provide somewhat of an opportunity if and when management can turn the ship.

Not being big on investing in banks, and given the highly binary and uncertain situation, I feel no need to be a hero here, and to get involved, as the situation remains highly fluid and uncertain here.